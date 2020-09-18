 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Baseball: Just entering high school, Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes commitment to Duke
top story
HS Baseball

HS Baseball: Just entering high school, Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes commitment to Duke

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Lougee

Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee made his commitment to Duke during the seventh inning of the Perfect Game Select Premier 14U Baseball Festival.

 Provided by Jeff Lougee

It'll be dark blue and white for Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee.

The freshman announced his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils, an NCAA Division I school in the Atlantic Coast Conference, during the seventh inning of the Perfect Game Select Premier 14U Baseball Festival in Oklahoma City during Labor Day weekend in front of a live broadcast.

Lougee, a 5-foot-11 freshman, said he was given the option to announce his decision during the broadcast and felt it was a "great option" for him.

"It’s the best of both worlds," Lougee said about his commitment to Duke. "It has great academics, Top 10 in the nation, and has a great baseball program as well. And I have a great relationship with the coaches."

HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee to suit up for 14U Perfect Game showcase

Coached by Chris Pollard, Duke went 12-4 overall in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. 

Lougee, whose father, Tony, coached Mechanicsburg boys and girls soccer for several years, said Clemson was the only other school to offer him scholarship money so far, but he said Duke was the better option for him in the end. 

"It was a hard decision," Lougee said. "[Both] schools were amazing to me, and it took a lot of time with me talking to my family, and eventually I made the decision that I felt was right."

Only a freshman, Lougee said it felt like the right time for him to make his decision — especially after talking for a while with his family and the Duke baseball coaches.

"I know that I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and I knew it was time for me," he said. "After a ton of time talking to them and I felt like they were the right school, I didn’t hesitate to make my decision even though I am only a freshman."

Lougee spent his time over the summer with the Team Elite travel team, based out of Winder, Georgia, travelling to places like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida. His Labor Day weekend ended with three walks and a pair of stolen bases for the winning East team during the Baseball Festival.

Lougee already has a major in mind for when he hits the college circuit. Citing that his favorite subject is mathematics, Lougee is considering a degree in economics.

But, for now, Lougee can focus on suiting up for the high school team for the first time next spring. He'll join names like senior shortstop Josh Jamiolkowski (a George Mason recruit), senior pitcher Harry Fegan, senior outfielder Taylor Shearer and junior third baseman Dylan Hellam. He doesn't have any predictions for what his first season might hold, but he does have an idea of what he wants out of it.

"I just want to go into the high school, help out the team as much as I can and play the best that I can," Lougee said.

Youth Baseball: Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee competing Sunday in fifth Phillies Home Run Derby

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Red Land's Jared Payne reacts to PIAA semifinal victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News