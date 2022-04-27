HS Baseball: LaBuda, Richardson combine for 2-hit outing; Boiling Springs tops Trinity 5-1

Boiling Springs’ Keegan Williamson took off toward home plate as Trinity left fielder Josh McCombs attempted to collect an errant throw over the head of third baseman Mark Cap. As McCombs’ throw came home, Williamson lunged toward the dish, covering his black jersey in a sheet of brown and kicking up a cloud of sand in the process.

Clouds of sand barreling across the Wass Park baseball diamond were a familiar sight Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts reaching upward of 15-20 mph combined with already frigid temperatures. However, Williamson’s man-made cloud was nothing ordinary.

Williamson's slide home provided the visiting Bubblers a one-run lead in the top of the fifth inning. And from there, Boiling Springs rode the momentum and tacked on four more runs in the top half to ultimately clinch a 5-1 win over the host Shamrocks.

“I saw a team effort from everyone,” Boiling Springs head coach Paul VonStein said. “We got really strong pitching from Maddex (LaBuda) and Jonah (Richardson) there to close it out. All year, it’s been one bad inning for us that’s kind of stung us. We're off to a slow start, but we have a talented group and they played together as a team today.”

While the Bubblers (2-9, 1-7 Colonial) struck big in the fifth inning, LaBuda and Richardson controlled on the rubber. LaBuda received the start and worked five innings, scattering a pair of hits on one run and striking out four. Richardson, a sophomore, dealt the final two frames and fanned five Shamrocks.

LaBuda twirled a slider to register a bulk of his strikeouts while Richardson gassed a fastball to keep the ‘Rocks off-balance.

“We just got to fight through it,” LaBuda said. “It took a little bit to find the groove, and once we did, I just did everything I could and it wound in our favor.”

With LaBuda and Richardson keeping the Shamrocks (6-7, 5-3 Capital) at bay, the Bubblers capitalized on their offensive opportunities as well. Williamson opened the gates to the four-run fifth with his run, but shortly after, Richardson posted Michael Crowther on a single down the left field line to pad the lead to two.

Boiling Springs scored its other pair of runs off another Shamrock throwing error, a wide throw from Mark Cap to first base. Joey Serafin and Richardson accounted for the tallies.

The clip of runs came after the Bubblers stranded runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings.

“I would say the runners were on wherever we could get that key hit to get them in,” VonStein said, “and that's been a problem for us all year. So, that happened today, but I'm really proud that we were able to hold it together defensively. Because that's been a problem for us this year.”

Entering Wednesday’s contest, the Bubblers averaged 2.4 errors a game, including a season-high seven in an April 25 loss to Shippensburg. Pitching had also been a cause for headaches, most recently having issued 13 walks in an 18-7 defeat against West Perry Tuesday.

Wednesday, Boiling Springs didn’t log an error and minimized its free passes to four.

“Obviously, we're trying to come here and play the best ball we can,” LaBuda said, “because, usually, we play strong innings and then lose it, either lose focus or one of the two. So, we tried to grab the guys together and focus the whole game and it worked out.”

The Bubblers also plated the first run of Wednesday’s affair in the top of the first inning off a Logan Gelbaugh RBI single. Trinity responded in the bottom half as McCombs scored Maika Niu on an RBI ground out after Niu reached base on a lead-off walk.

Ethan Pfeffer pitched a respectable outing for the ‘Rocks, spinning five innings while divvying five knocks on five runs (three earned) and striking out eight. Ryan Balaban worked the final two frames and allowed one hit while ringing up a pair.

“I thought both sides pitched extremely well,” Trinity skipper Chris Cap said, “but they executed just a little bit more than us today, and we had that one bad inning. But most certainly, we respect Coach VonStein and his ballclub over there at Boiling Springs and they're always a formidable foe. … We knew this was gonna be a tough matchup going into today.”

Boiling Springs entered the 2022 season having graduated 12 seniors, and this year’s roster features all freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The Bubblers angle to use Wednesday’s triumph as a step in the team’s progression.

“For these guys,” VonStein said, “they need to believe in themselves because most of them did not play varsity last year. They're coming up from JV, so this is gonna be a good year for us to get used to that. I'm looking forward to building and growing, so hopefully this is a steppingstone throughout the rest of the season.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

