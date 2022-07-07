HS Baseball: East Pennsboro opens head coach Tyler Comp's position

East Pennsboro has opened head baseball coach Tyler Comp’s position.

Comp, who has led the Panther program since 2016, said he was notified of his position being opened in a June 30 letter from now former superintendent Donna Dunar. The opening came after a parent of a player spoke with multiple East Pennsboro administrators regarding disciplinary actions. Comp said the situation with the player arose midseason after he and his coaching staff spoke with and disciplined the player about lack of hustle, which eventually resulted in the player being benched.

The Sentinel was unable to reach athletic director Chris Skaugen for immediate comment.

Through the parent’s discussions with East Pennsboro administrators, Comp was given a performance evaluation at the end of the season — where he received an unsatisfactory score — and also received a reprimand from Skaugen on how he could’ve handled the situation better. Comp added that he, his staff and the rest of the team were also interviewed at the season’s conclusion. The performance evaluation was the first Comp received in his time at East Pennsboro, he said.

Comp reapplied for the head position earlier this week.

“I've had a lot of mixed feelings,” Comp said on a Thursday phone call. “I've been in this community my whole life. When I got done with college, and I came back here, I started a family and have kids in elementary, middle school and in high school right now. So, I've kind of been ingrained here. It's kind of hard for me to even want to leave. There’s definitely a small part of me that wants to go somewhere else and coach, but in the end, it is kind of hard.”

Over the last eight seasons, the Panthers have compiled an overall 127-47 record under Comp’s direction and have captured three District 3 titles in 2017, 2019 and most recently this year, following a 18-5 campaign and a trip to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. The East Pennsboro program has also churned out top-tier talent in Comp’s tenure, including 2021 MLB third-round pick Michael Morales, and is likely to have another selection in this year’s draft in alumnus Jake Madden.

East Pennsboro also won the state Little League title in 2019.

“It just didn’t make sense with what we did as a team this year and the kind of the team we had and our coaching staff, what they did,” Comp said, referencing the poor performance evaluation. “So, I got that review, and I asked some questions. … So at that point, I just said, ‘OK, I'll reapply.’”

Comp said the next steps are to meet with new superintendent Michael Robinson in the coming weeks and go from there. According to the district’s website, East Pennsboro is still accepting applicants.

“I don't know where this leads,” Comp said, “and like I said, I have a lot of mixed emotions. But I just don't see myself going anywhere. My kids have a lot of friends here, [I have] lot of good relationships, so I don't see myself going anywhere.

“I'm sure once some things settle, I'll be doing something with baseball in some capacity just because I've been fortunate enough to have a lot of good coaches over the years, people have given me a lot and that's why I've been doing this, is to give that same thing back. So, if I'm not the varsity baseball coach at East Penn, I still have other ways that I can help kids.”