HS Baseball: Jason Madrak settles in, Cumberland Valley tops Red Land in Commonwealth clash

Cumberland Valley pitcher Jason Madrak has faced a pair of prolific batting orders in Northern and Cedar Cliff early in the 2022 season.

Tasked with facing another perennial Mid-Penn Commonwealth contender in Red Land on his home field Wednesday afternoon, Madrak embraced the same formula — focusing on himself, his confidence, his preparation and his training — that he used in first two starts. And with the help of a four-run fourth-inning surge, Madrak kept the Patriots at bay and captained Cumberland Valley to a 5-3 victory against its division foe.

“I’d say I prepare for myself,” Madrak said, “so whoever’s there is there. But at the end of the day, it’s me, I’m coming home to me and they’re going to see me.”

Madrak worked six innings, scattered eight hits, allowed three earned runs and struck out nine to clinch the win. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania pledge used a steady diet of fastballs complemented by a diving changeup and streaming cutter to keep the Patriots off-balance.

“He wanted this one bad,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said of Madrak, “and he showed a lot of toughness, a lot of heart against a good team that barreled some balls up and had some good honest hits against him, and he just kept competing like he always does. But again, he worked for this, he prepared for this and he was ready for it.”

With Madrak remaining steadfast on the mound, the Eagles (6-0, 5-0 Commonwealth) gradually began to feed off their ace’s performance. In the fourth inning, CV struck big with four runs that came at a much-needed time with the teams locked at one.

The offensive swing started with a Paddy Hernjak walk to lead off the inning before Brady Hawkins reached on a fielding error. Alex Sauve then dropped down a bunt single to bring Logan Sauve to the plate.

With the bases juiced, Logan Sauve stung a double off the right-field wall, plating Hernjak and Hawkins. Two batters later, Madrak drove in Alex Sauve on a sacrifice fly to center, and Jackson Boone capped the squall with an RBI single to left to give CV a 5-1 lead.

“You've got to take advantage of opportunities and have one big inning," Mumma said, "and we did.”

Logan Sauve, who scored on a Boone hit in the first inning, finished the evening with a 3-for-3 line, including two doubles, to account for one-third of the Eagles’ base hits.

Still trailing by four in the bottom of the sixth, the Patriots (6-2, 3-2) applied pressure on Madrak by scoring two runs. Pitcher Kaden Peifer, who also received the starting nod for Red Land, engineered the offensive spurt with a leadoff single, and Brandon Shirk followed with a double into the left-center field gap two batters later.

Evan Keefer drove in both runs with a double down the left-field line. Madrak was able to escape the inning by registering two strikeouts. It was similar to his third inning of work where he minimized the damage after Red Land posted a run on a Peifer fielder’s choice.

“It really doesn't matter as long as you keep making a good pitch — just good pitch after good pitch,” Madrak said. “But if I make a bad pitch, I come make a good pitch.”

For Red Land, Peifer fired five innings on the hill, allotting eight hits, three earned runs and three walks while fanning eight. Keefer pitched the final inning, allowing one knock.

“We battled and made (Madrak) work and hit the ball hard a bunch of times,” Red Land skipper Nate Ebbert said. “We just didn't get the big hits, and they play good defense and made us earn everything. So, when you do that, you're gonna win most of the time.”

Despite an undefeated record through the first wave of Commonwealth clashes, the Eagles pledged to maintain their focus.

“It’s something that they prepared for,” Mumma said of his team, “something that they set the bar to achieve and so far they are. Tomorrow's another step forward and to try to cross another team off on the way to where we want to go.”

