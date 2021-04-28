HS Baseball: La Salle's program will shut down this summer. Cumberland Valley's Jerry Crispino is slugging away his frustrations as he awaits next chance

In a matter of weeks, Crispino went from a Division I hopeful to a player without a college home.

“So stressful,” he said after Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Cedar Cliff. “It’s terrible.”

Crispino said he received an offer from the Explorers in August and was set to visit the campus the week the cuts were announced. One of the coaches sent him a text to break the news.

“I was not happy at all because I had worked very hard for that position to open up for me,” he said. “I was looking for schools for years. And just about whenever I thought it was gonna be the end [of my recruiting], it wasn’t the end of it, and I had to restart my recruiting process all over again. So, I was not happy at all.”

Trying to be recruited in the spring of one’s senior year is far from ideal. Most roster openings and scholarship offers, even in a normal year, are filled by the time a graduating class has reached its junior year of high school. Routinely, the top prospects are offered by the time they are freshmen or sophomores.