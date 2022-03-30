HS Baseball: 2022 season preview capsules

The 2022 high school baseball season is underway.

With sluggers stepping into the batter’s box and aces taking the mound, local programs are beginning their charge toward postseason hardware.

Following is a look into each Sentinel-area based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Justin Secrest (3rd season)

2021 season: 15-6

Key losses: Brady Ward, Brandt Cook, Nick Skokowski.

Key returners: Nate Uzelac, sr.; Will Stambaugh, sr.; Gabe Kocher, sr.; David Beard, sr.; Matt Ilgenfritz, sr.; Ayden Frey, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Chase Buch, sr.; Nathan Mankoski, sr.; Jordan Negley, jr.

Outlook: The Colts may have lost some key pieces to graduation, but their 2022 roster is still rife with talent. Right-handed pitcher Will Stambaugh and catcher Gabe Kocher angle for big senior seasons after impressive junior campaigns.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Levi Mumma (9th season)

2021 season: 16-6

Key losses: Tyler Dunn, Gerald Crispino, Joshua Minnich.

Key returners: Logan Sauve, sr.; Jason Madrak, sr.; Nate Miller, sr.; Kyle McKeon, sr.; Martino Tobasco, sr.; Padraig Hernjak, sr.; Ryan Rubin, sr.; Kyler Parks, sr.; Brady Grimes, jr.; Jackson Boone, jr.; Isaac Sines, jr.; Brady Hawkins, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Aidan Barrow-Somers, jr.; Alex Sauve, so.

Outlook: A team rich with depth, the Eagles should make their share of noise this spring in the Commonwealth. Senior catcher and West Virginia University pledge Logan Sauve is coming off a junior season in which he led CV in most statistical categories.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Nate Ebbert (14th season)

2021 season: 25-5

Key losses: Benny Montgomery, Cole Wagner, Braden Kolmansberger, Ethan Phillips, Drew Hildebrand, Skylar Hertzler, Ryan Gordon.

Key returners: Kaden Peifer, sr.; Brady Ebbert, sr.; Evan Keefer, sr.; Christian Lubic, sr.; Aidan Salazar, sr.; Cooper Artley, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Brandon Shirk, sr.; Mikey Shenk, sr.; Reese Polulak, sr.; Landon Henline, sr.; David Thomas, jr.; Connor Livingston, jr.; Logan Sanabria, jr.; Anderson French, so.; Chandler Schmoyer, so.

Outlook: It's near impossible to replace the pedigree of Montgomery and Wagner, but the Patriots do return a good clip of talent this year from the Class 5A state runner-up team. Peifer and Brady Ebbert carry the most experience for Red Land.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Scott Stoy (1st season)

2021 season: 12-8

Key losses: Jace Fetterman, Austin Orris, Jonas Fowler.

Key returners: Noah Shatto, sr.; Conner Morrow, sr.; Jack Smith, sr.; Henry Smith, jr.; Thomas Davenport, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Jacob Workman, sr.; Spencer Griffie, fr.

Outlook: The Herd may have the biggest turnover of any Mid-Penn team this season, having to replace 11 graduated players. Carlisle also comes off its first playoff appearance after a 10-year drought.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Clay McAllister (17th season)

2021 season: 10-11

Key losses: Josh Jamiolkowski, Taylor Shearer, Harry Fegan, Cam Nebel.

Key returners: Dylan Hellam, sr.; Kyle Hellam, sr.; Max Cavada, sr.; Jordan Steffan, sr.; Luke Morgan, jr.; Jeffrey Lougee, so.; Reese Young, so.

Newcomers to watch: Zach Lochary, jr.; Eli Pratt, jr.; Shawn Karpaitis, jr.; Will Hummel, jr.

Outlook: The Wildcats display a mix of experience and burgeoning talent this spring. With a strong senior class and young guns the likes of Duke University commit Lougee and pitchers Morgan and Young, look for Mechanicsburg to be in the thick of the Keystone title chase.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

BIG SPRING BULLDOGS

Coach: Jesse Bortner (2nd season)

2021 season: 5-15

Key losses: Johnathan Miller, Tristan Moyer, Caleb Motter.

Key returners: Seth Griffie, sr.; Grant Chestnut, sr.; Tucker Lowery, sr.; Logan Magee, sr.; Wyatt Barrick, sr.; Adam O’Leary, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Josh Motter, jr.; Caden Clarke, so.

Outlook: The Bulldogs look to be competitive in their second season under the direction of Bortner. Big Spring is led by a senior core that includes Griffie, Chestnut, Lowery, Magee and Barrick.

BOILING SPRINGS BUBBLERS

Coach: Paul VonStein (6th season)

2021 season: 12-9

Key losses: Charlie White, Drew VonStein, Tanner Nickel, Doug Bear, Jake Shoop.

Key returners: Maddex LaBuda, jr.; Nick Truax, jr.; Joey Serafin, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Michael Crowther, jr.; Matthew McNair, jr.; Jonah Richardson, so.

Outlook: The Bubblers lost five key players to graduation but boast their share of up-and-coming talent in their junior and sophomore classes.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Jake Warner (4th season)

2021 season: 20-7

Key losses: Tommy Molsky, Alec Welshans, Tanner Merovich, Owen Kitts, Nathan Harlacker.

Key returners: Josh Sullivan, sr.; Andrew Wolf, sr.; Layne Hose, sr.; Garrett Weber, sr.; John Noll, sr.; Timmy Bonin, jr.; Mason Yohn, jr.; Kade Kitts, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Kevin Budzinski, sr.; Alex Williams, jr.; Jaiden Augustine, jr.; Tanner McCoy, jr.

Outlook: The Polar Bears have holes to fill both on the bump and at the plate but have the pieces to ascend to the top of the Colonial rankings. Sullivan looks to be Northern's ace while Bonin, Yohn and Kade Kitts should provide their share of pop at the dish.

SHIPPENSBURG GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Brian Etter (4th season)

2021 season: 10-10

Key losses: Dallas Gilbert.

Key returners: Blake Orndorff, sr.; Erby Weller, jr.; Tucker Chamberlin, jr.; Troy Chamberlin, so.; Landon Carbaugh, so.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Greyhounds will be led by Orndorff, Weller and Tucker Chamberlin this spring.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

CAMP HILL LIONS

Coach: Matt Spiegel (1st season)

2021 season: 16-6

Key losses: Jackson Thompson, Andrew Spaan, Elijah DeArment.

Key returners: Christian Doi, sr.; Michael Baturin, sr.; Peyton Shore, sr.; Ben Tyler, sr.; Luke Parise, jr.; Dom Tozzi, so.

Newcomers to watch: Luke Becker, so.; Richard Lutkins, so., Drew Branstetter, fr.

Outlook: Coming off a Class 2A state quarterfinal appearance, the Lions bring back the bulk of their 2021 roster with senior captains Doi, Baturin and Shore leading the Camp Hill battalion. Junior Parise and sophomore Tozzi are also primed to be major contributors once again.

EAST PENNSBORO PANTHERS

Coach: Tyler Comp (9th season)

2021 season: 16-3

Key losses: Michael Morales, Brady Swenson, Nate Smith, Eric Stigers, Ryan Stover (due to injury).

Key returners: Nick Kirkessner, sr.; Andrew Swenson, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Matthew Barder, Will Bragunier, sr.; Hunter Case, sr.

Outlook: Another team with major turnover, the Panthers' lineup and pitching rotation will look vastly different this spring. East Pennsboro will also be without the services of Stover this season due to injury.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Coach: Chris Cap (5th season)

2021 season: 16-8

Key losses: Peyton Warner, Patrick Giordano.

Key returners: Maika Niu, sr.; Ryan Ness, sr.; JT Cap, sr.; Isaac Souders, sr.; Josh McCombs, sr.; Ethan Pfeffer, sr.; Landon Kuntzelman, jr.; Ryan Babalan, so.; Ayden Thelen, so.; Simon Wehr, so.

Newcomers to watch: Josiah Bowie, jr.; Zach Cherrup, so.; Mark Cap, fr.

Outlook: Fresh off their first visit to the state tournament, the Shamrocks are ready to make a return trip. Losing just two graduating seniors in Warner and Giordano, Trinity's roster features a healthy mix of experience and young talent.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

