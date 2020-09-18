HS Baseball: Just entering high school, Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes commitment to Duke

Only a freshman, Lougee said it felt like the right time for him to make his decision — especially after talking for a while with his family and the Duke baseball coaches.

"I know that I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and I knew it was time for me," he said. "After a ton of time talking to them and I felt like they were the right school, I didn’t hesitate to make my decision even though I am only a freshman."

Lougee spent his time over the summer with the Team Elite travel team, based out of Winder, Georgia, travelling to places like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida. His Labor Day weekend ended with three walks and a pair of stolen bases for the winning East team during the Baseball Festival.

Lougee already has a major in mind for when he hits the college circuit. Citing that his favorite subject is mathematics, Lougee is considering a degree in economics.