HS Baseball: Chase Sturm RBI single gives Big Spring 4-3 walk-off win over Waynesboro

Chase Sturm grounded a bases-loaded single into left field to plate Josh Motter, giving the Big Spring Bulldogs a 4-3 upset win over Waynesboro Thursday afternoon in Newville.

The loss dampened the Indians' hopes for a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title and gave the Bulldogs revenge for a 7-2 loss at Waynesboro earlier in the season.

"Being resilient is key," Bortner said, "and we talked about resilience, and everybody has been there. [Caleb] Stewart almost missed the season after knee surgery and Sturm just got his first hit of the season.”

Tied at three heading to the home half of the seventh, Motter singled and was sacrificed to second by Grant Chestnut. Brady Singer was intentionally walked. Aidan Sallie advanced both runners with a groundout. Caleb Stewart was also intentionally walked to bring up Sturm. He bounced a 2-1 pitch past third base to plate Motter and set off a Bulldog celebration.

“We had the bases loaded three times," Bortner, said "and if we didn’t walk away with one there, it would have been a tough one to swallow,”

Sallie threw all seven innings, striking out four and walking two while allowing seven hits. He worked out of a seventh-inning jam while facing a pitch-count limit on the final batter.

With the game tied at three, Waynesboro's Maddox Brooke ripped a double to left. Garrett Blount was intentionally walked to bring up clean up hitter Luke Martin. Sallie threw a 2-2 pitch in the dirt, inducing the swinging strike out to end the threat, setting up the Bulldog heroics in the home seventh.

“I was just trying to mix my pitches and keep them off balance,” Sallie said. “Coach asked me if I wanted to come back out in the seventh, and I felt good, so I did. I knew I was getting close to the pitch limit. Any chance I can get to pitch, I will take it."

Big Spring scored one run through the first two innings despite having the bases loaded both innings.

In the first, Sallie grounded a ball to second for the force play at second that scored Motter. The shortstop wheeled and threw home to get the second runner Chestnut at the plate for the second out. Sallie was called out on an interference call on the runner Singer. The Indians turned the triple play to end the inning.

A strikeout ended the Bulldogs' second-inning threat.

Dominic Moats ripped a long home run to center against Sallie in the third to tie the game.

Stewart answered with a home run to right field to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.

“We ran ourselves out in the first two innings and we kept grinding," Bortner said. "Aidan Sallie found a way to be willing to challenge them, throw strikes, and find a way to win. We are on the cusp of building with young kids."

Waynesboro (9-5 Colonial, 10-6 overall), still in prime position to earn a berth in the upcoming District 3 Class 5A tournament, took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on three singles and a walk and a fielder’s choice ground ball. Ethan Early had the key bloop single to tie the game.

Stewart's second home run of the day tied the game at three in the sixth.

“It has been a rough season, and I have been working in the batting cages on seeing the ball well and deep in the plate,” Stewart said. “I was so glad to contribute and support these young kids. It was a big hit for Chase, and it was big for our young kids to win a game like this.”

