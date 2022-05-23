District 3 Baseball: Wenrich's blast, 7-run sixth lift Central Dauphin past Carlisle in 6A first round

HARRISBURG — Central Dauphin never ran out of answers.

Carlisle pressured the Rams repeatedly Monday in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A baseball tournament, evening the score in the third and fifth innings.

But repeatedly, Central Dauphin responded. In the bottom of the fifth inning, with a 3-2 count, Central Dauphin senior AJ Wenrich gauged an upper-half fastball from Thomas Davenport and put the barrel of the bat on it. Outfielders Henry Smith and Dorian Stroud tracked the ball for about 20 feet before looking up and watching the ball sail well beyond the left-field fence for a two-run home run.

Wenrich’s blast set the tempo for a late Ram offensive surge, as Central Dauphin followed the two-run fifth with a seven-run outburst in the sixth and pulled away from Carlisle for a 12-3 victory at Central Dauphin High School.

The win advances the No. 7 Rams (13-6) to Thursday’s quarterfinals, a matchup on the road against No. 2 Warwick. The Herd, the 10th seed in the 6A bracket, finished their season at 13-7.

“We knew that it wasn’t gonna be a nothing-nothing game,” Carlisle head coach Scott Stoy said. “We knew that we were gonna have to put up runs and hit and match their runs. So early on, when it was a close game through those first several innings, we felt really good about the game. Then just pulling away with those very few big hits they had, I think that was the difference in the game.

“We just couldn’t come back.”

Wenrich’s tone-setting round-tripper wasn’t the first of the game for the Rams. After posting a run on a Wenrich sacrifice fly in the first inning, Central Dauphin expanded its lead in the bottom of the second with Owen Cordner’s solo shot down the left-field line.

Davenport, who spun five innings for the Herd, lost several hitters in deep counts Monday. The Rams measured the Carlisle junior’s fastball well and smacked around eight hits off Davenport, including four extra-base knocks.

“It was a battle back and forth early on, “Central Dauphin head coach Troy Smith said, “and even midway through the game and then we just kept pressing. Finally things started going our way.”

Before the pendulum swung in the Rams’ favor, Carlisle charged back in the top of third inning. The Herd capitalized on CD mistakes, as Davenport scratched across the first Carlisle tally on a walk and Henry Smith bolted home an at-bat later on a wild pitch.

Central Dauphin regained the lead in the bottom half on an Alex Yarrish RBI single into right that plated Nick Keane. Keane received the ball for the Rams, but witnessed the majority of his production at the plate, slashing a 3-for-4 line with a triple, a double and two RBIs.

Keane was yanked after three innings of work after issuing three free passes. Bubba Dorris spun the ensuing 2⅔ frames and allowed the 3-3 game-tying run in the top of the fifth off a Davenport single and a wild throw into home.

Wenrich’s home run provided some separation in the bottom half.

“That foul ball down the line,” Troy Smith said, “that’s kind of been our M-O where we’ve been just missing and things have not been going our way. It seemed like AJ just said, ‘You know what, I’m gonna put you guys on my back,’ and he did. He changed the tide for us, and we’re gonna roll with that.”

With momentum shifting in their direction, the Rams broke it open with the seven-run sixth and squandered Carlisle’s chance at a comeback. Central Dauphin scored its runs in bunches of two, beginning with a Keane two-RBI single. Wenrich matched Keane’s at-bat with a two-run single of his own and Nate Payne capped the frenzy by posting another pair of runs on a single into center.

Tyson Gill also added a run on a walk, which lifted the lid on the scoring assault.

“The pressure just didn’t get to us,” Troy Smith said of his team. “We just kept playing our game, we stuck to our game plan and we practice a lot of the stuff that we executed today. We just kept playing our game at our field.”

After Davenport’s day was done through five, the Herd turned to Jacob Smith and Spencer Griffie in relief in the sixth. The duo warranted a combined six runs (five earned) after Davenport had given up six.

Monday’s game was Carlisle’s second straight district postseason appearance and seventh overall as a program. Prior to last year’s playoff berth, the Herd had been mired in a 10-year drought.

“We had all the confidence in the world that we could come out and win this game,” Stoy said. “But now that the game is over, and we didn’t [win], we’re gonna take pride in this season, because it was a great season.”

Other 6A action

Hempfield 6, Cedar Cliff 0: The Colts weren’t able to find their touch in the batter’s box Monday as they fell to the Black Knights 6-0 on their home field. Hempfield used a two-run fourth inning and a four-run seventh to clinch the opening-round win. Knights’ starting pitcher Austin Dunlap also threw a complete game three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and a walk.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

