East Pennsboro has appointed a new head baseball coach.

The school board approved Dennis Porter as the Panthers head coach for the 2023 season at its Aug. 18 meeting. Porter was approved with a 7-1 vote, with one board member abstaining. The head coaching position comes with a stipend of $4,060.

Porter’s appointment comes after East Pennsboro opened former head coach Tyler Comp’s position in late June at the end of his eighth season at the program's helm. Comp's dismissal followed a June 23 school board meeting in which parents, players and other community members voiced concerns about the 2022 season and prior seasons.

According to school board meeting minutes, the concerns included a player being surrounded by coaches at a practice, lack of supervision at a 2020 Myrtle Beach trip, a confrontation with a student in the East Pennsboro High School parking lot and coaches’ lack of respect toward players, including belittlement and bullying at practices and games. Comp had previously been suspended by the school district at the end of the 2018 season for an undisclosed reason.

In early July, Comp told The Sentinel the complaints were sparked by his discipline of a player for not running out a groundball during the 2022 season. According to the team’s GameChanger, the incident occurred during a May 4 game at Milton Hershey and occurred on a dropped third strike. Comp’s response to the incident — which included yelling and making disrespectful comments at the player on his way to and in the dugout, according to statements from parents in the board minutes — resulted in the player quitting the team.

“It’s my responsibility, and it was my responsibility as a coach to demand 100% effort from guys,” Comp said Tuesday. “If a parent disagrees, they’re entitled to disagree, though. But we've been pretty successful coaching the way and pushing the way we do and when a kid needs discipline, we're going to discipline him.

“I think the easiest thing sometimes people do is just kind of ignore those kinds of things and let kids get away with those kinds of things. But in the long run, it doesn't benefit them much, especially when they go to college or go out into the workforce. It’s that type of effort — a type of accountability — that will go a long way and serve them well.”

Comp said Tuesday he and his staff did not break any school rules on the Myrtle Beach trip and that he doesn’t recall the incident of a player being surrounded at a practice.

East Pennsboro superintendent Michael Robinson did not have any comment.

Prior to East Penn opening Comp’s position, Comp said the district conducted two investigations — one by outgoing athletic director Chris Skaugen and the other by former superintendent Donna Dunar — and the entire team was interviewed about the concerns that were expressed during the June 23 meeting.

Comp was also given a performance evaluation at the end of the season and received an unsatisfactory score and a reprimand from Skaugen on how he could’ve handled the May 4 incident better.

The Panthers finished the 2022 season as the District 3 Class 4A champions by defeating Littlestown 9-4 and advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals. Under Comp’s direction, East Penn amassed an overall 127-47 record and captured additional district titles in 2017 and 2019.

Porter began his role as head coach Aug. 19.