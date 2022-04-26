HS Baseball: McCoy's strong start powers Northern in 8-1 win over Boiling Springs

It was vital starter Tanner McCoy pitched effectively and shouldered the load for the Northern York pitching staff on Tuesday in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division matchup against Big Spring. A strong outing was precisely what the Polar Bears needed after a nine-inning loss on Monday coupled with two more games scheduled for the end of the week.

The junior right-hander delivered, throwing four solid innings and pocketing the victory in Northern’s 8-1 win over the Bulldogs in damp and rainy conditions in Newville.

“It was par for the course this year,” Northern head coach Jake Warner said. “Tanner has done a great job, and we expect him to go out and eat innings for us. Throw strikes, get ahead and get weak contact like he did today.”

Big Spring starter Brady Singer worked around three walks in the first frame, but Northern took advantage in the second when the southpaw’s wildness continued. Mason Yohn led off the inning with a single for the Polar Bears before Singer walked the next two batters to load the bases and end his day on the hill.

“Right now on the mound, we are collectively struggling to throw strikes,” Big Spring head coach Jesse Bortner said. “It’s crazy how many games you can count the team that walks the least amount of guys and makes the least amount of errors will win. We didn’t do that today. Northern is a good team, but it’s frustrating when you beat yourself from a coaching and player standpoint. That’s so much more agitating internally.”

Seth Griffie relieved for the Bulldogs, but Jaiden Augustine plated a run on a sacrifice fly, and John Noll sliced a ball into the leftfield corner for a triple, driving in two more. Kade Kitts singled Noll home to give Northern (5-4 Colonial 7-5 overall) the 4-0 lead.

“John delivered that one today that sometimes we’ve been hunting later in games,” Warner said. “It was great we got it so early. That way we could relax. It relieves the pressure.”

Big Spring (3-6, 4-7) got one back in the third as leadoff hitter Caden Clarke worked a walk, stole second base, and advanced to third on an infield single by Grant Chestnut. The senior catcher prolonged a rundown with runners on the corners long enough to allow Clarke to scamper home safely.

But McCoy made the early Northern runs stand, as he scattered three hits and walked two. The Polar Bears were exceptional in the field, especially given the weather conditions and poor footing.

“I was really impressed with them,” Bortner said. “When we played them earlier in the year, defensively, they booted the ball eight times. Today, they played clean, and that’s a sign of a good program.”

Northern tallied four insurance runs in the top of the sixth, as Noll once again came through with another opposite-field hit, this time a single driving in two more runs. An RBI groundout and error tacked onto the Polar Bears’ lead. Freshman Oskar Dees pitched perfect fifth and sixth innings to preserve the victory.

Both teams return to action on Thursday and Friday afternoons. Northern returns home against Boiling Springs and Red Land while Big Spring travels to Shippensburg and hosts Middletown in a nonconference matchup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0