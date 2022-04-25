The District 3 baseball power rankings through games played April 24. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff brackets. Rankings will be finalized May 18 and playoff games begin May 23:
Class A (top 4 qualify)
1. Halifax (9-2) - 0.588806
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (6-1) - 0.552580
3. High Point Baptist Academy (4-2) - 0.503488
4. Alliance Christian (2-1) - 0.441415
---
5. Greenwood (5-5) - 0.409674
6. Christian School Of York (2-2) - 0.397749
7. Lancaster County Christian (1-1) - 0.355712
8. Millersburg (2-7) - 0.287379
9. Conestoga Christian School (1-4) - 0.242681
10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-3) - 0.208752
Class AA (top six qualify)
1. Delone Catholic (7-1) - 0.674286
2. Kutztown (8-3) - 0.604167
3. Fairfield (5-2) - 0.589765
4. Camp Hill (5-4) - 0.541438
5. Newport (5-5) - 0.407417
6. York Catholic (2-5) - 0.388090
---
7. Columbia (2-7) - 0 0.337530
8. Antietam (2-8) - 0.294830
9. Upper Dauphin (3-8) - 0.291716
10. Tulpehocken (2-10) - 0.285320
11. Lancaster Mennonite (1-9) - 0.248504
12. Steelton Highspire (0-6) - 0.202809
Class AAA (top six qualify)
1. Lancaster Catholic (9-2) - 0.640839
2. Berks Catholic (9-4) - 0.600893
3. Oley Valley (6-5) - 0.538595
4. Bermudian Springs (5-5) - 0.531550
5. Trinity (6-5) - 0.527061
6. Hanover (7-5) - 0.496246
---
7. Annville-Cleona (5-7) - 0.426962
8. Brandywine Heights (3-6) - 0.388181
9. Pequea Valley (2-8) - 0.329852
10. Biglerville (1-6) - 0.309546
11. Susquenita (2-8) - 0.278069
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. West Perry (9-2) - 0.687412
2. Littlestown (7-2) - 0.647062
3. Hamburg (9-2) - 0.644193
4. Susquehanna Township (5-4) - 0.565516
5. Middletown (7-3) - 0.561205
6. East Pennsboro (5-3) - 0.552536
7. Big Spring (4-6) - 0.508202
8. Eastern York (4-5) - 0.499088
9. Wyomissing (5-6) - 0.492896
10. Northern Lebanon (5-7) - 0.480690
---
11. Octorara (5-8) - 0.468900
12. Fleetwood (3-8) - 0.459738
13. Conrad Weiser (3-8) - 0.446100
14. Schuylkill Valley (4-7) - 0.439804
15. Eastern Lebanon County (3-7) - 0.416149
16. James Buchanan (2-9) - 0.356371
17. Boiling Springs (1-7) - 0.353062
18. Bishop McDevitt (1-8) - 0.339006
19. Kennard Dale (1-8) - 0.336570
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Muhlenberg (10-0) - 0.792996
2. Ephrata (9-1) - 0.770740
3. Manheim Central (11-1) - 0.740411
4. Donegal (10-1) - 0.734158
5. Greencastle Antrim (7-1) - 0.729229
6. Mechanicsburg (9-2) - 0.711054
7. Waynesboro (6-2) - 0.706484
8. Twin Valley (8-3) - 0.685114
9. Susquehannock (9-2) - 0.681278
10. Red Land (7-4) - 0.676911
11. Exeter Township (8-4) - 0.663916
12. Spring Grove Area (7-3) - 0.657053
13. South Western (6-4) - 0.648048
14. Cocalico (7-4) - 0.633998
15. New Oxford (6-3) - 0.630820
16. Lampeter Strasburg (7-6) - 0.613591
---
17. Northern York (5-4) - 0.601822
18. Lower Dauphin (5-6) - 0.588379
19. West York (5-5) - 0.568148
20. Daniel Boone (6-7) - 0.564484
21. Shippensburg (5-5) - 0.553118
22. Gettysburg (4-5) - 0 0.552271
23. Conestoga Valley (5-7) - 0.545524
24. Palmyra (5-7) - 0.520913
25. Northeastern (3-6) - 0.504963
26. Elizabethtown (4-7) - 0.500082
27. Garden Spot (4-8) - 0.472177
28. Hershey (2-6) - 0.439524
29. Solanco (1-11) - 0.368993
30. Dover (1-10) - 0.331254
31. York Suburban (0-9) - 0.275445
32. Milton Hershey (0-6) - 0.229156
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Central Dauphin (9-1) - 0.822545
2. Cumberland Valley (8-1) - 0.810593
3. Governor Mifflin (13-0) - 0.802871
4. Warwick (10-1) - 0.791916
5. Manheim Township (11-2) - 0.769768
6. Cedar Cliff (8-2) - 0.755470
7. Dallastown (9-3) - 0.725899
8. Hempfield (10-4) - 0.723367
9. Central York (8-3) - 0.707028
10. Red Lion (7-3) - 0.695183
11. Penn Manor (6-5) - 0.639647
12. Carlisle (7-4) - 0.639046
---
13. Chambersburg Area (4-7) - 0.587465
14. Wilson (4-6) - 0.586246
15. Cedar Crest (3-8) - 0.500699
16. Lebanon (4-9) - 0.468412
17. Reading (2-8) - 0.419059
18. J P McCaskey (2-10) - 0.410885
19. York County School of Technology (3-6) - 0.394747
20. Central Dauphin East (1-8) - 0.364291
21. William Penn (0-8) - 0.275967
22. Harrisburg (0-3) - 0.223343