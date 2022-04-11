HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg captures 1,000th program win, Carlisle moves to four straight and other local notes

The Mechanicsburg baseball team defeated Bishop McDevitt 8-0 Monday in Harrisburg to capture its 1,000th overall win as a program. Sophomore Reese Young pitched a one-hit complete-game shutout in the victory while Eli Pratt went 4-for-4 at the plate for the Wildcats.

Young struck out 11 batters and didn't issue a walk. He held a perfect game through 6 2/3 innings before Bishop McDevitt's Nate Kinsey laced a single into center field to end the perfect outing.

Mechanicsburg, sitting in first place in the Keystone Division, moved improved its record to 6-1 and extended its winning streak to six games.

Carlisle continues to roll

Make it four wins a row for the Herd.

In a Monday evening contest against Hershey, Carlisle extended its winning ways with a 7-1 victory. On the mound, Noah Shatto tossed his second complete game in less than a week and in the process scattered three hits, fanned seven batters and permitted one run.

At the dish, Dorian Stroud paced the Herd with a trio of hits while Carson Swartz and Thomas Davenport each smacked a pair of knocks as well. Shatto helped the cause offensively, too, by scoring and driving in a run.

Shamrocks shake it up

Trinity grabbed its third win of the season Monday in commanding fashion, sprinting by Steelton-Highspire for a 21-1 triumph.

The Shamrocks tallied just four hits but made their way on base by way of 16 bases-on-balls. Freshman Mark Cap drew the most walks (three) while 12 different Shamrocks crossed home plate.

On the hill, Ryan Balaban fired two innings of work in the three-inning, mercy-rule contest. In his start, Balaban struck out four batters and allowed a lone hit. Tim Cloak slammed the door in the final frame, ringing up two batters while issuing two free passes.

Perfect Panthers

East Pennsboro kept its record unblemished (4-0) Monday in a 12-1 victory over Capital Division foe Milton Hershey.

The Panthers received a spectacular start from Jordan Spadafore on the bump, who worked four innings, scattered three hits and fanned six. In the batter's box, Dakota Campbell underlined the Panthers bevy of runs with three RBIs. Following suit was Aaron Angelo, Nick Kirkessner and Chase Deibler with two apiece.

East Pennsboro has vanquished its opposition by a combined score of 47-11 across its four games.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

