HS Baseball: Big Spring hires Jesse Bortner as head coach
The Big Spring Bulldogs have a new baseball coach.

Big Spring announced the hiring of former Cumberland Valley assistant baseball coach Jesse Bortner Monday, who will take over for five-year skipper Josh Petty. The Bulldogs went 9-11 in the 2019 baseball season — the last season before the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.

Bortner is a graduate of West York High School where he played catcher and won a PIAA Class 3A title in 2012.

Bortner, who lives in Carlisle and teaches English at Cumberland Valley, graduated from Mount Aloysius College, where he was named captain for three years.

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

