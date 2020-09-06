HS Baseball: Big Spring coach Josh Petty steps down after 5 seasons

Petty went 37-43, leading the Bulldogs in 2017 to just their four District 3 playoff appearance in program history. Big Spring also won a Mid-Penn Colonial title in his tenure. They went 9-11 (6-4 Colonial) in 2019, the last high school baseball season. Like everything else in the spring, Petty's fifth season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Deciding to stop doing something you care deeply about, and when the right time is to make that final decision, is a difficult task," Petty said in an emailed statement announcing his decision. "For some time now I’ve been on the fence as to whether I should continue as the head coach of the Big Spring Baseball program. And losing this last season due to COVID-19 wasn’t something I was prepared for. I certainly didn’t want my last season to end like this one, but I’ve always told myself from the first day I was blessed enough to get this job, that the minute I couldn’t give the program 100%, which is what the players, the school, and the community deserved, that I would hang it up. And I think that time has come."