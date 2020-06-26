'Dreams can come true': Beck Way reflects on journey to next stage while he decides what his future will be

“Wow, dreams can come true.”
Those were the words that crossed Beck Way's mind when he finally heard his name called in the 2020 MLB draft June 11.
He was surrounded by family and friends that night and got to celebrate with them, but hours before the draft was set to start, his nerves were so bad that he had to drive around aimlessly with his friends.
Then the New York Yankees took a chance on the junior college pitcher, picking him in the fourth round (129th overall). Way is now the highest draft pick ever to come out of Cumberland Valley High School, with Hunter Schryver coming in right behind him in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 and Evan Englebrook, who was picked in the eighth round (244th overall) by the Houston Astros in 2004.
"I’ve been around CV baseball since I could walk," Way said over Twitter direct message. "Means a lot for sure! And I didn’t know that. I know my grandfather would like that."
His grandfather, who died in 2013, was CV baseball fixture Michael "Whitey" Whitehead." He was an avid Yankees fan.
“When Beck was born there weren’t many times that Beck wasn’t by his grandfather’s side,” CV baseball head coach Levi Mumma said before the PIAA playoffs in 2016. “That blond little kid running around the dugout, usually covered in dirt.”
Way, who is still thinking over his options, has until Aug. 1 to accept the Yankees' offer or head to LSU. Signing bonus slot value for the 129th overall pick is $438,700 this year.
Mumma and former teammate Joey Cuomo said nobody on those teams Way played for, including the 2016 squad that made the PIAA semifinals for the first time ever when Way was a junior, are surprised he's had this much success already.
"I love talking to my old teammates about the days we played at CV," Way said. "And I have a lot of posters and things to remind me around my house and college apartment. So I’m always reminded of my time at CV."
Way was an outfielder and part-time pitcher for the Eagles. On the mound, Way went 1-2 with one save, 24 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, a 1.46 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP — not bad for a team already stacked with starters like Mitch Hoon and Adam Overcash, who also both went on to pitch in college.
After graduating in 2017, it didn't take long for Way to find the right fit for himself on the diamond.
Way committed to Belmont Abbey College out of high school, hung around with kids in Cape Cod last summer and spent his second and third years on the JUCO circuit with Northwest Florida State. He pitched seven games and had a 0.67 ERA and 58 strikeouts during that time, and he committed to Louisiana State University for the 2021 campaign before COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season.
His eye-popping numbers put him on the draft radar this season. He was considered the top junior college pitching prospect in the nation, and draft projections had him going somewhere in the second, third or fourth round in an unusual draft cut from 40 rounds to just five as MLB grappled with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.
"My journey had a lot of adversity, but looking back, it was the best journey I could ask for," Way said. "I’ve received calls, social media posts and DM’s from just about all of my CV teammates.
"That’s a brotherhood."
