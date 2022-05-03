 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 2

Baseball stock photo

The District 3 baseball power rankings through games played May 2. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff brackets. Rankings will be finalized May 18 and playoff games begin May 23:

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. Halifax (12-2) - 0.624330

2. High Point Baptist Academy (7-2) - 0.574410

3. Mount Calvary Christian School (9-2) - 0.566295

4. Christian School Of York (4-2) - 0.491092

------

5. Greenwood (7-7) - 0.415657

6. Alliance Christian (3-2) - 0.409345

7. Lancaster County Christian (2-4) - 0.298814

8. Millersburg (3-11) - 0.290080

9. Conestoga Christian School (2-5) - 0.276487

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-5) - 0.225703

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Delone Catholic (10-2) - 0.661939

2. Fairfield (9-2) - 0.643632

3. Camp Hill (9-4) - 0.607017

4. Kutztown (10-5) - 0.569221

5. Newport (8-5) - 0.476751

6. Upper Dauphin (7-8) - 0.389167

------

7. York Catholic (3-8) - 0.380135

8. Tulpehocken (4-13) - 0.317562

9. Columbia (2-11) - 0.307305

10. Lancaster Mennonite (2-10) - 0.287439

11. Antietam (2-12) - 0.264501

12. Steelton-Highspire (0-10) - 0.219816

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (14-2) - 0.673386

2. Bermudian Springs (8-6) - 0.568023

3. Oley Valley (9-6) - 0.557777

4. Berks Catholic (11-7) - 0.554738

5. Annville-Cleona (9-7) - 0.515875

6. Trinity (7-7) - 0.504163

------

7. Brandywine Heights (6-7) - 0.454895

8. Hanover (7-9) - 0.417216

9. Pequea Valley (3-10) - 0.344827

10. Biglerville (2-10) - 0.331209

11. Susquenita (2-12) - 0.267914

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. West Perry (11-3) - 0.689228

2. East Pennsboro (10-3) - 0.620586

3. Hamburg (12-4) - 0.618573

4. Littlestown (9-4) - 0.605662

5. Susquehanna Township (7-6) - 0.567666

6. Middletown (10-5) - 0.562075

7. Octorara (9-8) - 0.548052

8. Eastern York (7-6) - 0.539533

9. Wyomissing (8-8) - 0.508168

10. Northern Lebanon (7-9) - 0.491006

------

11. Fleetwood (5-10) - 0.490174

12. Big Spring (4-9) - 0.457927

13. Conrad Weiser (4-12) - 0.442546

14. Schuylkill Valley (6-10) - 0.435774

15. Bishop McDevitt (3-10) - 0.415055

16. James Buchanan (3-11) - 0.374785

17. Kennard Dale (2-11) - 0.366385

18. Boiling Springs (2-11) - 0.366132

19. Eastern Lebanon County (3-11) - 0.362786

 Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Muhlenberg (14-1) - 0.772575

2. Manheim Central (13-1) - 0.745729

3. Ephrata (12-4) - 0.714518

4. Mechanicsburg (12-3) - 0.709573

5. Waynesboro (9-3) - 0.707485

6. Greencastle Antrim (9-3) - 0.687985

7. Susquehannock (13-3) - 0.686080

8. Donegal (11-3) -  0.680034

9. Exeter Township (11-5) - 0.674098

10. Red Land (8-5) - 0.667531

11. South Western (9-5) - 0.662571

12. Twin Valley (10-5) - 0.660024

13. Northern York (9-5) - 0.644590

14. Gettysburg (8-5) - 0.634441

15. Spring Grove Area (9-5) - 0.631479

16. Shippensburg (9-5) - 0.620364

------

17. New Oxford (8-5) - 0.614331

18. Cocalico (9-6) - 0.613326

19. Lampeter Strasburg (9-8) -  0.610196

20. Daniel Boone (9-8) - 0.603411

21. Lower Dauphin (7-9) - 0.578129

22. Northeastern (6-7) - 0.577756

23. Conestoga Valley (6-9) - 0.537249

24. West York (6-9) - 0.520706

25. Palmyra (6-9) - 0.511351

26. Elizabethtown (6-10) - 0.503181

27. Garden Spot (5-11) - 0.470703

28. Hershey (4-9) - 0.466428

29. Solanco (3-13) - 0.433589

30. York Suburban (1-12) - 0.334854

31. Dover (1-15) - 0.314184

32. Milton Hershey (0-9) - 0.246124

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Governor Mifflin (18-0) - 0.807953

2. Central Dauphin (11-2) - 0.798042

3. Warwick (14-2) - 0.779013

4. Manheim Township (14-3) - 0.761463

5. Cumberland Valley (9-3) - 0.759833

6. Dallastown (12-3) - 0.749727

7. Cedar Cliff (10-3) - 0.734644

8. Hempfield (3) 13-5- 0 0.730329

9. Red Lion (11-4) - 0.709421

10. Penn Manor (10-6) - 0.675979

11. Carlisle (10-4) - 0.674777

12. Central York (10-6) - 0.663725

------

13. Wilson (7-8) - 0.629458

14. Chambersburg Area (5-9) - 0.570945

15. Cedar Crest (5-11) - 0.531513

16. Lebanon (4-13) - 0.425064

17. J P McCaskey (3-14) - 0.425051

18. York County School of Technology (5-9) - 0.389515

19. Reading (2-13) - 0.380870

20. Central Dauphin East (1-12) - 0 0.337275

21. Harrisburg (1-6) - 0.304323

22. William Penn (0-12) - 0.276444

