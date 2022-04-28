HS Baseball: Central Dauphin outlasts Cumberland Valley in 13-inning showdown

No one wanted to go home as the loser. That’s the case in any athletic contest, but there was something different about the Central Dauphin - Cumberland Valley baseball game Thursday afternoon at CV.

Seven regulation innings weren't enough to crown a victor. Neither were innings eight, nine, or 10. Both teams had chances in the 11th and 12th innings but couldn’t push across the deciding run. Cumberland Valley’s Nate Miller and Central Dauphin’s Christian Foltz worked out of jams to keep their teams' hopes alive, prolonging the game and ratcheting up the pressure until it hung in the air with each pitch, swing, and defensive play.

Maybe they could keep trading zeroes on the scoreboard until the umpires had no choice but to suspend the game because of darkness. No one would win, but no one would lose, either.

But with a pair of runs in the 13th inning, Central Dauphin outlasted the Eagles 3-1 to move into sole possession of first place in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth standings.

“The boys kept their energy up,” Central Dauphin head coach Troy Smith said. “They kept believing, and in the end, we came through. Somebody had to win, and somebody had to lose. This time it was our turn.”

Miller had already done more than his part on the mound for the Eagles as he headed back out for the top of the 13th inning. The Goldey Beacom College commit was working on his ninth scoreless inning in relief of starter Jason Madrak but nearing his pitch count limit.

“He’s a three-year varsity winner and a captain for a reason,” Cumberland Valley head coach Levi Mumma said. “He came in when all his teammates needed him, and he did the job. He was phenomenal. It’s a shame we couldn’t scratch one across for him.”

After inducing a flyout to start the frame, Miller walked Foltz. Another fly ball to the center fielder left the senior right-hander close to getting out of the inning unscathed with enough pitches left for one more batter. But Aidan Bilder singled through the right side of the infield to keep the Rams’ rally alive and forced Cumberland Valley to make a pitching change to southpaw Aidan Barrow-Somers.

Central Dauphin catcher Tyson Gill, already 2 for 3 on the day, laced a ground ball towards second baseman Alex Sauve. With the baserunners going on the full-count pitch, the ball took a hop over Sauve’s glove, and Foltz streaked home with the go-ahead score. The Rams tacked on another insurance run on a disputed safe call at first base.

Foltz worked a one-two-three bottom half of the inning, striking out two, to preserve the victory for Central Dauphin (10-2).

A.J. Wenrich gave the Rams the early lead in the third inning, as his double rattled off the outfield fence, driving home Alex Parrish from first base. Cumberland Valley answered back in the sixth, as Madrak drove a hanging curveball over the center fielder’s head to plate Isaac Sines with the equalizer.

Nick Keane started for Central Dauphin and held the Eagles’ offense at bay, striking out seven, walking one, and scattering three hits. Gill was the only Ram batter to notch a multi-hit game.

Madrak threw the first four innings for Cumberland Valley (8-2) while also going 2 for 3 from the plate, reaching base five times with two intentional walks and a hit by pitch. Miller took the hard-luck loss for the Eagles, as he was charged with two unearned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 8.2 innings of stellar relief.

The Central Dauphin victory avenged the outcome the first time the teams met this season when Cumberland Valley defeated Central Dauphin 5-1 on April 5. The two squads may get a chance to settle the regular-season split if they meet again for round three in the District 3 Class 6A playoff bracket.

But before that, Cumberland Valley has to contend with a quick turnaround, as it travels to face Mechanicsburg on Friday. Meanwhile, Central Dauphin returns to the diamond Saturday to host Chambersburg.

