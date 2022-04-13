HS Baseball: Ethan Pfeffer, Trinity top East Pennsboro; Mechanicsburg gets 7th straight win

Trinity baseball’s Ethan Pfeffer did a bit of everything Wednesday afternoon.

Not only did the Shamrock senior tally three hits, including a double and Trinity’s two RBIs of the day, but Pfeffer pitched three innings in relief against East Pennsboro and shut down the Panthers to help the Shamrocks grab a 6-4 win and end the Panthers’ perfect season.

In the three innings of work, Pfeffer allowed one hit, walked one batter and struck out four. Landon Kuntzelman received the starting nod for the ‘Rocks and went three innings, scattering a trio hits, four earned runs, three walks and fanning four batters. Maika Niu notched the save in the top of the seventh, striking out two coupled with a walk.

For East Pennsboro, Nick Kirkessner dealt three innings in his first start of the week. He permitted four hits on four runs (three earned) while walking four and striking out a pair. In the batter’s box, four Panthers recorded a knock with Justin Bentzel’s double being the lone extra-base hit.

East Pennsboro scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning while Trinity distributed its tallies across its six innings up to bat — three in the first and one apiece in the third, fifth and sixth.

With the win, Trinity improved to 5-3 on the season with three straight wins. East Pennsboro dipped to 4-1 with the defeat.

Seventh straight for the Cats

Mechanicsburg snagged its seventh straight win Wednesday and distanced itself farther in the division standings in a 5-2 decision against Keystone foe Lower Dauphin.

The Wildcats trailed 2-1 entering the sixth inning but a four-run bottom half propelled the ‘Cats to the victory. Among the four runs in the sixth, Mechanicsburg smacked three singles, which came off the bats of Jordan Steffan, Dylan Hellam and Max Cavada. Hellam’s single plated two runners while Steffan and Cavada’s hits each recorded one run.

On the mound, the Wildcats featured a trio of pitchers. Will Hummel toed the rubber for the first three innings where he scattered four hits, one unearned run and three walks and struck out four. Cody Fey and Luke Morgan combined for the remaining four frames. Fey allowed the other Lower Dauphin run to cross home in the fifth while Morgan spun two scoreless innings and issued a pair of free passes.

Mechanicsburg now sits at 7-1.

Wednesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 5, Red Land 3

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 5, Lower Dauphin 2

Bishop McDevitt 6, Carlisle 2

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehannock at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity 6, East Pennsboro 4

