HS Baseball: Big Spring hires Jesse Bortner as head coach

The Big Spring Bulldogs have a new baseball coach.

Big Spring announced the hiring of former Cumberland Valley assistant baseball coach Jesse Bortner Monday, who will take over for five-year skipper Josh Petty. The Bulldogs went 9-11 in the 2019 baseball season — the last season before the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.

Bortner is a graduate of West York High School where he played catcher and won a PIAA Class 3A title in 2012.

Bortner, who lives in Carlisle and teaches English at Cumberland Valley, graduated from Mount Aloysius College, where he was named captain for three years.

