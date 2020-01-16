HS Baseball: Defending state champion Red Land to play in National High School Invitational

Much of the core of Red Land baseball's state championship is back for the 2020 season.

And early on that group will get to take on some of the nation's best programs.

The defending PIAA Class 5A champs will open April in North Carolina, where they will play in the ninth annual National High School Invitational.

The Patriots will compete from April 1-4 against 15 other teams across nine states. They are the only team from Pennsylvania and the only team from the northeast United States.

The NHSI is single elimination in the championship bracket, but each team is guaranteed four games. The title game will be April 4 at 6 p.m.

Red Land returns multiple Division I prospects in 2020, including seniors Luke Wagner (P/CF), Kyle Hannon (2B), Jaden Henline (P/OF), and juniors Cole Wagner (1B/P) and Benny Montgomery (OF/P).

Luke Wagner, Cole Wagner and Henline were All-Sentinel First Team picks last year after leading the Patriots to their second ever state title, beating Lampeter-Strasburg in June 8-3.

Red Land's season begins March 23 at home against State College. The first day of the PIAA baseball regular season is March 20.