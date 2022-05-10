 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 9

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball stock photo

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 9. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff brackets. Rankings will be finalized May 18 and playoff games begin May 23:

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. Halifax (13-3) - 0.599020

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (10-2) - 0.568489

3. High Point Baptist Academy (10-3) - 0.552320

4. Christian School Of York (5-3) - 0.469926

-----

5. Greenwood (7-9) - 0.389622

6. Millersburg (6-11) - 0.357752

7. Alliance Christian (3-5) - 0.307937

8. Conestoga Christian School (3-5) - 0.304070

9. Lancaster County Christian (3-5) - 0.297947

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-7) - 0.223452

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Fairfield (12-2) - 0.673819

2. Delone Catholic (12-3) - 0.653477

3. Camp Hill (11-4) - 0.625885

4. Kutztown (13-5) - 0.600142

5. Newport (10-6) - 0.480988

6. Upper Dauphin (8-10) - 0.382659

-----

7. York Catholic (3-9) - 0.374459

8. Tulpehocken (4-14) - 0.310098

9. Columbia (2-14) - 0.291374

10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.265792

11. Antietam (2-14) - 0.258986

12. Steelton Highspire (0-10) - 0.227803

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (17-2) - 0.682244

2. Oley Valley (11-6) - 0.574605

3. Bermudian Springs (9-8) - 0.552635

4. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.543666

5. Trinity (8-7) - 0.528850

6. Annville-Cleona (9-8) - 0.490627

-----

7. Brandywine Heights (8-8) - 0.472660

8. Pequea Valley (7-10) - 0.433391

9. Hanover (8-10) - 0.421962

10. Biglerville (4-10) - 0.408108

11. Susquenita (2-15) - 0.260082

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. West Perry (12-4) - 0.667238

2. East Pennsboro (13-3) - 0.642317

3. Susquehanna Township (10-6) - 0.608537

4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.604546

5. Littlestown (10-6) - 0.581679

6. Middletown (11-6) - 0.556356

7. Eastern York (8-7- 0 ) - 0.547275

8. Octorara (9-9) - 0.532770

9. Fleetwood (6-12) - 0.482825

10. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.482370 

-----

11. Northern Lebanon (7-12) - 0.474902

12. Big Spring (5-11) - 0.455355

13. Kennard Dale (5-11) - 0.440277

14. Conrad Weiser (4-15) - 0.414101

15. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.406114

16. Bishop McDevitt (3-13) - 0.401345

17. Eastern Lebanon County (4-12) - 0.388142

18. James Buchanan (3-12) - 0.362094

19. Boiling Springs (2-14) - 0.352619

 Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Manheim Central (16-1) - 0.751199

2. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.750779

3. Mechanicsburg (14-3) - 0.716506

4. Ephrata (13-5) - 0.698524

5. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691099

6. Susquehannock (14-4) - 0.679311

7. Waynesboro (10-4) - 0.677496

8. Red Land (10-6) - 0.677277

9. South Western (10-5) - 0.673090

10. Donegal (13-5) - 0.671339

11. Gettysburg (11-5) - 0.670198

12. Greencastle Antrim (11-4) - 0.664482

13. Northern York (11-5) - 0.659016

14. New Oxford (10-5) - 0.644672

15. Twin Valley (11-6) - 0.642537

16. Cocalico (11-6) - 0.639660

-----

17. Spring Grove Area (11-6) - 0.637500

18. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-8) - 0.629553

19. Shippensburg (10-7) - 0.601943

20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594085

21. Lower Dauphin (8-11) - 0.570424

22. Northeastern (6-9) - 0.549258

23. West York (7-10) - 0.532601

24. Conestoga Valley (7-11) - 0.529645

25. Palmyra (7-10) - 0.518177

26. Elizabethtown (7-11) - 0.510842

27. Hershey (5-10) - 0.483882

28. Garden Spot (6-12) - 0.478399

29. Solanco (3-15) - 0.417212

30. Milton Hershey (2-11) - 0.350410

31. York Suburban (1-13) - 0.336041

32. Dover (1-17) - 0.315615

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.786475

2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.776591

3. Central Dauphin (11-4) - 0.759266

4. Dallastown (15-3) - 0.757363

5. Cumberland Valley (11-4) - 0.752262

6. Cedar Cliff (12-3) - 0.745755

7. Manheim Township (15-4) - 0.742437 

8. Red Lion (14-4) - 0.725522

9. Hempfield (13-6) - 0.709696

10. Carlisle (11-5) - 0.657330

11. Central York (10-8) - 0.633104

12. Penn Manor (10-9) - 0.624660

-----

13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.618185

14. Chambersburg Area (5-10) - 0.573992

15. Cedar Crest (6-13) - 0.534426

16. Lebanon (5-14) - 0.440864

17. J P McCaskey (4-15) - 0.438774

18. York County School of Technology (6-11) - 0.397783

19. Reading (2-15) - 0.364641

20. Central Dauphin East (1-14) - 0.325508 

21. Harrisburg (1-9) - 0.301385

22. William Penn (0-15) - 0.276977

