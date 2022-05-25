District 3 Baseball: Previewing Thursday's slate, including Camp Hill's 2A title game

And then there were five.

After half of the Sentinel area's district baseball qualifiers bowed out of the District 3 playoffs Monday, five local teams remained. Thursday's slate of games features a Class 2A title tilt for Camp Hill, as well as playoff openers for East Pennsboro (Class 4A) and Cumberland Valley (Class 6A).

Here’s a look at the local matchups:

Class 6A

No. 6 Red Lion (17-4) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (14-5)

Site and time: Thursday, Cumberland Valley High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner faces the winner of No. 2 Warwick vs. No. 7 Central Dauphin in Tuesday's semifinals.

Notes: The Eagles begin their district schedule Thursday in quarterfinal play after securing a first-round bye. Cumberland Valley won four of its last five games and started its 2022 campaign on a 6-0 start. Jason Madrak and Logan Sauve headline the CV roster — Madrak boasts a perfect 7-0 record on the pitcher’s mound while Sauve, a West Virginia University commit, is batting above .400 this spring.

The Lions escaped No. 11 Penn Manor in Monday’s first round with a 2-1 victory. Red Lion features a healthy mix of experience and youth on its lineup card, as senior Landen Garee leads the team with a .462 batting average while sophomore AJ Lipscomb has fired a team-best 1.34 earned-run average. The Lions currently ride a six-game winning streak and have taken 12 of their last 13 contests.

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 7 Red Land (13-8) at No. 2 Manheim Central (18-2)

Site and time: Thursday, Manheim Central Middle School (261 White Oak Road, Manheim, 17545), 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner faces No. 14 Lampeter-Strasburg or No. 6 Susquehannock in semifinals. Loser drops to consolation semifinals.

Notes: The Patriots advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals with a 7-6 walk-off win against No. 10 South Western Monday. Cooper Artley supplied the victory with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. Thursday’s matchup is a rematch from last season’s state semifinals where Red Land blanked the Barons 8-0.

The Barons were tested in Monday’s first round, surviving a scare from No. 15 New Oxford with a 2-1 win. Manheim Central’s success this season has been spearheaded by pitching, specifically starters Connor Rohrer and Jared Murray. The Barons closed out their regular season with a 2-1 loss to Manheim Township in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs, but strung together an 11-game winning stretch prior to the setback.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 7 Middletown (13-8) at No. 2 East Pennsboro (14-4)

Site and time: Thursday, East Pennsboro High School. 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner of No. 3 Susquehanna Township vs. No. 6 Eastern York in semifinals

Notes: The Panthers kick off their district postseason Thursday after a first-round bye. East Pennsboro finished its regular season on a high note, winning nine of its last 10 contests. Isaac Gilbert sets the tone in the batter’s box for the Panthers — currently batting .500 — while Nick Kirkessner serves as the Enola ace with a 2.84 ERA and 41 strikeouts this spring.

The Blue Raiders captured their first district postseason victory since 2015 with an 8-4 win over No. 10 Big Spring Monday. Middletown and East Pennsboro, both Mid-Penn Capital Division representatives, met twice during the regular season. The Panthers came out on the winning end in both meetings with 10-0 and 3-2 triumphs.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 3 Trinity (13-8) at No. 2 Oley Valley (13-8)

Site and time: Thursday, Oley Valley High School (17 Jefferson Street, Oley, 19547), 2 p.m.

What’s next?: Winner of No. 1 Lancaster Catholic vs. No. 4 Berks Catholic in championship

Notes: The Shamrocks pulled away with a five-run sixth inning Monday to top No. 6 Annville-Cleona 5-0. Trinity stayed hot with the victory, extending its winning ways to five consecutive victories. A win Thursday would ship the ‘Rocks to their second straight district title game appearance, a game they dropped in a 5-1 decision to Oley Valley last year.

The Lynx have caught fire at the right time and managed six wins in their last eight outings. Oley Valley received a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed. Joey Vaccaro is the Lynx go-to bat with a .344 average, and Luke Macdonald has spun an impeccable 0.72 ERA across 11 appearances.

Class 2A championship

No. 2 Delone Catholic (15-4) vs. No. 1 Camp Hill (17-4)

Site and time: Thursday, Starry Athletic Fields Complex at Messiah University, 4:30 p.m.

Notes: The Lions aim to uphold their district title from last spring, where they handled Newport in a 9-1 affair. A victory Thursday would mark as Camp Hill’s seventh district championship. The Lions were nearly upset in Monday’s semifinals, as No. 4 Kutztown took the reigning champs nine innings in a 2-1 defeat.

The Squires are no stranger to the district championship setting, making their seventh appearance as a program. However, across the previous six visits, Delone has just one win, a 2013 crown against Kutztown. Unlike the Lions, the Squires wasted no time in punching their ticket to the title bout Monday, ousting No. 6 Upper Dauphin in five innings with a 10-0 shutout.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

