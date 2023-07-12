Former Cedar Cliff multisport standout Bobby Whalen will have a new home for his final year of college baseball.

Whalen announced his transfer to Virginia in a tweet Wednesday. The Colt alumnus, who starred on the football field, wrestling mat and baseball diamond, spent the last three seasons at Indiana as an outfielder.

I am extremely excited to announce that I’ll be playing my last year of college baseball @UVABaseball #GoHoos — Bobby Whalen (@bobbywhalen2) July 12, 2023

In three seasons with the Hoosiers, Whalen accrued a .274 batting average, including a .277 mark this spring in Indiana’s run to the NCAA Regionals. He tagged three home runs and notched career-highs in runs scored (58), RBIs (39) and doubles (16).

Whalen had his best year in 2022 where he slashed .283 at the plate and stole 22 bases. Prior to joining the Hoosier program in 2021, Whalen spent the 2020 COVID-canceled season with Louisville.

At Cedar Cliff, Whalen eclipsed 100 career hits and runs and led the Colts to a District 3 Class 5A championship and the program’s first PIAA semifinal appearance as a senior in 2019.

