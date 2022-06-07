HS Baseball: 5 Sentinel-area players headline 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Teams

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 Baseball All-Division teams Tuesday night and 59 Sentinel-area players were recognized across the four divisions.
Among the awardees, five local players were tabbed with All-Division Player of the Year honors. Camp Hill’s Luke Parise hauled in top honors in the Capital Division, Shippensburg’s Tucker Chamberlin claimed the highest rank in the Colonial, Cumberland Valley’s Logan Sauve received the top nod in the Commonwealth and Carlisle’s Thomas Davenport and Mechanicsburg’s Jeff Lougee shared the throne in the Keystone.
Three Sentinel-area coaches were also recognized with a Coach of the Year nod, including Camp Hill’s Matt Spiegel and Mechanicsburg’s Clay McAllister. Cedar Cliff skipper Justin Secrest was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Commonwealth alongside Altoona’s Thomas Smith.
Below is the list of all the local honorees.
For the complete list of all-division selections, click here.
People are also reading…
Capital Division
First team — Luke Parise, Camp Hill
First team — Ben Tyler, Camp Hill
First team — Michael Baturin, Camp Hill
First team — Christian Doi, Camp Hill
First team — Nick Kirkessner, East Pennsboro
First team — Hunter Case, East Pennsboro
First team — Isaac Gilbert, East Pennsboro
First team — Maika Niu, Trinity
Second team — Dom Tozzi, Camp Hill
Second team — Aaron Angelo, East Pennsboro
Second team — Justin Bentzel, East Pennsboro
Second team — Ethan Pfeffer, Trinity
Second team — Ryan Ness, Trinity
Second team — Mark Cap, Trinity
Second team — Josaih Bowie, Trinity
Honorable mention — Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Luke Becker, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Chase Deibler, East Pennsboro
Honorable mention — Landon Kuntzelman, Trinity
Honorable mention — Ryan Balaban, Trinity
Honorable mention — JT Cap, Trinity
Colonial Division
First team — Maddex LaBuda, Boiling Springs
First team — Josh Sullivan, Northern
First team — Tucker Chamberlin, Shippensburg
First team — Blake Orndorff, Shippensburg
First team — Erby Weller, Shippensburg
Second team — Mason Yohn, Northern
Second team — John Noll, Northern
Second team — Layne Hose, Northern
Honorable mention — Seth Griffie, Big Spring
Honorable mention — Michael Crowther, Boiling Springs
Honorable mention — Kade Kitts, Northern
District 3 Baseball: Cumberland Valley scores late, holds off Governor Mifflin for third place in 6A
Commonwealth Division
First team — Matt Ilgenfritz, Cedar Cliff
First team — Logan Sauve, Cumberland Valley
First team — Jason Madrak, Cumberland Valley
First team — Kaden Peifer, Red Land
First team — Brady Ebbert, Red Land
Second team — Ayden Frey, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Sam Grube, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Nate Mankoski, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Anderson French, Red Land
Second team — Cooper Artley, Red Land
Honorable mention — Nate Uzelac, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Will Stambaugh, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Nate Miller, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Alex Sauve, Cumberland Valley
Keystone Division
First team — Thomas Davenport, Carlisle,
First team — Henry Smith, Carlisle
First team — Jeff Lougee, Mechanicsburg
First team — Reese Young, Mechanicsburg
First team — Zach Lochary, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Noah Shatto, Carlisle
Second team — Dorian Stroud, Carlisle
Second team — Dylan Hellam, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Shawn Karpaitis, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Carson Swartz, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Will Hummel, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Eli Pratt, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Max Cavada, Mechanicsburg
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports