Luke Wagner is making the switch from the SEC to the Big 10 conference.

The former Red Land baseball star announced he’s transferring to Purdue for his senior season. Wagner spent the last three years at Georgia. He made the announcement in an Instagram post Monday.

“Thank you to the University of Georgia for the last 3 years,” Wagner’s Instagram caption reads. “I’ve met a lot of great people and will always have those relationships and memories. I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring to Purdue University for my senior year!”

Wagner toed the rubber for the Bulldogs across his three-year stint, featuring as a starter and reliever. The southpaw made 12 starts in 17 games his freshman season, pitching to a career-best 4.58 earned-run average and a 3-3 record. Wagner made the transition to the bullpen in years two and three, appearing in 37 games where he compiled a combined 8.24 ERA and a 7-6 record.

Wes Johnson, a former pitching coach at Louisiana State, was named Georgia’s new head coach in June, replacing 10-year skipper Scott Stricklin. Luke’s cousin, Cole, also a standout in his time at Red Land, made the decision to walk away from baseball last month after two seasons at Georgia.

Luke helped lead the Patriots to the PIAA Class 5A championship in 2019. He batted .398 his senior season, cracking 15 doubles and a pair of home runs while driving in 18 RBIs. On the mound, he went 6-1 and totaled a 1.43 ERA.

Photos: Red Land baseball pounces on East Pennsboro early for nonleague win