HS Baseball: Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg stay hot and other notes from the local baseball scene

Cumberland Valley picked up right where it left off from the opening week of play.

After a 4-0 start to their season, the Eagles improved to 5-0 on the young campaign this week with a 5-1 win over Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin. The Eagles were also scheduled to clash with Red Land and Ephrata Wednesday and Saturday but both games were postponed due to inclement weather.

In the 5-1 victory against the Rams, Brady Grimes and Nate Miller toed the rubber for the Eagles. In a combined seven innings of work — 5 ½ from Grimes and 1 ⅓ from Miller — the duo scattered four hits, allowed one earned run and struck out four batters. In the batter’s box, Jason Madrak packed the most punch, driving in a pair of runs while smacking a double. He also drew two walks.

CV’s schedule ramps up Tuesday through Thursday as the Eagles hit the road for State College Tuesday and host State College and Chambersburg Wednesday and Thursday.

Wildcats continue to roar

Mechanicsburg has been untouchable thus far in Keystone Division play, speeding to a 4-0 divisional record and 5-1 showing overall. The Wildcats have rattled off five straight wins, the most recent coming against Hershey (7-2) and Susquehanna Township (13-3).

The Wildcats’ pitching, including a three-man rotation of Reese Young, Luke Morgan and Will Hummel, has been at the forefront of the early-season success, however recently, Mechanicsburg’s bats have come alive as well. In the 7-2 triumph over Hershey, Young worked five innings, scattered six hits, permitted two earned runs and struck out six. Morgan, after struggling to find his grip early against Susquehanna, also fired five innings, spraying seven hits and surrendering three earned runs while fanning eight.

At the dish, Duke University pledge Jeff Lougee is haunting opposing pitchers. The sophomore standout is batting .524 across 27 plate appearances, has launched two home runs, plated seven runs and walked six times. Shawn Karpaitis, Max Cavada and Dylan Hellam have also driven a ball over the fence this spring.

Panthers displaying promise

East Pennsboro is without the services of two key players in Andrew Swenson and Ryan Stover due to injury, but that hasn’t stopped the Panthers from sprinting to a fast start this season. While East Pennsboro has been plagued with postponements due to inclement weather, the Panthers are 3-0 to kick off their 2022 campaign with the most recent victory coming Friday against Susquenita, a 9-5 win.

Across their three-game slate, the Panthers have struck for a combined 32 runs while permitting 10 tallies to their opposition. In the 9-5 edging of Susquenita, Nick Kirkessner worked a respectable five innings of two-run ball, scattering three hits and striking out five in the process.

East Pennsboro currently leads in the Capital Division standings.

Herd find their niche

Carlisle opened its season with a 1-2 start but has found its proverbial groove, winning its last three outings. The trio of wins came against Big Spring (4-3), Lower Dauphin (5-2) and Palmyra (3-0).

Across the last three contests, the Herd have received a complete-game performance from three separate pitchers. Thomas Davenport worked the full seven innings against the Bulldogs, Noah Shatto shut down the Falcons, and most recently, Jack Smith blanked the Cougars. In his start Wednesday against Palmyra, Smith divvied three knocks, issued three walks and struck out a pair.

Richard Kline plated three runs over the last two games while Dorian Stroud provided some pop Wednesday in the win over Palmyra, slashing a 2-for-3 line, including a triple.

STANDINGS

Through April 10

Commonwealth Division

Cumberland Valley 3-0 Commonwealth (5-0)

Red Land 2-1 (4-1)

Central Dauphin 2-1 (3-1)

Cedar Cliff 2-1 (5-2)

State College 1-1 (2-2)

Altoona 1-2 (1-2)

Mifflin County 0-2 (1-2)

Chambersburg 0-3 (1-4)

Keystone Division

Mechanicsburg 4-0 Keystone (5-1 overall)

Carlisle 3-1 (4-2)

Susquehanna Township 2-2 (2-2)

Palmyra 2-2 (3-4)

Lower Dauphin 2-1 (2-4)

Hershey 0-2 (0-3)

Bishop McDevitt 0-2 (0-5)

CD East 0-3 (0-5)

Colonial Division

Northern 3-0 Colonial (4-1 overall)

West Perry 2-1 (4-1)

Waynesboro 2-0 (3-1)

James Buchanan 1-2 (2-4)

Shippensburg 0-2 (2-2)

Greencastle-Antrim 2-0 (2-0)

Big Spring 1-3 (1-4)

Boiling Springs 0-3 (0-4)

Capital Division

East Pennsboro 1-0 Capital (3-0 overall)

Middletown 2-0 (3-1)

Camp Hill 1-0 (2-1)

Trinity 1-1 (2-3)

Steelton-Highspire 0-0 (0-1)

Harrisburg 0-2 (0-2)

Milton Hershey 0-3 (0-4)

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

