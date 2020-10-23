HS Baseball: East Pennsboro's Brady Swenson commits to Bucknell

East Pennsboro baseball player Brady Swenson is headed to Bucknell after graduation.

The senior left-handed pitcher made his commitment to the Division I college Thursday. Swenson, who also spent time as a first baseman and outfielder for the Panthers during the 2019 season, visited Bucknell's campus unofficially because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bucknell offered me a unique opportunity to combine Division 1 baseball with an elite education," Swenson said through email. "The coaching staff was nothing but respectful and professional. They were genuinely interested in my success as an athlete as well as a student."

According to Panthers head coach Tyler Comp, Swenson was also being recruited by "Lehigh, Rider and a handful of other schools." Comp added Swenson's recruitment was impacted by the pandemic, which shut down the 2020 high school season before it could start and alter the travel baseball schedule this summer.

Swenson, who will study biology at Bucknell, was primarily a hitter for East Pennsboro during the District 3 Class 4A championship run when they last played in 2019. The Panthers won the title 11-3 over Hamburg.