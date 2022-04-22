HS Baseball: Boiling Springs captures 1st win, Shippensburg's Chamberlin deals 12 Ks and other notes from Thursday

Maddex LaBuda worked six no-hit innings, Michael Crowther smacked a home run and a double and the Boiling Springs baseball team claimed its first win of the 2022 campaign with a 10-3 decision over James Buchanan Thursday.

LaBuda was dominant on the mound Thursday as he silenced the Rocket lineup, striking out 12 batters while firing 84 pitches. Crowther fit the bill in the batter’s box by piecing together a 3-for-5 performance, including the first-inning two-run home run. Overall, the Bubblers registered 11 knocks.

James Buchanan did strike for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after LaBuda exited. Nick Truax and Joey Serafin combined to pitch the final inning.

Boiling Springs improved to 1-6 with the win.

Chamberlin blanks Polar Bears

Already boasting a sub-1.00 earned-run average entering Thursday’s bout against Northern, Shippensburg pitcher Tucker Chamberlin continued his torrid start to the season on the mound by shutting out the Polar Bears and guiding the Greyhounds to a 4-0 victory.

On the bump, the Shippensburg junior worked a complete game, spinning a dozen strikeouts while issuing just one walk. His counterpart, John Sullivan, also hurled a respectable outing for the Polar Bears, going six innings with seven hits, one earned run (four total) and four strikeouts.

Chamberlin provided the ‘Hounds a boost at the plate as well where he went 2-for-3 with a duo of singles. Erby Weller did the most damage with a first-inning two-RBI round-tripper and finished the afternoon 2-for-3.

Shippensburg and Northern are now both 5-4 on the season and remain in contention for the Colonial Division crown.

Eagles back on flight path

After suffering its first loss of the season to Chambersburg April 14, Cumberland Valley returned to course Thursday with a 6-3 win over Mifflin County.

Jason Madrak spun another strong outing on the hill, working a complete game while scattering five hits, two earned runs (three total) and fanning eight. For the second consecutive start, Madrak didn’t warrant a free pass.

At the plate, Madrak also tattooed his first home run of the season and Kyle McKeon drove in a pair of runs from the No. 6 hole in the batting order.

The Eagles are now 7-1 this spring.

Herd upset Wildcats

Carlisle tagged Mechanicsburg with its first Keystone Division loss of the season Thursday — and ended the ‘Cats’ eight-game winning streak — in a 7-1 decision in Mechanicsburg.

Thomas Davenport toed the rubber for six innings for the Herd, where he permitted one earned run on three hits and struck out six. Seth Griffie slammed the door on the win in the seventh and fanned a pair.

Carlisle’s offense also came to life with the Herd recording 10 hits. Davenport logged three RBIs in the game across a 2-for-4 line. Carson Swartz, Jack Smith, Noah Shatto and Dorian Stroud accounted for the other runs driven in.

For Mechanicsburg, Luke Morgan received the start and went five innings, allowing three earned runs (six total) on eight knocks and one walk. Cody Fey and Henry Zercher worked the final two innings. Shawn Karpaitis was responsible for the lone RBI.

Carlisle bounced to 7-3 on the season with the victory while Mechanicsburg dipped to 8-2.

Thursday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 6, Mifflin County 3

Red Land 4, Chambersburg 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 7, Mechanicsburg 1

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim 10, Big Spring 0

Boiling Springs 10, James Buchanan 3

Shippensburg 4, Northern 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 9, Harrisburg 2

Altoona at Cedar Cliff, ppd. –> 4/27 (4:15 p.m.)

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

