District 3 Baseball: Previewing Tuesday's slate, including Trinity's 3A title game

Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro and Trinity continue their quest for District 3 baseball championships Tuesday.

The district postseason kicks back into gear Tuesday. The Eagles and Panthers face semifinal challenges in Class 6A and Class 4A, respectively, while the Shamrocks dig in for a Class 3A championship tilt against Lancaster Catholic.

Prior to first pitch Tuesday, here’s a look into each local matchup.

Class 6A

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-5) at No. 2 Warwick (17-2)

Site and time: Tuesday, Warwick High School, (301 West Orange Street, Lititz 17543), 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner gets winner of No. 1 Governor Mifflin or No. 3 Manheim Township in championship.

How they got here: The Eagles defeated No. 6 Red Lion in Thursday’s quarterfinals with a 5-4 walk-off win. Jason Madrak’s double down the left-field line in the bottom of the seventh inning produced the triumph for CV. The Warriors were also tested in Thursday’s quarterfinals but grinded out a 3-0 shutout against No. 7-seeded Central Dauphin. Both Cumberland Valley and Warwick received first-round byes with their seeding.

Notes: A win Tuesday would send the Eagles to their sixth championship game and a shot at their fifth title. With a Warwick win, the Warriors would visit the championship round for the third time in program history and would angle for their second title. In addition to a title game berth, Tuesday's winner will clinch a spot in the PIAA tournament. The loser will still have an opportunity to reach states via the district's third-place game.

Class 4A

No. 3 Susquehanna Township (13-6) at No. 2 East Pennsboro (15-4)

Site and time: Tuesday, East Pennsboro High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner gets winner of No. 5 Littlestown or No. 9 Fleetwood in championship.

How they got here: The Panthers wasted little time with No. 7 Middletown Thursday in a 6-0 shutout victory. East Pennsboro scored all six of its runs in the first three innings. The Indians also blanked their opponent in Thursday’s quarterfinals as they downed No. 6 Eastern York 7-0. Both teams earned a first-round bye to open the tournament.

Notes: A win Tuesday would lift East Pennsboro to its fourth championship appearance in the last five years. In their last three title games, the Panthers captured the crown twice, in 2017 and 2019, with wins over Kennard-Dale and Hamburg. The Indians' last championship-game appearance and only district title came in 1996.

Similar to the 6A bracket, a win for either squad would secure a state tournament berth. The loser would drop to the third-place game with a state berth on the line.

Class 3A

No. 3 Trinity (14-8) vs. No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (19-2)

Site and time: Tuesday, Earl Wenger Field, (669 Legionaire Drive, Fredericksburg 17026) 6 p.m.

How they got here: The Shamrocks have run the gantlet so far this postseason, claiming wins over Annville-Cleona and Oley Valley in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Trinity blanked the Dutchmen 5-0 and outdueled the Lynx in a 10-6 offensive showdown. No. 4 Berks Catholic gave the Crusaders a run for their money in Thursday’s semifinals, however Lancaster Catholic plucked out a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Saints. The Crusaders received an automatic bid to the semifinal round as the top seed.

Notes: Trinity returns to the district championship for the second straight year and just the second time overall. In last spring’s title game, the ‘Rocks dropped a 5-1 decision to Oley Valley. The Crusaders make their sixth championship entry Tuesday and eye their fourth crown. Championship territory is a recent and familiar sight for Lancaster Catholic, having won back-to-back titles 2017 and 2018.

Both clubs punched their ticket to the state tournament behind their semifinal wins.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

