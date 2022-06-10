HS Baseball: 6 local players named to Team Pennsylvania Big 26 Classic roster

Six Sentinel-area players will represent Team Pennsylvania in this year’s Big 26 Baseball Classic scheduled for July 14-17 at FNB Field on City Island.

The Team Pennsylvania roster was announced Friday morning. Open tryouts for the team were held at the end of May.

Among those selected from the local contingent include Carlisle’s Thomas Davenport, Camp Hill’s Luke Parise, Cumberland Valley’s Paddy Hernjak, Mechanicsburg’s Shawn Karpaitis and Shippensburg brothers Tucker and Troy Chamberlin. Davenport is the sole infielder of the group, and the same goes for Hernjak in the outfield. Karpaitis and Troy Chamberlin are set hold catching duties while Parise and Tucker Chamberlin are listed as dual threats — Parise as a pitcher-catcher combo and Tucker Chamberlin as a pitcher-infielder option.

Recently, Parise and Tucker Chamberlin were named Mid-Penn Capital and Colonial All-Division Players of the Year, respectively. Davenport also reeled in the top honor in the Keystone, sharing the throne with Mechanicsburg sophomore Jeff Lougee.

The Big 26 Classic is a three-day scouted series between Team Pennsylvania and Team Maryland and includes a pro-style workout where players compete in front of several college scouts and coaches. Big 26 also includes a buddy program which pairs each player with a child, teen or young adult (ages 5-21) with special needs.

This year’s event is the ninth installment of the Big 26 series. Pennsylvania currently has the upper hand with a 5-3 series lead.

