District 3 Baseball: Red Land drops 2-0 decision to Exeter in 5A fifth-place game

READING — Red Land’s Evan Keefer charged home in the top of the fifth inning as Josh Patrick’s single rolled into right field. Exeter right fielder Evan Franek gathered the ground ball and fired his throw into home plate. With a good angle to the dish, Keefer appeared to slide his left leg underneath the tag of catcher Chase Cupitt to post the Patriots first run of the afternoon and level the score.

But the home plate umpire’s call signaled otherwise and erased the Red Land equalizer.

“I think it changed the momentum,” Red Land head coach Nate Ebbert said of the call. “We would have had the momentum in the last couple innings and they would’ve been doubting themselves. We’ve been playing close games all year, and we've come out (the winner) a few more times than we didn’t.

From there, the host Eagles added an insurance run in the bottom half of the fifth, and starting pitcher Luke Weller kept the Patriots at bay in the sixth and seventh frames en route to a 2-0 shutout victory in the District 3 Class 5A fifth-place game Friday at Exeter Township High School.

With the win, Exeter secured the fifth and final spot for District 3 representatives in the PIAA tournament scheduled to begin Monday. The berth is just the Eagles' third in program history and their first since 2013.

“It’s just a tough way to go through a game," Ebbert said.

While Weller blanked the Patriots across his six-hit complete-game shutout, Red Land (14-10) starter Christian Lubic kept a prolific Eagle lineup under wraps through his six innings of work. The Patriot senior allowed just a pair of hits Friday and carried a no-hit bid through four frames.

Exeter (18-7) laid the first stone in the bottom of the third inning when No. 9 hitter Carter Cordora was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and was sacrificed to second on a Brady Hannahoe bunt. Colin Payne reached on an error, which advanced Cordora to third on a wide throw to first. Cordora posted on Nick Syndor’s at-bat after a Lubic wild pitch skipped to the backstop.

The wild pitch was the lone moment Lubic appeared rattled Friday, as he struck out six and issued a pair of walks. The Eagles threatened again in the bottom of the fourth with runners on second and third with one out, but Lubic worked out of the jam. Exeter’s Alex Kelsey was caught trying to swipe home on a bunt for the second out before Lubic slammed the door on the inning by punching out Gavin Marr.

“We've had trouble scoring runs for him all year, it seemed like,” Ebbert said of Lubic. “He pitched a hell of a game and had a hell of a senior season. Every time he went out, he did what he needed to do and enough to win pretty much every game. We just didn't score for him, bottom line.”

The Patriots parlayed six hits off Weller but failed to lift the lid on a big inning. Kaden Peifer and Patrick paced Red Land with two hits apiece, all singles. Keefer’s double in the fifth appeared to generate a spark within the Patriot dugout before he was called out at home on Patrick’s first hit of the afternoon.

Red Land’s additional scoring opportunities occurred in the fourth and sixth innings. With Peifer on first in the fourth, the Patriots attempted the hit-and-run but it resulted in a 5-3 double play with third baseman Deven Sheerin securing a pop fly and throwing to first for the second out. In the sixth, the Pats drew runners on first and second but Weller induced an Anderson French lineout to center to dance out of danger.

Weller fanned seven batters Friday and didn’t issue a free pass.

“It’s just been consistency with our bats this year, and it did it again this game,” Ebbert said. “We needed timely hitting, and we just didn't get it today. Their pitcher threw a heck of a game and he threw three pitches for strikes at will pretty much. These pitchers are tough to hit when they can be unpredictable like that.”

Exeter is set to play District 1 champion Upper Dublin at 1 p.m. Monday in the first round of states. Though Red Land fell short Friday, the Patriots entered the state tournament each of the last four seasons, including a crown in 2019 and silver last spring.

Seniors like Brady Ebbert and Peifer were players that imbibed Patriot baseball the last four years and uplifted the Red Land community.

“I've known all these kids since they were little kids,” Ebbert said, fighting back tears, “and so it's tough. It's tough to see these guys go through and not have the ending that you want.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.