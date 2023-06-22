Camp Hill’s Noah Doi hopped the dugout railing as Dom Tozzi’s first-inning double in the PIAA Class 3A baseball championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field trickled to the left-center warning track. Tozzi pulled into second and made a celebratory hand gesture toward the Lion dugout, revving up an already raucous Camp Hill bunch.

Tozzi’s first-inning spark failed to generate any runs for the Lions, as they fell to Riverside 4-0 in the title tilt. But the spark of the Camp Hill dugout was a consistent energy throughout the Lions’ 2023 campaign, and an energy the District 3 Class 3A champions and state silver medalists credited toward the unprecedented run.

Dugout chatter came in all shapes and sizes for Sentinel-area clubs this spring. Like the Lions, some used the energy to fuel postseason charges. Others leaned on it to navigate slumps and return to course.

“Overall, bench energy is immaculate,” Cedar Cliff's Jordan Negley said. “It can change the game. It can make miracles. It can break a team. It can hurt a team. It can bring up a team. It can do its wonders. It can make a run from down 0-4 to next inning being up 8-4. Just having the energy on the bench all the time really can change who a team is and what it really defines about a team.”

Igniting the energy

According to local players and coaches, there isn’t a main source to dugout energy but is rather a pipeline of people and moments that help create it. For Doi and Camp Hill, the program’s 2022 Mid-Penn championship appearance served as the foundation. For Negley and the Colts, a 2-4 start to the 2023 season was a wake-up call.

The Lions and Colts channeled their energy through several avenues, including recurring chants and cheers, nicknames and various celebrations.

“Honestly, just being obnoxiously loud to the point where you're just screaming nonsense,” Doi said with a laugh. “It might sound a little extra, but as long as you can get the dugout and the crowd into it, that's the big goal. So just being as loud as you can be, just screaming your head off. At the end of the game you don't want to be able to speak.”

The teams fostered energy through individual moments and series of events. Tozzi’s two-bagger in the state championship exemplified an individual momentum swing. Meanwhile, two-out rallies scattered across a road to district 6A gold and the PIAA semifinals was Cedar Cliff's pillar.

“We were a huge team on two-out rallies this year,” Negley said. “So bringing that energy into the two-out rallies was huge. We always believed that we could put up six runs in two outs, and we did that a couple of times. But that all started with bringing the energy up in the dugout, and that was something we really tried to emphasize.”

Sometimes momentum wasn’t needed to rile up the dugout. Camp Hill and Cedar Cliff head coaches Matt Spiegel and Justin Secrest preached positivity, and with direction from their skipper, energy became force of habit for the Lions and Colts.

Spiegel said Doi was one of the catalysts to the Lions’ energy. Secrest identified his group of seniors.

But as the season progressed, dugout energy spread teamwide.

“We had a really good senior group this year, that they all were very close and they all acted as leaders,” Secrest said. “They took it upon themselves before a game and even at practice a day or two days before a game. It was always brought up, ‘Hey, guys, we need to make sure we come with a lot of energy, not just on the field, but the guys in the dugout. Make sure you're up all the time.’"

Keeping the positivity

It’s not uncommon for teams to get caught up in trash talk. The opposing club could be a rival or a featured head-to-head matchup between opposing athletes could unfold.

Positive reinforcement was a point of emphasis for Spiegel and Secrest this spring. They stressed all cheers and celebrations be directed toward their dugout.

“It gives us life,” Spiegel said during the regular season. “It gives me breath because I'm very thankful for those guys. … My biggest rule is that you can make as much noise as you want, decibel-wise, as long as it's directed directly in our team. Not at umpires, not at fans, not at the other team. They can do whatever the heck they want as long as they're keeping it positive, keeping it about us.”

Hits, balls and strikes and errors were momentum shifts reflected in a box score. But to the Lions and Colts, energy was as much of a deciding factor.

“It plays a huge role for us, at least when we aren't hitting as well or aren't pitching as well,” Doi said. “We can always rely on energy being up. And I don't want to say this like it's always a good thing, but sometimes the energy masks the mistakes of our team and kind of brings us together. To just keep on going, just keep on fighting for each other.”

Northern was another local team to feed off positive reinforcement. The Polar Bears forged an 11-10 record this spring, qualified for the district 5A playoffs and nearly knocked off top-seed Lower Dauphin in a 4-3 first-round decision.

Northern didn’t eclipse two straight wins during the regular season. Dugout energy helped the Polar Bears traverse the ebbs and flows.

“I think it's how you frame up what you say that can have a lot of positive or negative consequences towards the players out there. So you have to choose your words carefully,” head coach Brian Bonin said. “And I think positive talk is always a big one. Guys will struggle. It's baseball. You're gonna have games in which you're locked in for five games and you're struggling for four. But to have those teammates there for you, maybe when you punch out and you're coming back to the dugout, to be there to pick you up, that's the whole game of baseball. It’s about being a great teammate.”

Each player absorbed energy differently. Some gained strength from their teammates’ fiery personalities. Others required a subtle approach.

“My main goal is to have my energy be so big and such a big role to the point where it impacts my teammates very effectively,” Doi said. “Especially with Luke Parise, our main pitcher, being a pitcher and being able to hold onto energy while you're pitching, that's such an advantage. And whatever I could do to bring Luke up while he was pitching, it was amazing."

Staying composed through trash talk was also of priority. The coaches shared the belief that positive energy would counteract, and even overcome, any negative or intimidating chatter.

The belief yielded results. Along with the Polar Bears' playoff mark, Camp Hill authored a 21-4-1 season, capturing its second straight Mid-Penn Capital title. Cedar Cliff finished 20-7, and after the 2-4 skid to start the year, spun off 12 wins across its last 14 to close out the regular season.

“I say it often to the parents, especially, and then to the kids, the more I worry about what's going on in the other dugout or with the other team, every second I do that is one second less that I get to spend appreciating my own kids,” Spiegel said. “So if it rattles (the other team), it rattles them. I guess that's a side benefit. What I preach and what I think they have bought into is the only people that matter are the people in this room, meaning our dugout, our gym, wherever we are together.”

Other types of energy

Some of the energy generated by the Lions, Colts and Polar Bears this spring was momentum that couldn’t be heard outside of the dugout, including one-on-one conversations between coaches and players.

“You have to make sure there is a balance,” Bonin said. “And again, when you're excited and you're in the game, that's a good thing. … But certainly there's a lot of private conversations that go on between coaches and players, and players to players that don't need to be heard. There's a lot of frustration that comes out in the game of baseball and you don't want to have that be visible to anybody. You don't want to show any chinks in the armor. So you don't want to show you're nervous or scared or upset because other teams are gonna feed off that.”

The dugout conversations this season spanned a multitude of situations.

Some were to restore a player’s confidence after a rough inning on the mound or an error in the field. Some were between pitcher and catcher, scheming the game plan for the next inning. Some bolstered an already growing confidence.

And the conversations weren’t limited to one-on-one. Camp Hill, Cedar Cliff and Northern, leaving the field after a defensive half-inning, often would gather outside the dugout and bounce words of encouragement around the huddle.

“Trying to stay as one team really helped,” Negley said. “Not trying to get down on each other was a huge emphasis in our dugout because we had a couple kids that could get down on themselves, and it brought down the energy of the team. So we had to bring that back.”

Each chat, big or small, added to the energy flow.

“(The conversations) really, with all the big energy going on around you,” Doi said, “just lets you slow down and relax. And (it makes you) realize it's just baseball, and it’s the game we always love to play.”

Mick Reinhard contributed to this story.

Photos: Camp Hill falls to Riverside in PIAA 3A baseball championship