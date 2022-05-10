District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 9

The District 3 baseball power ratings through games played May 9. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff brackets. Rankings will be finalized May 18 and playoff games begin May 23:
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. Halifax (13-3) - 0.599020
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (10-2) - 0.568489
3. High Point Baptist Academy (10-3) - 0.552320
4. Christian School Of York (5-3) - 0.469926
-----
5. Greenwood (7-9) - 0.389622
6. Millersburg (6-11) - 0.357752
7. Alliance Christian (3-5) - 0.307937
8. Conestoga Christian School (3-5) - 0.304070
9. Lancaster County Christian (3-5) - 0.297947
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-7) - 0.223452
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Fairfield (12-2) - 0.673819
2. Delone Catholic (12-3) - 0.653477
3. Camp Hill (11-4) - 0.625885
4. Kutztown (13-5) - 0.600142
5. Newport (10-6) - 0.480988
6. Upper Dauphin (8-10) - 0.382659
-----
7. York Catholic (3-9) - 0.374459
8. Tulpehocken (4-14) - 0.310098
9. Columbia (2-14) - 0.291374
10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-15) - 0.265792
11. Antietam (2-14) - 0.258986
12. Steelton Highspire (0-10) - 0.227803
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (17-2) - 0.682244
2. Oley Valley (11-6) - 0.574605
3. Bermudian Springs (9-8) - 0.552635
4. Berks Catholic (12-8) - 0.543666
5. Trinity (8-7) - 0.528850
6. Annville-Cleona (9-8) - 0.490627
-----
7. Brandywine Heights (8-8) - 0.472660
8. Pequea Valley (7-10) - 0.433391
9. Hanover (8-10) - 0.421962
10. Biglerville (4-10) - 0.408108
11. Susquenita (2-15) - 0.260082
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. West Perry (12-4) - 0.667238
2. East Pennsboro (13-3) - 0.642317
3. Susquehanna Township (10-6) - 0.608537
4. Hamburg (13-5) - 0.604546
5. Littlestown (10-6) - 0.581679
6. Middletown (11-6) - 0.556356
7. Eastern York (8-7- 0 ) - 0.547275
8. Octorara (9-9) - 0.532770
9. Fleetwood (6-12) - 0.482825
10. Wyomissing (9-10) - 0.482370
-----
11. Northern Lebanon (7-12) - 0.474902
12. Big Spring (5-11) - 0.455355
13. Kennard Dale (5-11) - 0.440277
14. Conrad Weiser (4-15) - 0.414101
15. Schuylkill Valley (6-13) - 0.406114
16. Bishop McDevitt (3-13) - 0.401345
17. Eastern Lebanon County (4-12) - 0.388142
18. James Buchanan (3-12) - 0.362094
19. Boiling Springs (2-14) - 0.352619
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Manheim Central (16-1) - 0.751199
2. Muhlenberg (16-2) - 0.750779
3. Mechanicsburg (14-3) - 0.716506
4. Ephrata (13-5) - 0.698524
5. Exeter Township (14-5) - 0.691099
6. Susquehannock (14-4) - 0.679311
7. Waynesboro (10-4) - 0.677496
8. Red Land (10-6) - 0.677277
9. South Western (10-5) - 0.673090
10. Donegal (13-5) - 0.671339
11. Gettysburg (11-5) - 0.670198
12. Greencastle Antrim (11-4) - 0.664482
13. Northern York (11-5) - 0.659016
14. New Oxford (10-5) - 0.644672
15. Twin Valley (11-6) - 0.642537
16. Cocalico (11-6) - 0.639660
-----
17. Spring Grove Area (11-6) - 0.637500
18. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-8) - 0.629553
19. Shippensburg (10-7) - 0.601943
20. Daniel Boone (10-9) - 0.594085
21. Lower Dauphin (8-11) - 0.570424
22. Northeastern (6-9) - 0.549258
23. West York (7-10) - 0.532601
24. Conestoga Valley (7-11) - 0.529645
25. Palmyra (7-10) - 0.518177
26. Elizabethtown (7-11) - 0.510842
27. Hershey (5-10) - 0.483882
28. Garden Spot (6-12) - 0.478399
29. Solanco (3-15) - 0.417212
30. Milton Hershey (2-11) - 0.350410
31. York Suburban (1-13) - 0.336041
32. Dover (1-17) - 0.315615
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Governor Mifflin (19-1) - 0.786475
2. Warwick (16-2) - 0.776591
3. Central Dauphin (11-4) - 0.759266
4. Dallastown (15-3) - 0.757363
5. Cumberland Valley (11-4) - 0.752262
6. Cedar Cliff (12-3) - 0.745755
7. Manheim Township (15-4) - 0.742437
8. Red Lion (14-4) - 0.725522
9. Hempfield (13-6) - 0.709696
10. Carlisle (11-5) - 0.657330
11. Central York (10-8) - 0.633104
12. Penn Manor (10-9) - 0.624660
-----
13. Wilson (8-9) - 0.618185
14. Chambersburg Area (5-10) - 0.573992
15. Cedar Crest (6-13) - 0.534426
16. Lebanon (5-14) - 0.440864
17. J P McCaskey (4-15) - 0.438774
18. York County School of Technology (6-11) - 0.397783
19. Reading (2-15) - 0.364641
20. Central Dauphin East (1-14) - 0.325508
21. Harrisburg (1-9) - 0.301385
22. William Penn (0-15) - 0.276977