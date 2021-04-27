HS Baseball: Brady Grimes shines with 8 strikeouts; Jerry Crispino drives in 4 in Cumberland Valley's win over Cedar Cliff

They said it

Grimes on what was working in his repertoire: “My forkball was working pretty good. I had some heat to my fastball, so it was just looking good.”

Cedar Cliff head coach Justin Secrest on how Grimes kept the Colts off balance: “He stayed ahead with his pitch count, and we just took too many strikes. But he did a good job throwing strikes, keeping us off balance. He just pounded the zone, and we just didn’t execute. … Tip of the cap to him, he pitched a great game and they hit the ball when they needed to.”

Mumma on Grimes: “He learned it from his big brother, Zane, who was pivotal for us in ’18. I’ve known Brady since he was probably 8 years old coming to the camps. Just so proud of him — this was a big moment for him, he’s a CV lifer.”

Mumma on Grimes’s last outing against the Colts: “Last time he faced them, he threw eight straight balls and I pulled him. And Brady don’t like to be pulled. I knew he was hungry for it today, and I’m so glad he was able to come through.”

