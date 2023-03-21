Mar. 20
Nonleague
Littlestown at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Mar. 21
Nonleague
Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Mar. 22
Nonleague
Shippensburg at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mar. 23
Nonleague
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mar. 24
Nonleague
Selinsgrove at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Mar. 25
Nonleague
Big Spring at Bermudian Springs, 11 a.m.
Camp Hill at Northern Lebanon, 11 a.m.
Waynesboro at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
CD East at Boiling Springs, noon
Mar. 27
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mar. 28
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Mar. 29
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Mar. 30
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Mar. 31
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Halifax at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 1
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Central York, 2 p.m.
Apr. 3
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro at Northern, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Steel-High, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 4
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 5
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 6
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Big Spring at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 10
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Owen J. Roberts, noon
New Oxford at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 11
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Steel-High at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 12
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 13
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Northern, 4 p.m.
Greencastle at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at Steel-High, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 14
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
West York at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
High Point Baptist at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 15
Nonleague
Juniata at Big Spring, 11 a.m.
Northern at Dover, 11 a.m.
Apr. 17
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 18
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at CD East, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 19
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 20
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 21
Nonleague
Northern at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 22
Nonleague
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 11 a.m.
Carlisle at Waynesboro, noon
Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Apr. 24
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Palmyra at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 25
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Northern, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
West Perry at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 26
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 27
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Harrisburg at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Steel-High at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Apr. 28
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Apr. 29
Northern Lebanon at Big Spring, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Ephrata, 3 p.m.
May 1
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Northern, 4 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Red Land at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
May 2
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
May 3
Mid-Penn Colonial
Greencastle at Northern, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Steel-High, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
May 4
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
May 5
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Antietam at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
May 8
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
May 9
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Steel-High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
May 10
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
May 11
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
May 12
Nonleague
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
May 13
Nonleague
Northern at Carlisle, 11 a.m.
May 16
Nonleague
Hershey at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
High School Baseball: 5 Sentinel area players to watch during the 2023 season
Maddex LaBuda, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs
With a fastball touching upward of 94 mph, LaBuda looks to build off junior campaign highlighted by a 0.75 earned-run average. The Liberty commit fanned 60 batters across 37 innings of work last season and finished with a 2-3 record. At the dish, LaBuda knocked a .259 average, one home run and plated seven. His year was complete with a Colonial All-Division First Team nod.
Thomas Davenport, sr., INF/P, Carlisle
Last year’s co-Keystone All-Division Player of the Year, Davenport will be Carlisle’s lead man in a mission back to the District 3 Class 6A postseason. Davenport contributed both at the plate and mound last spring, swinging to a .469 average with nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs. On the hill, he dealt a 3.42 earned-run average to go along with a 3-3 record and 30 strikeouts.
Luke Parise, sr., UTIL, Camp Hill
Parise was named last year’s Capital All-Division Player of the Year for his versatility. The Saint Joseph’s commit helped the Lions to conference and District 3 2A silver medals and blasted the opposition for a .409 average, six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Parise drew a 1.32 ERA in his time on the bump, which included a 5-1 record and 91 strikeouts across 53 innings of work.
Jeff Lougee, jr., SS, Mechanicsburg
The Duke pledge was one of the driving forces behind Mechanicsburg’s 16-4 record and Mid-Penn Conference gold last spring. Lougee was an on-base machine, getting on at a .617 clip that underlined a .471 batting mark, 21 walks, 10 doubles, 10 stolen bags and a pair of moonshots. He shared Keystone Division Player of the Year honors with Davenport.
Tucker Chamberlin, sr., INF/P, Shippensburg
Committed to Millersville for his pitching repertoire, Chamberlin looks to help lead Shippensburg to the District 3 5A postseason. The right-handed pitcher put up a staggering line last spring, including a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Colonial All-Division Player of the Year was productive in the batter’s box as well, slugging a .339 average with four doubles and 17 runs scored.