HS Baseball: Cumberland Valley strikes early in 11-3 win at Cedar Cliff

Runs were hard to come by the last time Mid-Penn Commonwealth powerhouses Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley met on the baseball field when the Eagles prevailed 2-1 at the beginning of April.

Their second meeting on Monday was a lot easier, at least for one side, as visiting Cumberland Valley plated five runs before Cedar Cliff even came to bat on its way to an 11-3 victory over the Colts.

Cedar Cliff starting pitcher Nate Mankoski struggled with his control, issuing three four-pitch walks, and the Eagles helped their cause by delivering three base hits on two-strike counts. Ryan Rubin dumped a single into left field to score Logan Sauve, but the big blow was Brady Hawkins driving in three with a bases-loaded double.

"That's a huge part of being a good hitting team," said Cumberland Valley head coach Levi Mumma. "Hitting in all counts, having a good two-strike approach. It's something we've worked on a lot, and they executed it today.

"It's a cliche, but hitting is contagious."

The five-run lead was enough for Cumberland Valley (14-5) starter Jason Madrak. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania commit flirted with danger but gutted out five innings without his best stuff. Madrak allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five for the victory.

"He was an absolute bulldog," Mumma said. "He wasn't exactly himself today, but that's what he's going to do. He's going to fight for us. He knows he has Logan behind the plate and seven guys behind him who will give him all they can."

"Sometimes, you just don't have it," Madrak said. "It was more of a battle with myself more than anything."

Cedar Cliff (14-5) scratched out three runs in the middle innings but couldn't overcome the early deficit. Ayden Frey, David Beard, and Cayden Bender each finished with two base hits while Matt Ilgenfritz scored twice, and Bender drove in a pair.

"Bad start," Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest said. "That's sometimes how baseball is. We just didn't have it today, and Cumberland Valley came out ready to play."

Coupled with Altoona's extra-inning victory over Red Land, the outcome prevented the Colts from winning the Mid-Penn Commonwealth division outright.

Cumberland Valley put the game out of reach with another crooked number in the fourth inning, batting around for the second time in the game while scoring five more runs. Rubin reached base in all four plate appearances, going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and getting hit by a pitch twice. Hawkins and Paddy Hernjak both finished with multi-hit, multi-RBI days. Madrak notched two hits to complement his work on the mound, including a home run over the right-centerfield fence.

"There's nothing better," Madrak said. "You can go out and make another difference with the bat."

Right-handed junior Brady Grimes closed out the game for the Eagles with two scoreless innings.

Coming into the contest ranked No. 3 in the Class 6A power rankings, Cumberland Valley solidified its spot in the top four, all but guaranteeing a bye in the first round of districts.

"We were joking around calling it the West Shore Championship," Mumma said. "We weren't playing for a championship, so we had to make one up. The rivalry is as old as the two schools are, so it's a great game anytime we get together but usually a lot closer. I have a funny feeling this isn't the last time we see them."

