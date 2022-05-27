District 3 Baseball: Trinity punches ticket to 3A championship; East Pennsboro, Cumberland Valley advance

Trinity is off to the District 3 Class 3A championship for the second straight season.

In Thursday’s semifinal matchup against No. 2 Oley Valley on the road, the No. 3-seeded Shamrocks outlasted the Lynx in a 10-6 offensive showdown. Trinity fell in last year’s title game against Oley Valley in a 5-1 affair.

Thursday’s offensive slugfest knocked around a combined 20 hits between the two clubs. Trinity (14-8) was led by senior and University of New Orleans commit Maika Niu, who batted a 2-for-4 line, including a two-run third-inning home run. To complement Niu’s production and overall four runs batted-in, Ryan Balaban and Mark Cap drove in two runs apiece while Josh McCombs and JT Cap each plated a tally.

Ryan Ness did the majority of the work on the mound for the ‘Rocks, spinning four innings of three-run ball (two earned) while scattering five hits and striking out five. Niu slammed the door on the game in the final two innings, allowing a lone hit. Landon Kuntzelman earned the start but mustered a lone inning of work.

For Oley Valley (11-8), Chase Reifnsyder and Luke Macdonald — who received the start — accounted for four of the Lynx six RBIs. Paul Petersen and Ty Yerger scratched across the other runs. Macdonald went four frames on the hill and permitted six runs (five earned) across six knocks.

The Shamrocks will meet No. 1 Lancaster Catholic in the championship Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. The Crusaders outlasted Berks Catholic 2-1 in the other semifinal game Thursday in eight innings.

Panthers punch ticket to semis

East Pennsboro (15-4) previously had two regular-season wins under its belt against Middletown, and the Panthers extended their winning streak against the Blue Raiders to three Thursday with a 6-0 shutout in the district Class 4A quarterfinals.

Panther ace Nick Kirkessner tossed six shut-out frames, scattered six hits and fanned 10 batters. At the dish, Lucas Martz drove in two RBIs on a 1-for-2 afternoon while Andrew Swenson, who missed most of the regular season due to injury, registered two hits in four plate appearances.

The No. 2-seeded Panthers chased home all of their runs across the first three innings and capitalized on a trio of Blue Raider errors. East Pennsboro hosts Susquehanna Township in Tuesday’s semifinal round. The No. 3-ranked Indians blanked Eastern York Thursday, 7-0.

Madrak magic

It wasn’t Jason Madrak’s day on the mound, but with runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game tied at four, the Cumberland Valley senior roped an RBI double down the left field line and walked off a 5-4 victory for the Eagles against Red Lion in the district Class 6A quarterfinals.

Prior to his heroics, Madrak toed the rubber for three innings. The visiting and No. 6-seeded Lions went to work on the CV right-hander, drawing six hits on three runs. Nate Miller spelled Madrak after three and polished off the final four frames with one run permitted across six knocks.

In addition to Madrak’s team-high two RBIs, Ryan Rubin and Kyle McKeon each stung an RBI two-bagger. Ryan Stabley’s two RBIs paced Red Lion.

No. 3 Cumberland Valley travels to second-seeded Warwick in Lititz, Lancaster County, Tuesday for a semifinal tilt. The two teams will jockey for a trip to the district championship in addition to a berth to the PIAA state tournament.

Other action

Red Land fell to Manheim Central in the Class 5A quarterfinals Thursday, 2-1, in walk-off fashion. The No. 7-seeded Patriots dropped to the consolation bracket with the defeat and will attempt to fight for the fifth and final spot in the 5A state tournament.

The No. 2-seeded Barons reaped their revenge Thursday, having dropped an 8-0 decision to Red Land in last year's state semifinals.

