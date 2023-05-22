Had the ultimate outcome been different, Cumberland Valley could have written off Monday’s top of the first inning as a bout of playoff nerves, a temporary rough patch that could be overcome.

Instead, what happened in that opening inning proved to be a sign that it just wasn’t the Eagles’ day.

No. 7 Wilson took advantage of four Cumberland Valley errors to score a pair of first-inning runs, and then broke things wide open with an eight-run fifth inning to claim a 10-0 victory over the No. 2 Eagles in a District 3 Class 6A baseball quarterfinal at Cumberland Valley High School.

The Bulldog victory advances them to Thursday’s semifinal round, where they will face No. 11 Manheim Township. The Eagles, meanwhile, see their season close in a manner that was like nothing in the campaign that preceded it.

“Aberration, I think, is the SAT word I think we’re going to use today,” CV coach Levi Mumma said. “It’s not who we are, not who we’ve been, and not how we got here. But in any game, especially the district playoffs, if you give away a couple of bags, good teams are going to take advantage.”

Wilson, which topped Penn Manor in 10 innings in Monday’s first round, was happy to be the recipient of the early gifts. Three CV errors within the game’s first four batters produced one run, and Nick Fiorini added a second with his one-out RBI single.

Still, things could have been worse for the Eagles — starter Brady Grimes shook off the two unearned runs with two outs to limit the damage, and the offense started pushing counts against Wilson starter Matt VanOstenbridge, who had thrown in relief in Monday’s victory.

The Bulldog lefty, armed with an effective curveball, stayed away from big trouble. After Kaden Schoenly and Colin Basehore opened the CV second with back-to-back hits, VanOstenbridge went strikeout-groundout-flyout to keep things scoreless. Leadoff runners in the third and fourth innings were no trouble, either, with VanOstenbridge allowing neither to reach third base.

“Having to come back on short rest, I just had to throw strikes, pound the zone and get outs,” VanOstenbridge said. “The curveball is really big for me. Honestly, that gets most of my outs. Fastball is used for getting ahead in the count, and then try to put them away with the curveball, whether it’s a groundout or double play or strikeout.”

That all led to the Wilson fifth, when the dam broke on the Eagles. After recording just one hit in the first four innings, the Bulldogs sent 12 men to the plate, recorded six hits, and plated eight runs against three CV pitchers. The hits were of all manner — hard-hit liners like Christo Hunsicker’s two-run double were mixed with a bunt that refused to spin foul and a flare into the triangle in shallow center — and Wilson kept up the pressure at both the plate and on the base paths when things started to snowball.

“We needed to put the ball in play and put some pressure on them,” Wilson coach Bill Underwood said. “We knew that Grimes was a quality pitcher, and so we just had to get behind it, choke up, and see what happens. In high school baseball, it’s about putting the pressure on the other team and seeing what happens.”

Evan Gabaldan’s sac fly provided run No. 10, and VanOstenbridge breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame to bring about the abrupt close to both the game and the Eagles’ campaign.

“This doesn’t define these young men and the season that they had,” Mumma said. “What they’ve been able to do throughout the season, we’re very proud of them.”

Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley