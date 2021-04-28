HS Baseball: La Salle's program will shut down this summer. Cumberland Valley's Jerry Crispino is slugging away his frustrations as he awaits next chance

Jerry Crispino is just looking for the best opportunity he can find.
Time is running out, which is not ideal. But not much about this past year has been ideal for the Cumberland Valley senior’s baseball career.
Crispino, who has proven to be one of the best run producers this season in the Mid-Penn Conference, is one of college baseball’s hundreds of cost-cutting casualties around the country.
He had an offer in August to play at La Salle University in 2022. By the end of September, the offer was gone.
The Explorers baseball team was one of seven programs — joining men’s swimming and diving, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo — the school announced it will cut after this school year. The university announced the cuts Sept. 29, attributed to COVID-19’s impact on the athletic department’s budget but also a vaguely described “strategic effort to reallocate our investment in a way that better aligns with our student-centered mission.”
According to the New York Times, 10 baseball collegiate programs were cut in 2020 between March and October, with the 78 schools that cut more than 300 total athletic programs (57 of them tennis) citing financial constraints caused by the pandemic.
In a matter of weeks, Crispino went from a Division I hopeful to a player without a college home.
“So stressful,” he said after Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Cedar Cliff. “It’s terrible.”
Crispino said he received an offer from the Explorers in August and was set to visit the campus the week the cuts were announced. One of the coaches sent him a text to break the news.
“I was not happy at all because I had worked very hard for that position to open up for me,” he said. “I was looking for schools for years. And just about whenever I thought it was gonna be the end [of my recruiting], it wasn’t the end of it, and I had to restart my recruiting process all over again. So, I was not happy at all.”
Trying to be recruited in the spring of one’s senior year is far from ideal. Most roster openings and scholarship offers, even in a normal year, are filled by the time a graduating class has reached its junior year of high school. Routinely, the top prospects are offered by the time they are freshmen or sophomores.
The NCAA in June temporarily lifted the cap on the number of players allowed on a Division I baseball roster from 35 and allowed teams to extend scholarship offers to 32 players instead of 27, but the scholarship allotment of 11.7 per roster was not increased, meaning the same amount of scholarship money for more athletes.
With many college players returning for another year — which the NCAA granted after the pandemic canceled most of the 2020 season — and an incoming freshman class that was already practically filled out, Crispino was already a little behind some of his peers by the time the Explorers came calling.
So, once La Salle was off the table in the blink of an eye, Crispino had few options.
“I’m still emailing schools like it’s my job all the time,” he said. “So, I’m honestly just waiting for something to open up for me.”
Crispino does have two options right now. Messiah University and Lebanon Valley College have shown interest in the shortstop because of roster needs.
But Crispino is still reaching out, looking for the best opportunity he can find.
“And if not, then I will settle on one of those schools,” he said.
“My parents definitely helped me out saying I just gotta get a foot in the door just to find somewhere, and it’ll all pan out, just gotta keep working hard and doing what I do and it’ll work hard for me.”
Eagles head coach Levi Mumma said a former CV assistant, Jesse Bortner, now the head coach at Big Spring, is also connected to college coaches in the region and has been helping Crispino’s search.
When not sending emails to prospective coaches, Crispino continues to channel his energy into the baseball games he does have to play, or into hobbies like fishing and hunting.
“To get through this, honestly, I just focus on high school baseball,” he said. “If you get too angry, you’re not gonna play well in your season. You just gotta stay focused and have fun playing it, because if you don’t have fun playing it, it’s a job and you won’t do well.”
So far that strategy is working out well for the 5-foot-7, 185-pounder.
Despite his size, Crispino brings impressive speed and versatility, both at the plate and on the field. He came up to varsity his sophomore year as a pinch runner and backup outfielder. This year, Mumma has used him as a leadoff hitter and lately at cleanup to take advantage of his power to the gaps.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Mumma said of CV’s senior captain. “He can go play in college, any position. He can run like crazy. He’s got a strong arm, as you can see. He understands the game, understands the run game. So, yeah, again, he’s just a baseball kid, he knows exactly what to do all the time.”
“I’m a versatile infielder that will hit the ball,” Crispino said when asked what his sales pitch to college coaches is. “I’ll bring in runs. I’m the hardest worker on the team.”
In 41 at-bats after Tuesday’s 2-for-4, four-RBI performance, Crispino is batting .390 with a team-high 16 RBIs and seven extra-base hits. He’s third on the team with 12 runs.
The Eagles are 8-4 (6-3 Commonwealth) after Tuesday’s victory, currently on pace to lock up a District 3 Class 6A playoff berth in a couple weeks. They looked the part of a quality playoff team Tuesday, with Crispino providing some clutch hits with runners in scoring position to give starter Brady Grimes enough support during his eight-strikeout, complete-game victory.
At their current pace, the Eagles should again be a player in districts. Which means for a month or more Crispino has an outlet as he continues his full-time job as a salesman for his collegiate dreams.
“[Guys like Tyler Dunn and Crispino are] gonna go to school somewhere, and I know they’re gonna hit,” Mumma said. “And if there’s somebody older in their position, they understand that it’s important for them to get reps during a practice at different positions.
“Because you never know what the game’s gonna ask from you.”
