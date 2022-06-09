GoFundMe established for Mechanicsburg baseball player Luke Morgan after emergency heart surgery

A GoFundMe account was set up Thursday to raise money to support the family of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School baseball player Luke Morgan, who underwent heart surgery earlier this week at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Morgan, a junior pitcher and first baseman for the Wildcats this spring, was sent to the ER Friday with an accelerated heart rate, then life-flighted to Pittsburgh Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page set up by the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association.

According to the GoFundMe page and family posts on social media, Morgan was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and one of his heart valves did not work properly. Morgan underwent emergency surgery Wednesday to have an artificial valve installed to help his heart function until a donor heart can be found for a transplant.

The GoFundMe page said Morgan came out of this initial surgery well "but he has a long road ahead." The fundraiser is set up to help the Morgan family with medical and travel expenses, with a goal to raise $5,000. As of noon Thursday, the account totaled $2,000 in donations.

Morgan, who pitched on varsity as a sophomore, helped the Wildcats post an 18-4 record this year en route to a Mid-Penn Keystone Division title.

