District 3 Baseball: Previewing Monday's postseason games featuring 8 local teams

There will be plenty of baseball action to follow Monday, as the District 3 postseason gets underway for a plethora of local teams. Among the 10 Sentinel-area postseason qualifiers, eight programs open their district slate Monday.

Below is a look into Monday’s postseason slate:

Class 6A

No. 9 Hempfield (14-6) at No. 8 Cedar Cliff (15-5)

Site and time: Monday, Cedar Cliff High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 1 Governor Mifflin

Notes: The Colts, having claimed a share of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title with Altoona, enter Monday’s first round with seven wins in their last nine games. Notable victories for Cedar Cliff this spring include a combined 4-0 record against Central Dauphin and Red Land. Will Stambaugh and Nate Mankoski pack a one-two punch for the Colts on the mound while Matt Ilgenfritz, Ayden Frey, Nate Uzelac and David Beard have been the most consistent bats, all batting above .300.

The Black Knights have taken four of their last seven games and pieced together a seven-game winning streak in the thick of their regular-season schedule. Hempfield went 6-4 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 play this spring.

No. 10 Carlisle (13-6) at No. 7 Central Dauphin (12-6)

Site and time: Monday, Central Dauphin High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 2 Warwick

Notes: The Herd claimed victory in six of their last seven outings to close out the regular season. Carlisle finished second in the Mid-Penn Keystone race, splitting the season series with division champion Mechanicsburg. The Herd are making just their seventh district tournament appearance as a program and aim to capture their first postseason win in 38 years. Senior Noah Shatto, who’s likely to get the ball for Carlisle Monday, boasts a 6-1 record and a 1.28 earned-run average on the mound.

The Rams sputtered to the end of their regular season, losing four of their last five. Senior AJ Wenrich provides some pop in the batter’s box with a .382 average this season with a pair of home runs. Christian Foltz and Nick Keane are an interchangeable starting option for CD on the mound with 1.73 and 1.87 ERAs, respectively.

Class 5A

No. 14 Lampeter-Strasburg (13-9) at No. 3 Mechanicsburg (18-3)

Site and time: Monday, Memorial Park, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 6 Susquehannock or No. 11 Northern

Notes: The Wildcats, not only the Keystone champions but also the overall Mid-Penn champions, bring a seven-game winning streak into Monday’s bout. Mechanicsburg is led by a three-man starting rotation that includes sophomore Reese Young and juniors Will Hummel and Luke Morgan. Young heads the trio with an 8-1 record, a 1.06 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings of work. At the plate, sophomore and Duke University pledge Jeff Lougee is almost guaranteed to reach base — his on-base percentage is .626 — and boasts a .469 batting average complemented by 22 walks.

The Pioneers also ended their regular season on a high note by winning their last five in addition to an L-L tournament victory over Annville-Cleona. L-S wrapped up L-L Section 2 play with a 9-1 record.

No. 10 South Western (12-7) at No. 7 Red Land (12-8)

Site and time: Monday, Brandt Cook Field, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 2 Manheim Central or No. 15 New Oxford

Notes: The Patriots, the defending district champions and PIAA state runners-up, snagged wins in four of their last six. Delaware University commit Kaden Peifer spearheads a strong three-man pitching staff for Red Land which also includes Evan Keefer and Christian Lubic. Peifer is also one of the Pats’ more prominent bats, providing a charge at the top of the order alongside Brady Ebbert and Cooper Artley.

The Mustangs mirrored Red Land’s finish to the regular season, taking four of their last six. South Western also features a three-pronged starting rotation with sophomores Carlos Caraballo and Austin Long, and junior Justin Hefner each firing a sub-2.50 ERA this spring. At the dish, junior Dominic Praydis is flirting with a .500 batting average at .484.

No. 11 Northern (13-7) at No. 6 Susquehannock (16-4)

Site and time: Monday, Susquehannock High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next: No. 3 Mechanicsburg or No. 14 Lampeter-Strasburg

Notes: The Polar Bears dropped their last two contests of the regular season but still managed to stake a share of the Colonial Division crown with Greencastle-Antrim. Northern, last year’s district runner-up, rattled off seven consecutive wins prior to the two-game skid. Senior Josh Sullivan has adopted the ace mentality this spring with a 4-2 record, a 0.97 ERA, 45 punch outs across 50 1/3 innings of work and one no-hitter.

The Warriors grabbed four wins in their final five games of the regular season. In that span, Susquehannock spun three shutouts, improving their season total to seven. The Warrior pitching staff sports a combined 1.91 ERA while the batting order has produced a joint .371 average this spring.

Class 4A

No. 10 Big Spring (7-13) at No. 7 Middletown (12-8)

Site and time: Monday, Middletown Area High School, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 2 East Pennsboro

Notes: A late season push of three wins in their last six propelled the Bulldogs to the district tournament. Big Spring is visiting the district playoffs for the sixth time as a program and its first since 2017. Across their previous five trips, the Bulldogs compiled a 1-4 record with their last win coming in 2012. Junior Caleb Stewart highlights the Bulldog lineup card with a .310 average and two round-trippers while freshman Aidan Sallie locks down the best ERA — a 3.74 — on the bump.

The Blue Raiders find themselves in a rough stretch, having dropped five of their last seven contests. Middletown has three swingers above the .300 batting mark to this point of the year in Tyson Leach, Max Dupes and Ryan Thear. On the hill, Nick Crognale owns a respectable 2.21 ERA in six starts this spring while Leach hasn’t allowed an earned run in 11 relief appearances.

Class 3A

No. 6 Annville-Cleona (9-10) at No. 3 Trinity (12-8)

Site and time: Monday, Wass Park, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 2 Oley Valley

Notes: The Shamrocks, last season’s district second-place finishers, polished off their regular season with four straight wins. University of New Orleans signee Maika Niu brings a .333 batting average, four home runs and 25 RBIs to the lineup. Ethan Pfeffer, Josiah Bowie and Ryan Ness also provide some thump at the dish with .448, .386 and .364 batting lines, respectively. Starting pitching has been underwhelming for the ‘Rocks this spring but Ness and Niu have been reliable in relief roles, wielding 0.72 and 1.75 ERAs.

The Dutchmen fell in their last four appearances on the diamond. Senior Cash Anspach is A-C’s jack-of-all-trades with the highest batting average on the Lebanon County club (.411) and boasts a 1.33 ERA on the mound. Senior Alex Lingle, who also posted a .373 batting average during the regular season, is the Dutchmen’s speed demon with 17 stolen bases.

Class 2A

No. 4 Kutztown (15-6) at No. 1 Camp Hill (16-5)

Site and time: Monday, College Park Field, 4:30 p.m.

What’s next?: No. 2 Delone Catholic or No. 6 Upper Dauphin in championship

Notes: The Lions, last year’s district champion and this season’s Mid-Penn tournament runner-up, enter Monday’s clash blazing hot with 11 wins across their last 12. Despite falling to Mechanicsburg in the Mid-Penn Championship Tuesday, Camp Hill captured its first Mid-Penn tournament victory in program history in a 1-0 semifinal decision against Greencastle. The Lions are led by junior Luke Parise, who’s slashing .450 with four home runs and 18 RBIs this spring. Parise is just as lethal on the rubber, toeing a 1.36 ERA with 84 strikeouts across 46 1/3 innings of work. Along with Parise’s personal achievements, Michael Baturin and Ben Tyler are both hitting above .400, and the Lions have a combined .371 average as a team.

The Class 2A bracket opened Friday with quarterfinal action, and the Cougars advanced to Monday’s semifinals with a 5-4 triumph over Newport. Prior to the quarterfinal win, Kutztown fastened five wins across seven outings.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

