HS Baseball: Cumberland Valley battles it out for 9-4 win over Mechanicsburg

Less than 24 hours after falling short to Central Dauphin in a 13-inning game finished in the final glimpses of daylight, the Cumberland Valley baseball team found itself facing another test.

Visiting Mechanicsburg at Rickenbach-Shirley Field Friday, CV charged to a six-run lead through three innings and appeared to have seized the momentum. Mechanicsburg formulated a response, though, in the middle innings and sliced the Eagle advantage to two heading into the seventh.

But with Thursday's heartbreaker fresh in their minds, the Eagles bandaged and sealed up the cuts and scars and tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, securing a 9-4 victory over their crosstown foe Friday.

“Anytime you lose,” CV head coach Levi Mumma said, “you feel like the sky is falling. It was so important to come out and get a fast start, and we have senior leaders who know how to lead, and they were able to get us going.”

Mechanicsburg (11-3, 9-1 Keystone) ignited its comeback bid in the bottom of the fourth inning. After CV starter Brady Grimes was relieved by Evan Benedict, the Wildcats loaded the bags with no outs. Jeff Lougee tallied the first Mechanicsburg RBIs on a two-run single down the right field line. Zach Lochary added to the cause with a sacrifice fly to center.

Aidan Barrow-Somers spelled Benedict after the three batters he faced and pitched the rest of the way, allowing just one more run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch.

Across the seven innings, Mechanicsburg forced the Eagle pitching staff to dig deep for outs, working 2-2 and 3-2 counts frequently and registering eight walks.

“We took some better at-bats I thought in the middle innings,” Mechanicsburg skipper Clay McAllister said, “and then there in the late innings, we didn't take some good at-bats — we swung at some pitches up in the zone and got ourselves out. I thought in the middle innings, we took some better bats and swung at some pitches we can handle.”

With Mechanicsburg’s comeback effort sandwiched in the middle of the contest, CV (9-2, 6-2 Commonwealth) struck in the early and late innings, scoring two runs in the first inning with the help of four straight singles to open the game. Ryan Rubin accounted for the first RBI from the cleanup spot in the order, and Paddy Hernjak tacked on the additional RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Logan Sauve ballooned the Eagles’ lead to three in the second frame with a solo home run well beyond the right field wall. CV added three more runs in the third, two scoring on an error at first base. Sauve tallied his second RBI in the third as well on a single up the middle.

The West Virginia University pledge finished the afternoon 4 for 4, making up nearly half of the Eagles’ hits.

“They were huge for us,” Logan Sauve said of the early runs. “They were talking the whole game, and we just kept quiet over here, and we kept chipping away and chipping away. And finally, we got a couple across to give us the lead.”

In the seventh inning, with the Wildcats cutting into their lead, the Eagles remained composed and added three insurance runs. Alex Sauve brought home the first on a single through the right-side gap on a hit-and-run. The other pair of tallies came on a throwing error that slipped past first baseman Kale Clark.

“We just stayed calm,” Logan Sauve said. “We kept talking to each other, saying, ‘We're gonna chip away, chip away.’ We knew we were gonna get them and we just never folded. We didn't let them get the best of us.”

“We knew that we had to bring it today,” Mumma said, “and these guys stepped right in and that was the beauty of it after losing a heartbreaker. You just want to get back on the field and play.”

On the rubber, Grimes spun three innings of shutout ball, permitting a lone hit, walking four and striking out two. Barrow-Somers recorded the final 12 outs, scattering a pair of hits and fanning six.

For Mechanicsburg, Will Hummel took the ball at the start and worked three frames. The junior granted seven hits on six runs (three earned), walked three and punched out three. Cody Fey dealt a strong four innings in relief, allowing three hits on three runs (one earned) while striking out four.

“We fought and we battled,” McAllister said, “and that’s a good character to have.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

