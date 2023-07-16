Hampden Township’s offense scored runs in all five innings Sunday afternoon, powering past Lebanon’s Fifth Ward with a 14-1 victory in the winner’s bracket of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament at Waynesboro Area High School.

Meanwhile, Shippensburg Post 223 dropped a 12-0 decision to two-time defending champion Paxton in the winner’s bracket for its first loss in the double-elimination tournament.

Sunday’s outcomes set up a game between Paxton and Hampden scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday with a spot in Wednesday’s finals on the line as well as an elimination game between Shippensburg and Hummelstown Post 265 AAA scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Hampden (14-4) jumped to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first inning. With his team leading 1-0, Ace Perry delivered a two-run single with two outs, scoring Brady Hawkins and Ryan Balaban. Perry, who finished with three RBIs, also pitched the fifth inning after Ryan Remetta allowed one unearned run on three hits across the first seven innings.

Colin Basehore and Justin Taylor also registered multiple RBIs for Hampden with two each. Hampden batters also drew eight walks and benefitted from five Fifth Ward errors.

Paxton, which eliminated Hamden from last year’s Region 4 Tournament, also posted three runs in the first inning of its game Sunday against Shippensburg (14-4), adding to it with six runs in the third and three in the fourth. Nick Keane and Adam Reeser combined for the shutout, striking out seven batters while walking one. Tucker Chamberlin recorded Shippensburg’s only hit. Cody Cella started the game on the mound, followed by relief appearances from Erby Weller and Mason Timmons.

In the other elimination game scheduled for Monday, Fifth Ward faces Northeastern with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m.

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title