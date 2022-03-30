HS Baseball: Luke Parise deals 12 Ks, Camp Hill escapes with 1-0 win over rival Trinity

It was a matter of who was going to garner the edge on the mound — Trinity’s Landon Kuntzelman or Camp Hill’s Luke Parise.

Through the first two innings of Wednesday’s game at Wass Park in Mechanicsburg, the opposing right-handers were deadlocked. They had combined for nine strikeouts and hadn’t allowed a baserunner. But with the trend of low offense, one hit could seize any and all momentum.

That’s when Camp Hill’s Christian Doi stepped to the plate in the top of the third.

“When you face a team like this, there’s going to be some good pitching,” Doi said of Trinity. “So, being a lead-off batter, I definitely have to start some energy, and I know it will lead to some stringing of hits.”

With teammate Noah Madden planted at first base with two outs, Doi received a fastball middle-in from Kuntzelman and drove the ball into the left-center field gap for a double, enough to drive in Madden for the first run of the game and, ultimately, the only one.

With Doi’s double, and a gem of a performance from Parise on the bump, Camp Hill escaped with a 1-0 win over its cross-town rival to open its 2022 season.

“I see that we’re gonna be gritty,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said of his team. “What I told them out there (in the postgame team huddle) is that I’m proud of them, but there’s still stuff to work on. We are always pleased when we win, especially when it’s against Trinity, but we’re never satisfied. We can’t just trust that Parise is gonna go out and throw like that every time, even though he makes a habit of doing so. One run is not gonna win us a ton of games.”

Across his outing, Parise worked 6¹/³ innings, scattered a pair of hits, two walks and struck out 12 batters. The Camp Hill junior also notched four one-two-three bottom halves and struck out the side in the fifth inning.

He used a mixed arsenal of a mid-80s fastball and a three-pronged repertoire of off-speed pitches that included a changeup, a slider and a curveball to carve up 12 Shamrock batters by way of the strikeout. Despite the hot start through the first two innings, Parise didn’t feel settled in until the third frame with the momentum from Doi’s go-ahead double.

“I think that effort really pumped me up,” Parise said. “I got really hyped after that. I think after that, and after a couple more pitches, I think I just started rolling. I think that even just one run, that’s all it takes.”

The Lions also sparked an additional offensive charge in the fifth inning. They had the bags loaded with one out before Trinity pitcher Ethan Pffefer — who relieved Kuntzelman after 3⅓ innings of work — induced a pair of fielder’s choices to survive the inning unscathed.

Kuntzelman exited his start with three hits allowed, two walks and five strikeouts. Pfeffer spun the final 3⅔ innings, permitting one hit and three free passes while ringing up two.

Along with Pffefer’s fifth-inning escape, Kuntzelman quieted Camp Hill’s potential offensive outburst in the third after the Doi double. He walked Parise and Michael Baturn to load the bases before setting down Dom Tozzi on a fielder’s choice to end the top half.

Tozzi slammed the door for the Lions after Parise reached his 100-pitch-count limit in the bottom of the seventh, striking out Isaac Souders and Mark Cap for the victory. The Shamrocks two hits came off the bat of JT Cap and Ryan Balaban. Outside of Doi’s extra-base knock, Tozzi, Ben Tyler and Luke Becker smacked singles for the Lions.

“I was really proud of our pitching staff,” Trinity skipper Chris Cap said, “and quite honestly, we faced a good ballclub today, and I thought Parise did a fine job. And that’s why he’s a top Division I prospect, so we knew we were in for a fight today. This division will fight. … So today was just a minor setback. We’ll reset, and we look forward to the next set of challenges ahead.”

“Playing baseball in the Northeast, in this part of the year,” Spiegel said, “you never know if you’re gonna be able to get outside. You never know when you’re gonna see live pitching. Every game that goes by that we see live pitching, I think we’re gonna get better and better.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.