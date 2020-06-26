'Dreams can come true': Beck Way reflects on journey to next stage while he decides what his future will be

Way, who is still thinking over his options, has until Aug. 1 to accept the Yankees' offer or head to LSU. Signing bonus slot value for the 129th overall pick is $438,700 this year.

Mumma and former teammate Joey Cuomo said nobody on those teams Way played for, including the 2016 squad that made the PIAA semifinals for the first time ever when Way was a junior, are surprised he's had this much success already.

"I love talking to my old teammates about the days we played at CV," Way said. "And I have a lot of posters and things to remind me around my house and college apartment. So I’m always reminded of my time at CV."

Way was an outfielder and part-time pitcher for the Eagles. On the mound, Way went 1-2 with one save, 24 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, a 1.46 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP — not bad for a team already stacked with starters like Mitch Hoon and Adam Overcash, who also both went on to pitch in college.

After graduating in 2017, it didn't take long for Way to find the right fit for himself on the diamond.