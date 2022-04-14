HS Baseball: Luke Parise works complete game shutout, Camp Hill blanks East Pennsboro 8-0

A tidal wave of “Ohs” and gasps erupted from the Camp Hill baseball bench as Michael Baturin connected with a fastball delivered from the right arm of East Pennsboro pitcher Hunter Case.

It was the bottom of the fourth inning with the host Lions clinging to a two-run lead against the Panthers. Baturin, having ripped a foul ball to the backstop three pitches prior, dug in for a 1-2 count against the Panther ace and had teammates Christian Doi and Luke Parise standing at second and first base.

Ding.

With Case’s fastball trailing into the center of the strike zone, Baturin gauged the heater he’d fouled off just moments earlier and launched the dirt-covered baseball over the left-center field fence to balloon Camp Hill’s advantage to five.

From there, the Lions never looked back, and Baturin’s home run – teamed with a complete-game one-hit shutout from Parise on the mound – steered Camp Hill to an 8-0 blanking of their Mid-Penn Capital Division foe Thursday and moved Camp Hill to sole possession of the top spot in the division standings.

“Before they go out every game,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said, “I tell them, ‘We do not give them anything, and we take everything they give us,’ and we didn’t give them anything at the plate today. They just stayed tough, they stayed focused and we’re putting the bat on the ball. They just did great today.”

While Baturin’s fourth-inning round-tripper provided the cinematic touch to the Lions’ victory, Parise’s work on the bump generated momentum within the Camp Hill club.

The junior ace allowed just one hit, didn’t issue a walk and struck out 12 batters. He used a four-pitch arsenal that included a rising fastball and a one-two punch of off-speed pitches in a curveball and a slider.

Nick Kirkessner accounted for the lone hit, a first-inning double, but Parise retired the next 16 batters. Aaron Angelo snapped the on-base dry spell by reaching on a throwing error in the top of the sixth. In that span, Parise accumulated all 12 of his strikeouts.

“Everything was working well,” Parise said. “I just thought I felt really good. I came out here … and I just wanted to go out and do what I do. We got great hitting behind us, which really helped me out because that gave me more motivation to just beat this team.”

Parise’s near-perfect outing came after a shaky appearance out of the bullpen against Bermudian Springs April 5 — the only loss of Camp Hill’s season — where he permitted four runs in ⅔ of an inning of work. Thursday, the junior right-hander put the uncharacteristic showing in the rear view.

He did so, too, after enduring weather postponements, which bumped back his starts.

“Luke, every now and then, especially at home,” Spiegel said, “he has these days where you can tell in the first inning that I could just sit here for the game and just watch. I don’t have to get my heart rate up because when he’s throwing like that, there’s no one that can touch him, frankly. It’s just a matter of him coming out and keeping his mechanics the same as he did today.”

With Parise in control on the mound, Camp Hill’s bats also came alive. Along with Baturin’s home run, Grant Cutler got in on the fourth-inning action with a two-RBI single into right field. The Lions also scored two runs off East Pennsboro errors and Baturin added another RBI on a first-inning ground out.

Doi was Camp Hill’s most consistent hitter Thursday, slapping a pair of singles while drawing a walk.

“I think we’re just getting a lot more confident,” Parise said of the Lions’ collective performance at the plate. “We’re all just sitting in there, we’re being a lot more relaxed, we’ve seen some live pitching and we’re just hitting the ball.”

“I think we’re starting to come together. We still got some more work to do, but we’re starting to come together really well.”

The Panthers (4-2) have dropped their last two contests after a 4-0 start. The Enola clan is down two prominent players in Ryan Stover and Andrew Swenson due to injury but continue to progress.

In Thursday’s start, Case worked four innings, allotting seven runs (six earned), scattering six hits, walking five and striking out six. Matthew Barder and Isaac Gilbert combined for the final two innings.

“I told these guys it’d be a challenge,” East Pennsboro head coach Tyler Comp said, “but I think we’re starting to get some better at-bats and starting to get some confidence in there. … So, I’m happy with our team’s mental makeup right now. They’re not sitting around feeling bad for themselves. They have had high expectations for themselves, too, so I think we’ll get back and our goal is just keep getting better and better throughout the year and hopefully to be playing our best ball at the end.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

