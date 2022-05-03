The District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 2. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff brackets. Rankings will be finalized May 18 and playoff games begin May 23:
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. Halifax (12-2) - 0.624330
2. High Point Baptist Academy (7-2) - 0.574410
3. Mount Calvary Christian School (9-2) - 0.566295
4. Christian School Of York (4-2) - 0.491092
------
5. Greenwood (7-7) - 0.415657
6. Alliance Christian (3-2) - 0.409345
7. Lancaster County Christian (2-4) - 0.298814
8. Millersburg (3-11) - 0.290080
9. Conestoga Christian School (2-5) - 0.276487
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-5) - 0.225703
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Delone Catholic (10-2) - 0.661939
2. Fairfield (9-2) - 0.643632
3. Camp Hill (9-4) - 0.607017
4. Kutztown (10-5) - 0.569221
5. Newport (8-5) - 0.476751
6. Upper Dauphin (7-8) - 0.389167
------
7. York Catholic (3-8) - 0.380135
8. Tulpehocken (4-13) - 0.317562
9. Columbia (2-11) - 0.307305
10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-10) - 0.287439
11. Antietam (2-12) - 0.264501
12. Steelton-Highspire (0-10) - 0.219816
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (14-2) - 0.673386
2. Bermudian Springs (8-6) - 0.568023
3. Oley Valley (9-6) - 0.557777
4. Berks Catholic (11-7) - 0.554738
5. Annville-Cleona (9-7) - 0.515875
6. Trinity (7-7) - 0.504163
------
7. Brandywine Heights (6-7) - 0.454895
8. Hanover (7-9) - 0.417216
9. Pequea Valley (3-10) - 0.344827
10. Biglerville (2-10) - 0.331209
11. Susquenita (2-12) - 0.267914
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. West Perry (11-3) - 0.689228
2. East Pennsboro (10-3) - 0.620586
3. Hamburg (12-4) - 0.618573
4. Littlestown (9-4) - 0.605662
5. Susquehanna Township (7-6) - 0.567666
6. Middletown (10-5) - 0.562075
7. Octorara (9-8) - 0.548052
8. Eastern York (7-6) - 0.539533
9. Wyomissing (8-8) - 0.508168
10. Northern Lebanon (7-9) - 0.491006
------
11. Fleetwood (5-10) - 0.490174
12. Big Spring (4-9) - 0.457927
13. Conrad Weiser (4-12) - 0.442546
14. Schuylkill Valley (6-10) - 0.435774
15. Bishop McDevitt (3-10) - 0.415055
16. James Buchanan (3-11) - 0.374785
17. Kennard Dale (2-11) - 0.366385
18. Boiling Springs (2-11) - 0.366132
19. Eastern Lebanon County (3-11) - 0.362786
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Muhlenberg (14-1) - 0.772575
2. Manheim Central (13-1) - 0.745729
3. Ephrata (12-4) - 0.714518
4. Mechanicsburg (12-3) - 0.709573
5. Waynesboro (9-3) - 0.707485
6. Greencastle Antrim (9-3) - 0.687985
7. Susquehannock (13-3) - 0.686080
8. Donegal (11-3) - 0.680034
9. Exeter Township (11-5) - 0.674098
10. Red Land (8-5) - 0.667531
11. South Western (9-5) - 0.662571
12. Twin Valley (10-5) - 0.660024
13. Northern York (9-5) - 0.644590
14. Gettysburg (8-5) - 0.634441
15. Spring Grove Area (9-5) - 0.631479
16. Shippensburg (9-5) - 0.620364
------
17. New Oxford (8-5) - 0.614331
18. Cocalico (9-6) - 0.613326
19. Lampeter Strasburg (9-8) - 0.610196
20. Daniel Boone (9-8) - 0.603411
21. Lower Dauphin (7-9) - 0.578129
22. Northeastern (6-7) - 0.577756
23. Conestoga Valley (6-9) - 0.537249
24. West York (6-9) - 0.520706
25. Palmyra (6-9) - 0.511351
26. Elizabethtown (6-10) - 0.503181
27. Garden Spot (5-11) - 0.470703
28. Hershey (4-9) - 0.466428
29. Solanco (3-13) - 0.433589
30. York Suburban (1-12) - 0.334854
31. Dover (1-15) - 0.314184
32. Milton Hershey (0-9) - 0.246124
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Governor Mifflin (18-0) - 0.807953
2. Central Dauphin (11-2) - 0.798042
3. Warwick (14-2) - 0.779013
4. Manheim Township (14-3) - 0.761463
5. Cumberland Valley (9-3) - 0.759833
6. Dallastown (12-3) - 0.749727
7. Cedar Cliff (10-3) - 0.734644
8. Hempfield (3) 13-5- 0 0.730329
9. Red Lion (11-4) - 0.709421
10. Penn Manor (10-6) - 0.675979
11. Carlisle (10-4) - 0.674777
12. Central York (10-6) - 0.663725
------
13. Wilson (7-8) - 0.629458
14. Chambersburg Area (5-9) - 0.570945
15. Cedar Crest (5-11) - 0.531513
16. Lebanon (4-13) - 0.425064
17. J P McCaskey (3-14) - 0.425051
18. York County School of Technology (5-9) - 0.389515
19. Reading (2-13) - 0.380870
20. Central Dauphin East (1-12) - 0 0.337275
21. Harrisburg (1-6) - 0.304323
22. William Penn (0-12) - 0.276444