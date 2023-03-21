Last year’s co-Keystone All-Division Player of the Year, Davenport will be Carlisle’s lead man in a mission back to the District 3 Class 6A postseason. Davenport contributed both at the plate and mound last spring, swinging to a .469 average with nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs. On the hill, he dealt a 3.42 earned-run average to go along with a 3-3 record and 30 strikeouts.