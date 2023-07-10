An eight-run third inning paced Hampden to the Cumberland County crown.
Tim Gross
Hampden Township and New Cumberland Post 143 won the last two Cumberland County American Legion Baseball titles.
Both teams opened the 2023 tournament with opening-round wins Monday.
Hampden held on for a 9-7 win over Mechanicsburg Post 109, and top-seeded New Cumberland slipped past Mt. Holly Post 674 with a 3-2 decision.
Both Hampden and New Cumberland advance to a winner’s bracket showdown scheduled for Tuesday in New Cumberland at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg and Mt. Holly are scheduled to face off in an elimination game also scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Mechanicsburg.
Hampden Township (11-3) broke open Monday’s game with an eight-run third inning, reminiscent of an eight-run third inning when the two teams met in the 2022 championship game.
Kyler Parks capped the third-inning outburst with a three-run triple, complementing two RBIs each from Brady Hawkins and Ace Perry and one from Paddy Hernjak. Mechanicsburg starter Henry Zercher allowed six of the runs.
Trailing 8-1 through three innings, Mechanicsburg (8-6) plated four runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth to chip away at the deficit. Eli Pratt and Dane Mark drove in two runs each.
Jason Madrak singled in an insurance run for Hampden in the bottom of the fifth, and Justin Taylor, who allowed two runs in the top of the fifth, held Mechanicsburg scoreless over the final two innings to preserve the win for Curtis Shinn.
Meanwhile, Devin Niemiec drove in Sam Grube for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning for New Cumberland. Mt. Holly had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-run double from Jonah Richardson, but New Cumberland answered in the bottom of the second with a two-run triple by Jordan Negley.
Photos: Hampden vs. Paxton Legion Baseball
Legion Baseball 1.JPG
Paxton's Nathaniel Dorris, left, gets the out against Hampden's Justin Taylor during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 2.JPG
Paxton's Nathaniel Dorris, left, gets the out against Hampden's Jason Madrak during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 3.JPG
Hampden's Ryan Rubin, right, steals second base in front of Paxton's Corey Kalinoski during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 4.JPG
Paxton has a quick conference in the mound during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 5.JPG
Hampden's pitcher Jason Madrak delivers a strike during the first inning of an American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 6.JPG
Hampden's Martino Tobasco catches a high pop fly to make the out against Paxton's Ben Long during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 7.JPG
Hampden's Matrino Tobasco fields a ground ball and makes the throw to first base in ttime to get the out against Paxton's Tyson Gill during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 8.JPG
Hampden's Kaden Schoenly misses the catch on a pickoff attempt against Paxton's Nick Keane which allowed him to advance to third base during the first inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 9.JPG
Hampden's Martino Tobasco makes the out at second base against Paxton's Christian Foltz during the second inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 10.JPG
Hampden's catcher makes the throw to first in time to get the out against Paxton's David Shroyer during the second inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 12.JPG
Hampden's catcher Ryan Rubin catches a high pop fly ball to the infeld for the out during the third inning of their PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Legion Baseball 13.JPG
Hampden's Dylan Carruthers gets picked off at third base by Paxton's Nick Keane during the fourth inning of their Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament game at Horn Field in Red Lion.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!