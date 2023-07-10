Hampden Township and New Cumberland Post 143 won the last two Cumberland County American Legion Baseball titles.

Both teams opened the 2023 tournament with opening-round wins Monday.

Hampden held on for a 9-7 win over Mechanicsburg Post 109, and top-seeded New Cumberland slipped past Mt. Holly Post 674 with a 3-2 decision.

Both Hampden and New Cumberland advance to a winner’s bracket showdown scheduled for Tuesday in New Cumberland at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg and Mt. Holly are scheduled to face off in an elimination game also scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Mechanicsburg.

Hampden Township (11-3) broke open Monday’s game with an eight-run third inning, reminiscent of an eight-run third inning when the two teams met in the 2022 championship game.

Kyler Parks capped the third-inning outburst with a three-run triple, complementing two RBIs each from Brady Hawkins and Ace Perry and one from Paddy Hernjak. Mechanicsburg starter Henry Zercher allowed six of the runs.

Trailing 8-1 through three innings, Mechanicsburg (8-6) plated four runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth to chip away at the deficit. Eli Pratt and Dane Mark drove in two runs each.

Jason Madrak singled in an insurance run for Hampden in the bottom of the fifth, and Justin Taylor, who allowed two runs in the top of the fifth, held Mechanicsburg scoreless over the final two innings to preserve the win for Curtis Shinn.

Meanwhile, Devin Niemiec drove in Sam Grube for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for New Cumberland. Mt. Holly had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-run double from Jonah Richardson, but New Cumberland answered in the bottom of the second with a two-run triple by Jordan Negley.

