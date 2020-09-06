HS Baseball: Big Spring coach Josh Petty steps down after 5 seasons

He coached both of his sons on varsity, and now Josh Petty feels it's best to step away and attend to other matters in his life.
Petty told The Sentinel on Sunday he has resigned as the Big Spring baseball head coach after five years.
Petty went 37-43, leading the Bulldogs in 2017 to just their four District 3 playoff appearance in program history. Big Spring also won a Mid-Penn Colonial title in his tenure. They went 9-11 (6-4 Colonial) in 2019, the last high school baseball season. Like everything else in the spring, Petty's fifth season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Deciding to stop doing something you care deeply about, and when the right time is to make that final decision, is a difficult task," Petty said in an emailed statement announcing his decision. "For some time now I’ve been on the fence as to whether I should continue as the head coach of the Big Spring Baseball program. And losing this last season due to COVID-19 wasn’t something I was prepared for. I certainly didn’t want my last season to end like this one, but I’ve always told myself from the first day I was blessed enough to get this job, that the minute I couldn’t give the program 100%, which is what the players, the school, and the community deserved, that I would hang it up. And I think that time has come."
Petty said he's "ignored or put on hold in life" several things he now wants to turn his attention to, including "family and friends, travel," hunting and other personal projects.
Both of his sons, Jaret and Braden, committed to play baseball at Shippensburg University in resent years. All three were a part of the 2017 playoff team.
Josh Petty said he no longer felt he could give the kind of year-round effort he thinks the program deserves. He said he'll miss the practices, games and players and will continue to support the program and attend games.
"It has been an amazing experience to watch and be a part of the growth of this program," Petty said. "I’ve gained relationships, learned much, and made memories that will stay with me forever. Coaching and spending time with all my players over the years has been a blessing."
