HS Baseball: Brady Grimes shines with 8 strikeouts; Jerry Crispino drives in 4 in Cumberland Valley's win over Cedar Cliff

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Brady Grimes threw a perfectly placed forkball right at the knees early in the third inning for a strike.
That’s when Cumberland Valley’s pitching coach turned to head coach Levi Mumma with a knowing look.
“He’s got it now,” Mumma said the look conveyed.
That Grimes did. The 6-foot-5 right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout Tuesday afternoon at Cumberland Valley High School, holding Cedar Cliff’s dangerous lineup to just six hits in a 6-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory.
And the Eagles’ bats provided enough run support to make sure the Colts could not threaten. Preceded by a couple bobbled plays at shortstop by Cedar Cliff’s Nate Uzelac, Jerry Crispino slapped a single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth to plate two runs, making it 3-0 and effectively ending the game.
Standing out
Grimes was dealing all game, impressively mixing in a forkball that seemed to get better as the game wore on with a mid-80s fastball and curveball for eight strikeouts. The big righty wasn’t originally supposed to start, Mumma said, but took the ball when the Eagles’ intended starter was unable to go.
“He was showing, he was taking command,” said senior shortstop Crispino, who had the perfect vantage point just behind Grimes’s right shoulder. “He was throwing strikes, keeping them low, painting all day.”
Crispino helped the cause with two big base knocks, a two-RBI double in the sixth inning that followed the aforementioned two-RBI single in the third. He finished 2-for-4. CV catcher and leadoff man Logan Sauve was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and an RBI.
Only Ayden Frey (3-for-3) had any success at the plate against Grimes, recording a double from the nine hole.
Colts starter Brady Ward was solid despite lasting just four innings. He allowed five hits, three walks and three runs (one earned) against four strikeouts, but defense and timely Eagles hitting spoiled what was an otherwise strong performance.
By the numbers
Up until the fourth inning, the Eagles had struggled with runners in scoring position against Ward.
Sauve’s first-inning double was followed by Tyler Dunn’s RBI single to make it 1-0. But after that, the Eagles went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, including no hits in three at-bats with the bases juiced. That ended with Crispino’s chopper up the middle.
The Eagles insured that quiet stretch was but a blip in the sixth as well, with Sauve and Crispino adding important insurance runs on run-scoring hits with more runners in scoring position.
Up next
Both teams, who sit in the Top 10 of the latest District 3 Class 6A power rankings, are back at it Thursday at 4:15. Cedar Cliff (7-3, 4-3) hosts Mifflin County and Cumberland Valley (8-4, 6-3) visits Central Dauphin.
They said it
Grimes on what was working in his repertoire: “My forkball was working pretty good. I had some heat to my fastball, so it was just looking good.”
Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest on how Grimes kept the Colts off balance: “He stayed ahead with his pitch count, and we just took too many strikes. But he did a good job throwing strikes, keeping us off balance. He just pounded the zone, and we just didn’t execute. … Tip of the cap to him, he pitched a great game and they hit the ball when they needed to.”
Mumma on Grimes: “He learned it from his big brother, Zane, who was pivotal for us in ’18. I’ve known Brady since he was probably 8 years old coming to the camps. Just so proud of him — this was a big moment for him, he’s a CV lifer.”
Mumma on Grimes’s last outing against the Colts: “Last time he faced them, he threw eight straight balls and I pulled him. And Brady don’t like to be pulled. I knew he was hungry for it today, and I’m so glad he was able to come through.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520