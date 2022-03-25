HS Baseball: Jason Madrak's complete game, late offensive surge steer Cumberland Valley past Northern

DILLSBURG — Cumberland Valley pitcher Jason Madrak needed just 18 pitches to get through the first three innings Friday.

The CV senior and Indiana University of Pennsylvania recruit made the potential weeds and hiccups of an Opening Day start an afterthought, as he milled through the Northern lineup with relative ease.

The lone missing piece to his imposing start was an offensive spark from himself and his fellow Eagles. Through four innings, CV advanced three runners to third base off Northern right-hander Garrett Weber, but was unable to find that final touch to scratch across the first run of the game.

“Credit to that kid,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said of Weber, “he kept us off balance. We were obviously really hyped up, and we talked about keeping our composure and not being so jacked, but this is the first game, and they’ve been waiting all year for this.”

Insert the sixth inning.

With Weber’s evening finished after four impressive innings, the Eagles opened the offensive floodgates with a five-run sixth off relievers Kevin Budzinski and Bryson Cruz, and never looked back, surging past the Polar Bears with a 6-0 victory at Northern High School.

Meanwhile, Madrak polished off a complete-game, five-hit shutout that included four strikeouts and two walks.

“Just a tremendous offseason mentally, physically, emotionally, preparing for this game, preparing for the season,” Mumma said of Madrak. “ … There’s nothing that he did out there that was surprising to anybody on our bench. He works hard at it, he cares a lot about it, loves his teammates, and he was out there throwing for them today, for sure.”

“You know the whole team is behind you at that point,” Madrak said. ”It took till the fifth inning, but you can flip a coin on that. We could have been scoring every inning. We were going hard the whole game, just right at people.”

Once Budzinski spelled Weber after four innings, the Eagles got to work. Jackson Boone revved the collective offensive engine in the top of the fifth with a walk. He advanced to third on an Alex Sauve single and a wild pitch. Logan Sauve brought Boone home on a sacrifice fly to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

It was the first glimpse of momentum for the Eagles offensively after Weber slammed the door on three potential CV breakthroughs in the early innings. Weber toed the rubber for four innings, scattering four hits and striking out two.

He didn’t allow a run.

“His ability to get out of those tough situations,” Northern head coach Jacob Warner said on what most impressed him in Weber’s start, “not lose composure, still be able to throw pitches for strikes. … He hung in there and he competed tonight, which was a really great sign. Not just for tonight, but for the rest of the season ahead.”

After Budzinski worked 1⅓ innings, Cruz relieved him early in the sixth. That’s when the Eagles’ bats woke up.

It started with Boone plating Isaac Sines on an RBI single after the junior outfielder led off the inning with a double. Logan Sauve brought in another pair of runs two at-bats later on a triple, and he scored on a passed ball on the ensuing at-bat to give CV a 5-0 edge.

Brady Grimes’ pinch-hit walk brought in Paddy Hernjak for the final run of the game. Between Budzinski and Cruz, the Eagles tagged the reliever duo for six hits, four walks and two hit-by-pitches.

“They were talking to each other about, ‘Just be patient,’” Mumma said of his team’s late surge, “let the game come to you a little bit. We have great leadership on this team. We have five senior captains that have been around the block before and it starts with Logan and Jason. Just offensively and defensively in their approaches.”

All that was left for CV was for Madrak to touch up the final few innings on his Opening Day performance. And he did, minimizing a late push from the Polar Bears to two hits and one walk in his final two frames on the bump.

Northern received a 2-for-3 batting line from Kade Kitts to lead the way while John Noll, Layne Hose and Ryland Yinger each sprinkled in a hit. Alex Sauve finished the Friday afternoon bout with a 3-for-4 line for the Eagles.

Madrak cited the quick-inning work to open the game as a tone setter for the rest of his outing.

“Momentum is typically not on your side defensively,” Madrak said, “but these guys are so high energy and everything, it feels like you’re on the mountain, and it felt like we were playing offense out there. So, it was fun. We were waiting for it for a while.”

