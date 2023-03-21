The 2023 high school baseball season is underway.

With sluggers stepping into the batter’s box and aces taking the mound, local programs are beginning their charge toward postseason hardware.

Following is a look into each Sentinel-area team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Justin Secrest (4th season)

2022 season: 15-6

Key losses: Will Stambaugh, Nate Uzalec, Matthew Ilgenfritz, Nathan Mankoski, David Beard, Gabe Kocher, Chase Buch.

Key returners: Ayden Frey, sr.; Jordan Negley, sr.; Sam Grube, jr.; Cayden Bender, jr.; Carter Enders, jr.; Luke Minium, jr.; Bennett Secrest, so.

Newcomers to watch: Parker Tarnoci, sr.; Devin Niemiec, sr.; Brady Wagner, sr.; Jordan Esser, sr.; Luke Buckwalter, sr.; Matthew Eisenhower, jr.; Ryan Buda, jr.; Luke Sowers, so.; Michael Boblick, fr.; Owen Anastasi, fr.

Outlook: The co-Commonwealth champion Colts lost a wealth of starters to graduation but return a sizable group of upperclassmen. A wave of newcomers will fill in the gaps and are expected to produce both in the field and at the plate.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Levi Mumma (10th season)

2022 season: 18-7

Key losses: Logan Sauve, Jason Madrak, Nate Miller, Kyle McKeon, Jackson Boone (injury).

Key returners: Aidan Barrow-Somers, sr.; Brady Grimes, sr.; Brady Hawkins, sr.; Paddy Hernjak, sr.; Ryan Rubin, sr.; Justin Taylor, sr.; Kyler Parks, sr.; Alex Sauve, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Kaden Schoenly, so.; Gavin Kendrick, so.; Micah Lapila, fr.

Outlook: The Eagles advanced to last year’s PIAA Class 6A semifinals. Sauve and Madrak are key losses, but CV brings back a bulk of its starting lineup and aces on the mound.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Nate Ebbert (15th season)

2022 season: 14-10

Key losses: Kaden Peifer, Brady Ebbert, Christian Lubic, Evan Keefer, Aidan Salazar, Brandon Shirk, Mikey Shenk.

Key returners: Cooper Artley, sr.; David Thomas, sr.; Connor Livingston, sr.; Logan Sanabria, sr.; Anderson French, jr.; Chandler Schmoyer, jr.; Brett Minnich, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Josh Patrick, jr.; Grayson Weidenhammer, jr.; Colden Warren, jr.; Ty Kaunas, so.

Outlook: The Patriots took a step back last season after reaching the PIAA 5A championship in 2021 and came one win shy of the state postseason. Red Land has a group of starters digging back in at the dish, but will feature a new-look rotation with the losses of Peifer, Lubic and Keefer.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Scott Stoy (2nd season)

2022 season: 13-7

Key losses: Noah Shatto, Jack Smith, Conner Morrow, Andrew Sharp.

Key returners: Thomas Davenport, sr.; Henry Smith, sr.; Dorian Stroud, sr.; Richard Kline, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Levi Smith, so.; Ian Pfahl, so.; Lucas Ream, so.

Outlook: The Herd expect to challenge in the Keystone this spring with a chunk of last year’s playoff team returning. Complementing the veteran presence is a promising group of underclassmen.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Clay McAllister (18th season)

2022 season: 18-4

Key losses: Dylan Hellam, Max Cavada, Luke Morgan (out for season).

Key returners: Will Hummel, sr.; Zach Lochary, sr.; Eli Pratt, sr.; Cody Fey, sr.; Shawn Karpaitis, sr.; Jeff Lougee, jr.; Reese Young, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Kale Clark, sr.; Henry Zercher, sr.; Gavin Muza, jr.; Landon Mark, jr.; Jager Nailor, so.

Outlook: Tops in the Mid-Penn last season, the Wildcats have some holes to fill from the championship squad and will do so with a list of newcomers. A large senior class and the junior one-two punch of Lougee and Young will keep Mechanicsburg in the race for a repeat.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

BIG SPRING BULLDOGS

Coach: Jesse Bortner (3rd season)

2022 season: 7-13

Key losses: Grant Chestnut, Seth Griffie.

Key returners: Caleb Stewart, sr.; Adam O’Leary, sr.; Ethan Eisenberg, sr.; Carter Hall, sr.; Josh Motter, sr.; Christian Boullianne, sr.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Bulldogs got a taste of the District 3 4A postseason last spring and look to build upon that mark with a core of seniors.

BOILING SPRINGS BUBBLERS

Coach: Paul VonStein (7th season)

2022 season: 3-17

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Maddex LaBuda, sr.; Joey Serafin, sr.; Nick Truax, sr.; Connor Meikrantz, sr.; Michael Crowther, sr.; Jonah Richardson, jr.; Matt McNair, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Joey George, jr.

Outlook: The Bubblers return their entire roster from a season ago. Division I signees LaBuda and Richardson head a more mature group that has postseason aspirations.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Brian Bonin (1st season)

2022 season: 13-8

Key losses: Josh Sullivan, John Noll, Layne Hose.

Key returners: Kade Kitts, sr.; Mason Yohn, sr.; Timmy Bonin, sr.; Tanner McCoy, sr.; Jaiden Augustine, sr.; Alex Williams, sr.; Oskar Dees, so.; Ryland Yinger, so.

Newcomers to watch: Collin McDonald, so.

Outlook: The Polar Bears nabbed a share of the Colonial throne last season and have the pieces for a return to royalty. Northern brings back a share of its lineup but will look to a younger group of arms to erase some question marks in the pitching department.

SHIPPENSBURG GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Brian Etter (5th season)

2022 season: 12-8

Key losses: Brock Herb, Blake Orndorff.

Key returners: Tucker Chamberlin, sr.; Erby Weller, sr.; Troy Chamberlin, jr.; Landon Carbaugh, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Brady Maciejewski, fr.

Outlook: A team that merely missed the district postseason last year, the Greyhounds return a large group of familiar faces. Expect Shippensburg to be in the running for a division title.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

CAMP HILL LIONS

Coach: Matt Spiegel (2nd season)

2022 season: 17-7

Key losses: Christian Doi, Michael Baturin, Peyton Shore, Ben Tyler.

Key returners: Luke Parise, sr.; Dom Tozzi, jr.; Luke Becker, jr.; Drew Branstetter, so.

Newcomers to watch: Noah Doi, so.; Hayden Zeigler, so.; Jonathan Drawbaugh, fr.

Outlook: The reigning Capital champs and Mid-Penn runners-up, the Lions look to put themselves back in postseason contention. Camp Hill will navigate Class 3A competition for the first time as a program and will rely on a clip of returners and a set of on-the-rise underclassmen in the new journey.

EAST PENNSBORO PANTHERS

Coach: Dennis Porter Jr. (1st season)

2022 season: 19-5

Key losses: Will Bragunier, Hunter Case, Nick Kirkessner.

Key returners: Andrew Swenson, sr.; Justin Bentzel, sr.; Dakota Campbell, sr.; Isaac Gilbert, jr.; Chase Deibler, so.; Lucas Martz, so.; Aaron Angelo, so.

Newcomers to watch: Andrew Seibert, jr.; Eric Foster Jr.; fr.; Jovi DeJesus, fr.

Outlook: Despite lacking experience last spring, the young Panthers won the district 4A championship and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals. With nearly the entire roster returning, East Pennsboro is shooting for a similar outcome under the direction of a new head coach.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Coach: Chris Cap (6th season)

2022 season: 14-10

Key losses: Maika Niu, Ryan Ness, JT Cap, Isaac Souders, Josh McCombs, Ethan Pfeffer.

Key returners: Landon Kuntzelman, sr.; Josiah Bowie, sr.; Ryan Balaban, jr.; Ayden Thelen, jr.; Simon Wehr, jr.; Zach Cherrup, jr.; Mark Cap, so.

Newcomers to watch: Jahfi Logan, sr.; Collin Morrow, jr.; Ty Book, jr.; Timmy Cloak, jr.; Jacob Varner, so.; Dom Bonini, so.; Preston Groff, fr.; Deacon Groff, fr.

Outlook: The Shamrocks lose a senior class that helped forge back-to-back PIAA tournament appearances for the first time in program history. With a young core this spring, Trinity aims for another playoff run.

High School Baseball: 5 Sentinel area players to watch during the 2023 season Maddex LaBuda, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs With a fastball touching upward of 94 mph, LaBuda looks to build off junior campaign highlighted by a 0.75 earned-run average. The Liberty commit fanned 60 batters across 37 innings of work last season and finished with a 2-3 record. At the dish, LaBuda knocked a .259 average, one home run and plated seven. His year was complete with a Colonial All-Division First Team nod. Thomas Davenport, sr., INF/P, Carlisle Last year’s co-Keystone All-Division Player of the Year, Davenport will be Carlisle’s lead man in a mission back to the District 3 Class 6A postseason. Davenport contributed both at the plate and mound last spring, swinging to a .469 average with nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs. On the hill, he dealt a 3.42 earned-run average to go along with a 3-3 record and 30 strikeouts. Luke Parise, sr., UTIL, Camp Hill Parise was named last year’s Capital All-Division Player of the Year for his versatility. The Saint Joseph’s commit helped the Lions to conference and District 3 2A silver medals and blasted the opposition for a .409 average, six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Parise drew a 1.32 ERA in his time on the bump, which included a 5-1 record and 91 strikeouts across 53 innings of work. Jeff Lougee, jr., SS, Mechanicsburg The Duke pledge was one of the driving forces behind Mechanicsburg’s 16-4 record and Mid-Penn Conference gold last spring. Lougee was an on-base machine, getting on at a .617 clip that underlined a .471 batting mark, 21 walks, 10 doubles, 10 stolen bags and a pair of moonshots. He shared Keystone Division Player of the Year honors with Davenport. Tucker Chamberlin, sr., INF/P, Shippensburg Committed to Millersville for his pitching repertoire, Chamberlin looks to help lead Shippensburg to the District 3 5A postseason. The right-handed pitcher put up a staggering line last spring, including a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Colonial All-Division Player of the Year was productive in the batter’s box as well, slugging a .339 average with four doubles and 17 runs scored.