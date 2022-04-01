HS Baseball: Carlisle's Thomas Davenport hurls complete game, walks it off in 4-3 win over Big Spring

“Blew away” would be an accurate description of Thomas Davenport’s Friday afternoon at George Bowen Field.

The first example occurred on the pitcher’s mound. Davenport, a junior on the Carlisle baseball team, weathered 30 mph wind gusts across his complete-game performance against the Big Spring Bulldogs, striking out eight batters in the process.

The other example — and arguably the most important — was when Davenport stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Herd and visiting Bulldogs were tied, 3-3, and teammate Carson Swartz stood on second base after leading off the inning with a double.

Offered a hanging curveball from the right hand of Big Spring pitcher Seth Griffie, Davenport blew the off-speed pitch through the second-base gap, driving in Swartz for a 4-3 walk-off win for the Herd.

“I was just trying to get a ball on the other side,” Davenport said, “give Carson (Swartz) a chance to score. The second baseman was covering second and just keeping that in mind, I saw a hole and got a pitch to hit, and I hit it.”

The walk-off single from Davenport was the capper to Carlisle’s comeback that began in the bottom of the third inning. The Herd (2-2, 1-1 Keystone) trailed 3-0 after Big Spring (0-2, 0-1 Colonial) broke through for three runs in the top half of the frame.

Wyatt Barrick was responsible for two of the three Bulldog runs, as the Big Spring senior blooped a single into the right-center field gap that plated Josh Motter and Adam O’Leary, who had reached base on a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Big Spring dilated its lead to three two pitches later, as Grant Chestnut sprinted home from third after Davenport sent a pick-off attempt to first base awry.

It was the lone inning the Carlisle hurler struggled.

“I was trying to pitch to contact,” Davenport said of his strategy. “We have a great defense, and we saw some great catches for Dorian (Stroud) and Carson in the outfield. I was just trying to get out of it without too much damage. Unfortunately, there were the three runs, but I think it was a good comeback. We came back strong after that.”

And the Herd did.

Carlisle drew its first blood in the bottom half of the third off a Davenport RBI groundout that brought home Henry Smith. The shift in momentum carried into the fourth as well, when Richard Kline roped an RBI single up the middle to score Louis Shank and claw the Herd within one.

Davenport began to settle in on the hill, too, after the offensive spark. He finished the afternoon with eight strikeouts, four hits allowed, one walk and two earned runs across his seven innings of work. Big Spring mustered all of two knocks over the final four innings.

“It shows that he has the confidence that he deserves to have,” Carlisle head coach Scott Stoy said of Davenport, “because he's one of our aces, if not the ace. And he showed his presence at the plate, too, because he had that walk-off hit and two hits today. But there's never a doubt when he starts to struggle on the mound, he’s going to bounce back and start throwing strikes again.”

With Davenport regaining his composure on the rubber, Carlisle struck for its third tally in the sixth inning to tie things up. With two outs, Andrew Sharp tattooed a double into the left-center gap, which brought in Stroud after he knocked a two-bagger of his own two at-bats prior.

While the Herd smacked eight hits around the diamond Friday, pitchers Brady Singer and Griffie worked respectable outings for the Bulldogs. Singer — a left-handed freshman — started and fired 3⅓ innings, scattering five hits, two earned runs and a pair of strikeouts. Griffie spelled Singer in the fourth and went the remaining 2⅔ innings, permitting four hits on two earned runs while ringing up three batters.

Big Spring came just a few opportunities shy of extending its third-inning lead, having stranded runners in both the fifth and seventh innings.

“For us,” Big Spring skipper Jesse Bortner said, “the biggest thing right now is focusing and executing. We’re 0-2 right now, and both games, there were numerous plays where lack of focus or lack of execution really shifted the momentum. … We talk all the time, small details in the end may not seem like much, but at the end of the day, when they single fence post you, and they get four (runs) in four separate innings, that doesn’t get the job done.”

Along with Davenport’s two hits in four plate appearances, six players recorded a knock for the Herd. Big Spring received all four of its hits from four players.

“I think when we were down,” Stoy said of his team, “they were swinging a little bit cautious. And then it just took a few big hits — and a few big moments.”

