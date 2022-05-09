HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg captures Keystone crown, HC Clay McAllister secures 200th win and other local notes

The 2022 Mid-Penn Keystone Division belongs to Mechanicsburg.

With a 3-2 win Monday against Lower Dauphin, the Mechanicsburg baseball team secured the Keystone crown and punched its ticket to next week’s Mid-Penn playoff dance where it’ll meet the Commonwealth Division winner.

Along with grabbing the top spot in the division, head coach Clay McAllister captured his 200th career win Monday. McAllister’s milestone is one of several for the 17-year skipper during the 2021-22 school year. He guided the baseball program to its 1,000th win earlier this spring, and in the winter, reached his 300th victory at the helm of the girls basketball team, which advanced to the state semifinals.

Mechanicsburg took Monday’s affair with three runs across the third and fourth innings. The Wildcats registered the first run of the game in the third off an error and tacked on two more runs in the fourth from Zach Lochary’s RBI single to right and Eli Pratt’s RBI fielder’s choice. Lower Dauphin’s pair of runs came in the bottom of the sixth on a Roman Wintergrass two-RBI single to right field.

Reese Young pitched an impressive outing for the Wildcats. The sophomore southpaw spun 6 2/3 innings of work — before reaching the 100 pitch count limit — and permitted four hits on two earned runs. He also struck out 10 batters, the fifth time this season he’s reached double-digit punch outs.

The Wildcats (14-3, 12-1 Keystone) have three games remaining on their regular-season slate. They wrap up Keystone play Wednesday at Carlisle before hosting Northern Friday. They’ll load up the bus and head to Waynesboro Monday to close out the regular season.

Patriots one-hit ‘Hounds

Red Land likely improved its District 3 Class 5A playoff seeding Monday with a 3-0 blanking of Shippensburg. Evan Keefer shouldered the majority of the win by spinning a complete-game one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

In the batter’s box, Brady Ebbert and Kaden Peifer sparked the Red Land offense, as the senior tandem accounted for all three RBIs. With Red Land clinging to a 1-0 lead heading into the seventh inning, Ebbert provided the Pats some insurance with a two-run inside-the-park home run. Previously, Peifer drove in Chandler Schmoyer on a third-inning sacrifice fly to center.

Erby Weller picked up the Greyhounds’ lone hit, a single. Cody Cella and Zack Martin combined for six innings on the bump for Shippensburg, each hurling three frames each. Cella scattered four knocks on one earned run while Martin permitted a lone hit and struck out a pair of Patriots. Everson Weller spun the final inning and was tagged for two earned runs on two hits and a duo of walks.

Red Land improved to 10-6 on the season with the victory while Shippensburg dropped to 10-7. The Patriots entered Monday’s bout as the No. 11 seed in a 5A contingent that sends 16 teams to the district postseason. Shippensburg, also in the 5A race, shuffled into the No. 19 slot prior to the defeat.

Panthers get one back

Trinity defeated East Pennsboro 6-4 in an April 13 meeting earlier this season, but the Panthers reaped their revenge Monday and downed the visiting Shamrocks 11-8 in Enola.

East Pennsboro divvied nine runs across its final four innings at the dish, starting with a four-run burst in the third inning to accent its win. The Panthers tacked on two apiece in the fifth and sixth innings and capped their late surge with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Trinity had bolted to a 5-2 advantage through two before seeing its lead gradually dissipate.

Nick Kirkessner led the offensive charge for the Panthers, compiling a 2-for-2 line with three RBIs. Maika Niu and Josh McCombs contributed their share of productivity for the ‘Rocks, bringing in a joint five runs.

Both starting pitchers — Landon Kuntzelman for Trinity and Kirkessner for East Pennsboro — witnessed rocky outings. Kuntzelman went 2 1/3 innings, permitting a pair of hits on six runs (two earned) while walking four. Kirkessner also salvaged 2 1/3 innings, warranting seven knocks on seven earned runs and issuing six free passes. Matthew Barder and Hunter Case slammed the door for East Pennsboro, teaming for the remaining 5 2/3 innings.

East Pennsboro (13-3, 10-2 Capital) widened its winning streak to eight games with Monday’s triumph. Trinity (8-8, 6-4 Capital) has dropped three of its last five.

Monday’s scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 3, Lower Dauphin 2

Carlisle 14, Bishop McDevitt 3

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Boiling Springs 0

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 11, Trinity 8

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley 6, Big Spring 1

Red Land 3, Shippensburg 0

