HS Baseball: 5 Sentinel-area players headline 2022 Mid-Penn All-Division Teams

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 Baseball All-Division teams Tuesday night and 59 Sentinel-area players were recognized across the four divisions.

Among the awardees, five local players were tabbed with All-Division Player of the Year honors. Camp Hill’s Luke Parise hauled in top honors in the Capital Division, Shippensburg’s Tucker Chamberlin claimed the highest rank in the Colonial, Cumberland Valley’s Logan Sauve received the top nod in the Commonwealth and Carlisle’s Thomas Davenport and Mechanicsburg’s Jeff Lougee shared the throne in the Keystone.

Three Sentinel-area coaches were also recognized with a Coach of the Year nod, including Camp Hill’s Matt Spiegel and Mechanicsburg’s Clay McAllister. Cedar Cliff skipper Justin Secrest was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Commonwealth alongside Altoona’s Thomas Smith.

Below is the list of all the local honorees.

Capital Division

First team — Luke Parise, Camp Hill

First team — Ben Tyler, Camp Hill

First team — Michael Baturin, Camp Hill

First team — Christian Doi, Camp Hill

First team — Nick Kirkessner, East Pennsboro

First team — Hunter Case, East Pennsboro

First team — Isaac Gilbert, East Pennsboro

First team — Maika Niu, Trinity

Second team — Dom Tozzi, Camp Hill

Second team — Aaron Angelo, East Pennsboro

Second team — Justin Bentzel, East Pennsboro

Second team — Ethan Pfeffer, Trinity

Second team — Ryan Ness, Trinity

Second team — Mark Cap, Trinity

Second team — Josaih Bowie, Trinity

Honorable mention — Drew Branstetter, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Luke Becker, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Chase Deibler, East Pennsboro

Honorable mention — Landon Kuntzelman, Trinity

Honorable mention — Ryan Balaban, Trinity

Honorable mention — JT Cap, Trinity

Colonial Division

First team — Maddex LaBuda, Boiling Springs

First team — Josh Sullivan, Northern

First team — Tucker Chamberlin, Shippensburg

First team — Blake Orndorff, Shippensburg

First team — Erby Weller, Shippensburg

Second team — Mason Yohn, Northern

Second team — John Noll, Northern

Second team — Layne Hose, Northern

Honorable mention — Seth Griffie, Big Spring

Honorable mention — Michael Crowther, Boiling Springs

Honorable mention — Kade Kitts, Northern

Commonwealth Division

First team — Matt Ilgenfritz, Cedar Cliff

First team — Logan Sauve, Cumberland Valley

First team — Jason Madrak, Cumberland Valley

First team — Kaden Peifer, Red Land

First team — Brady Ebbert, Red Land

Second team — Ayden Frey, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Sam Grube, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Nate Mankoski, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Anderson French, Red Land

Second team — Cooper Artley, Red Land

Honorable mention — Nate Uzelac, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Will Stambaugh, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Nate Miller, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Alex Sauve, Cumberland Valley

Keystone Division

First team — Thomas Davenport, Carlisle,

First team — Henry Smith, Carlisle

First team — Jeff Lougee, Mechanicsburg

First team — Reese Young, Mechanicsburg

First team — Zach Lochary, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Noah Shatto, Carlisle

Second team — Dorian Stroud, Carlisle

Second team — Dylan Hellam, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Shawn Karpaitis, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Carson Swartz, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Will Hummel, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Eli Pratt, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Max Cavada, Mechanicsburg

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

