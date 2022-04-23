HS Baseball: Cedar Cliff claims 'statement game' in 3-0 shutout of Red Land

HARRISBURG — Like a shockwave, the pinging of Ayden Frey’s bat connecting with a fastball echoed and cut through the Harrisburg evening sky.

While recognizing he made solid contact with the pitch off the right hand of Red Land’s Kaden Peifer, the Cedar Cliff junior didn’t know the magnitude of how much barrel he put to ball. Then drifting deeper and deeper into left field, the ball produced a distinct clunking sound as it connected with one of the Ollie’s Cheap Seats beside the left-field foul pole, signaling a home run.

Behind Frey’s third-inning solo shot and six consistent innings from Will Stambaugh on the mound, the Colts outlasted their West Shore School District counterpart, blanking the Patriots 3-0 Saturday at Harrisburg Senators FNB Field on City Island.

“It felt good,” Frey said of the homerun swing,” but I didn't know it was a home run off the bat. I hit it well, because it was the pitch I was looking for, so good things happened.”

“It really set the tone for the rest of the game. We like to not talk and just show what we can do on the field, so that was a big part of what we did tonight.”

Frey’s third-inning round-tripper provided Cedar Cliff (8-2, 5-1 Commonwealth) with a two-run cushion. However, the Colts weren’t done.

Following the home run, Gabe Kocher and Matt Ilgenfritz each worked walks. The pair then advanced to second and third off a wild pitch that rolled to the back stop. At the plate, David Beard made Peifer work to a full count before hitting a sacrifice fly to center which plated Kocher and dilated the Colt advantage to three.

Previously, the Colts struck for a run in the top of the first off an Ilgenfritz RBI single. Cedar Cliff had loaded the bags with no one out, but Peifer struck out the final three batters to limit the damage.

“Kaden Peifer’s a heck of a pitcher,” Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest said. “So, to get that first run, it set the statement, set the tone for the game. That was huge. And then for Ayden Frey to come out and hit that home run, that gave us the momentum, and we just kept that the whole game.”

Stambaugh was the one to feed off that momentum. Through his six innings of work and on his way to a dash in the win column, the Cedar Cliff right-hander featured a steady mix of ground ball outs, fly outs and strikeouts, keeping the Patriots off-balance throughout.

Stambaugh wielded four strikeouts while walking three. He scattered just a pair of hits, both coming from Peifer which included a double off the right-field wall in the first inning. Stambaugh has toed the rubber against some of the Mid-Penn Conference perennials this spring — Cumberland Valley, Waynesboro and a plucky Palmyra team — but he admitted the early run support helped him sustain his composure Saturday.

He was able to pitch to his “M-O,” pitching to contact.

“With a lineup like that,” Stambaugh said, referencing Red Land, “that's all I need. The support is great. Usually it's hard to come by for me for some reason, but whenever we get it, it's huge.”

For Red Land (7-4, 4-4), Peifer spun five innings, yielding four hits on three runs (two earned), walking four and striking out five. Christian Lubic fired the final two frames and allowed three knocks while fanning a pair.

Nate Mankoski notched the save for Cedar Cliff and struck out the side.

“It was huge,” Secrest said of Stambaugh’s outing, “and it takes guts. For him being a senior, he wanted the ball, so I’m just so proud of him and just a great job by him.”

Not only did Cedar Cliff’s win in the Capital City carry weight in the retrospect of topping its school district rival, but it more importantly kept the Colts in the thick of the Commonwealth Division race. With the victory, Cedar Cliff remains in a lock atop the division with Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin, each club clinging to one loss in the Commonwealth.

A win like Saturday’s, with one more meeting against the Eagles remaining, and a duo pitted against the Rams, could pay dividends down the stretch.

“I told the guys before the game,” Secrest said, “this is gonna be a statement game for the Commonwealth. And it absolutely is. So, there’s a lot of baseball left, but this puts us right where we want to be.”

“We've been waiting for a time to prove ourselves,” Stambaugh said, “and we definitely did that tonight.”

HARRISBURG — Like a shockwave, the pinging of Ayden Frey’s bat connecting with a fastball echoed and cut through the Harrisburg evening sky.

While recognizing he made solid contact with the pitch off the right hand of Red Land’s Kaden Peifer, the Cedar Cliff junior didn’t know the magnitude of how much barrel he put to ball. Then drifting deeper and deeper into left field, the ball produced a distinct clunking sound as it connected with one of the Ollie’s Cheap Seats beside the left-field foul pole, signaling a home run.

Behind Frey’s third-inning solo shot and six consistent innings from Will Stambaugh on the mound, the Colts outlasted their West Shore School District counterpart, blanking the Patriots 3-0 Saturday at Harrisburg Senators FNB Field on City Island.

“It felt good,” Frey said of the homerun swing,” but I didn't know it was a home run off the bat. I hit it well, because it was the pitch I was looking for, so … good things happened.”

“It really set the tone for the rest of the game. We like to not talk and just show what we can do on the field, so that was a big part of what we did tonight.”

Frey’s third-inning round-tripper provided Cedar Cliff with a two-run cushion. However, the Colts weren’t done.

Following the home run, Gabe Kocher and Matt Ilgenfritz each worked walks. The pair then advanced to second and third off a wild pitch that rolled to the back stop. At the plate, David Beard made Peifer work to a full count before hitting a sacrifice fly to center which plated Kocher and dilated the Colt advantage to three.

The Colts had previously struck for a run in the top of the first off an Ilgenfritz RBI single. Cedar Cliff had loaded the bags with no one out, but Peifer struck out the final three batters to limit the damage.

“Kaden Peifer’s a heck of a pitcher, with him being a senior,” Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest said. “So, to get that first run, it set the statement, set the tone for the game. That was huge. And then for Ayden Frey to come out and hit that home run, that gave us the momentum, and we just kept that the whole game.”

Stambaugh was the one to feed off that momentum. Through his six innings of work and on his way to a dash in the win column, the Cedar Cliff right-hander featured a steady mix of ground ball outs, fly outs and strikeouts, keeping the Patriots off-balance throughout.

Stambaugh wielded four strikeouts while walking three. He scattered just a pair of hits, both coming from Peifer which included a double off the right-field wall in the first inning. While Stambaugh has toed the rubber against some of the Mid-Penn Conference perennials this spring — Cumberland Valley, Waynesboro and a plucky Palmyra team — he admitted the early run support helped him sustain his composure.

From there, he was able to pitch to his “M-O,” pitching to contact.

“With a lineup like that,” Stambaugh said, referencing Red Land, “that's all I need. The support is great. Usually it's hard to come by for me for some reason, but whenever we get it, it's huge.”

For Red Land, Peifer spun five innings, yielding four hits on three runs (two earned), walking four and striking out five. Christian Lubic fired the final two frames and allowed three knocks while fanning a pair.

Nate Mankoski notched the save for Cedar Cliff and struck out the side.

“It was huge,” Secrest said of Stambaugh’s outing, “and it takes guts. For him being a senior, he wanted the ball, so I’m just so proud of him and just a great job by him.”

Not only did Cedar Cliff’s win in the Capital City carry weight in the retrospect of topping its school district rival, but it more importantly kept the Colts in the thick of the Commonwealth Division race. With the victory, Cedar Cliff remains in a lock atop the division with Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin, each club clinging to one loss in the Commonwealth.

A win like Saturday’s, with one more meeting against the Eagles remaining, and a duo pitted against the Rams, could pay dividends down the stretch.

“I told the guys before the game,” Secrest said, “this is gonna be a statement game for the Commonwealth. And it absolutely is. So, there’s a lot of baseball left, but this puts us right where we want to be.”

“We've been waiting for a time to prove ourselves,” Stambaugh said, “and we definitely did that tonight.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.