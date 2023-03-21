The first hits and pitches of the 2023 high school baseball season were delivered Monday, and since last spring, there’s been some changes on the diamond.

Here are the local storylines to circle with the 2023 season underway.

Wildcats look to stay on top

Mechanicsburg won the Keystone Division and overall Mid-Penn Conference titles last spring and returns a large chunk of its title team. Juniors Jeff Lougee and Reese Young will head the Wildcats’ attempted repeat run while a large senior class, including Will Hummel, Zach Lochary, Eli Pratt, Cody Fey and Shawn Karpaitis bring back another added spark. With some holes to fill in the outfield and at the infield corners, head coach Clay McAllister will turn to a bulk of newcomers to supply last year’s production.

New skippers in town

East Pennsboro and Northern sport new coaches this season, a year after both programs reached the postseason. Dennis Porter Jr. inherits a Panther program that captured the District 3 Class 4A title a season ago and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals. Brian Bonin — the dad of senior outfielder Timmy Bonin — takes the reins in Dillsburg and aims to guide a Polar Bear club that shared the Colonial Division crown and reached the first round of the district 5A playoffs last year.

Fly Eagles fly

Cumberland Valley forged the deepest run of any local team last spring, advancing to the PIAA 6A semifinals. The Eagles lost their two most high impact players to graduation — West Virginia’s Logan Sauve and IUP’s Jason Madrak — but have a wealth of returning talent both on the mound and in the field, including seniors Aidan Barrow-Somers, Brady Hawkins, Brady Grimes, Paddy Hernjak and Ryan Rubin. Underclassmen like sophomores Kaden Schoenly and Gavin Kendrick are expected to contribute this spring.

Next-level talent

There’s no shortage of next-level talent in the Sentinel area, as nine local players are committed to Division I programs following high school. Boiling Springs and Red Land lead the local contingent with a pair of Division I commits each while Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg and Northern have one apiece. Following is the list of Division I pledges:

Boiling Springs: Maddex LaBuda (Liberty), Jonah Richardson (Delaware)

Maddex LaBuda (Liberty), Jonah Richardson (Delaware) Camp Hill: Luke Parise (Saint Joseph’s)

Luke Parise (Saint Joseph’s) Cedar Cliff: Ayden Frey (Delaware)

Ayden Frey (Delaware) East Pennsboro: Andrew Swenson (Bucknell)

Andrew Swenson (Bucknell) Mechanicsburg: Jeff Lougee (Duke)

Jeff Lougee (Duke) Northern: Timmy Bonin (Merrimack)

Timmy Bonin (Merrimack) Red Land: Anderson French (Duke), Ty Kaunas (Virginia Tech)

Welcoming the Warriors

Gettysburg makes it entry into the Mid-Penn this season and joins the Keystone Division. Carlisle and Mechanicsburg are the two teams affected by the move and will each play the Warriors twice this spring. Sophomore pitcher Tegan Kuhns, a Tennessee commit, is ranked as Perfect Game’s top player in Pennsylvania for the 2024 class.

High School Baseball: 5 Sentinel area players to watch during the 2023 season Maddex LaBuda, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs With a fastball touching upward of 94 mph, LaBuda looks to build off junior campaign highlighted by a 0.75 earned-run average. The Liberty commit fanned 60 batters across 37 innings of work last season and finished with a 2-3 record. At the dish, LaBuda knocked a .259 average, one home run and plated seven. His year was complete with a Colonial All-Division First Team nod. Thomas Davenport, sr., INF/P, Carlisle Last year’s co-Keystone All-Division Player of the Year, Davenport will be Carlisle’s lead man in a mission back to the District 3 Class 6A postseason. Davenport contributed both at the plate and mound last spring, swinging to a .469 average with nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs. On the hill, he dealt a 3.42 earned-run average to go along with a 3-3 record and 30 strikeouts. Luke Parise, sr., UTIL, Camp Hill Parise was named last year’s Capital All-Division Player of the Year for his versatility. The Saint Joseph’s commit helped the Lions to conference and District 3 2A silver medals and blasted the opposition for a .409 average, six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Parise drew a 1.32 ERA in his time on the bump, which included a 5-1 record and 91 strikeouts across 53 innings of work. Jeff Lougee, jr., SS, Mechanicsburg The Duke pledge was one of the driving forces behind Mechanicsburg’s 16-4 record and Mid-Penn Conference gold last spring. Lougee was an on-base machine, getting on at a .617 clip that underlined a .471 batting mark, 21 walks, 10 doubles, 10 stolen bags and a pair of moonshots. He shared Keystone Division Player of the Year honors with Davenport. Tucker Chamberlin, sr., INF/P, Shippensburg Committed to Millersville for his pitching repertoire, Chamberlin looks to help lead Shippensburg to the District 3 5A postseason. The right-handed pitcher put up a staggering line last spring, including a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Colonial All-Division Player of the Year was productive in the batter’s box as well, slugging a .339 average with four doubles and 17 runs scored.