 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

District 3 baseball power rankings through games played April 24

  • Updated
  • 0

The District 3 baseball power rankings through games played April 24. Rankings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff brackets. Rankings will be finalized May 18 and playoff games begin May 23:

Class A (top 4 qualify)

1. Halifax (9-2) - 0.588806

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (6-1) - 0.552580

3. High Point Baptist Academy (4-2) - 0.503488

4. Alliance Christian (2-1) - 0.441415

---

5. Greenwood (5-5) - 0.409674

6. Christian School Of York (2-2) - 0.397749

7. Lancaster County Christian (1-1) - 0.355712

8. Millersburg (2-7) - 0.287379

9. Conestoga Christian School (1-4) - 0.242681

People are also reading…

10. Harrisburg Christian School (0-3) - 0.208752

 

Class AA (top six qualify)

1. Delone Catholic (7-1) - 0.674286

2. Kutztown (8-3) - 0.604167

3. Fairfield (5-2) - 0.589765

4. Camp Hill (5-4) - 0.541438

5. Newport (5-5) - 0.407417

6. York Catholic (2-5) - 0.388090

---

7. Columbia (2-7) - 0 0.337530

8. Antietam (2-8) - 0.294830

9. Upper Dauphin (3-8) - 0.291716

10. Tulpehocken (2-10) - 0.285320

11. Lancaster Mennonite (1-9) - 0.248504

12. Steelton Highspire (0-6) - 0.202809

 

Class AAA (top six qualify)

1. Lancaster Catholic (9-2) - 0.640839

2. Berks Catholic (9-4) - 0.600893

3. Oley Valley (6-5) - 0.538595

4. Bermudian Springs (5-5) - 0.531550

5. Trinity (6-5) - 0.527061

6. Hanover (7-5) - 0.496246

---

7. Annville-Cleona (5-7) - 0.426962

8. Brandywine Heights (3-6) - 0.388181 

9. Pequea Valley (2-8) - 0.329852

10. Biglerville (1-6) - 0.309546

11. Susquenita (2-8) - 0.278069

 

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. West Perry (9-2) - 0.687412

2. Littlestown (7-2) - 0.647062

3. Hamburg (9-2) - 0.644193

4. Susquehanna Township (5-4) - 0.565516

5. Middletown (7-3) - 0.561205

6. East Pennsboro (5-3) - 0.552536

7. Big Spring (4-6) - 0.508202

8. Eastern York (4-5) - 0.499088

9. Wyomissing (5-6) - 0.492896

10. Northern Lebanon (5-7) - 0.480690

---

11. Octorara (5-8) - 0.468900

12. Fleetwood (3-8) - 0.459738

13. Conrad Weiser (3-8) - 0.446100

14. Schuylkill Valley (4-7) - 0.439804

15. Eastern Lebanon County (3-7) - 0.416149

16. James Buchanan (2-9) - 0.356371

17. Boiling Springs (1-7) - 0.353062

18. Bishop McDevitt (1-8) - 0.339006

19. Kennard Dale (1-8) - 0.336570

 

Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Muhlenberg (10-0) - 0.792996

2. Ephrata (9-1) - 0.770740

3. Manheim Central (11-1) - 0.740411

4. Donegal (10-1) - 0.734158

5. Greencastle Antrim (7-1) - 0.729229

6. Mechanicsburg (9-2) - 0.711054

7. Waynesboro (6-2) - 0.706484

8. Twin Valley (8-3) - 0.685114

9. Susquehannock (9-2) - 0.681278

10. Red Land (7-4) - 0.676911

11. Exeter Township (8-4) - 0.663916

12. Spring Grove Area (7-3) - 0.657053

13. South Western (6-4) - 0.648048

14. Cocalico (7-4) - 0.633998

15. New Oxford (6-3) - 0.630820

16. Lampeter Strasburg (7-6) - 0.613591

---

17. Northern York (5-4) - 0.601822

18. Lower Dauphin (5-6) - 0.588379

19. West York (5-5) - 0.568148

20. Daniel Boone (6-7) - 0.564484

21. Shippensburg (5-5) - 0.553118

22. Gettysburg (4-5) - 0 0.552271

23. Conestoga Valley (5-7) - 0.545524

24. Palmyra (5-7) - 0.520913

25. Northeastern (3-6) - 0.504963

26. Elizabethtown (4-7) - 0.500082

27. Garden Spot (4-8) - 0.472177

28. Hershey (2-6) - 0.439524

29. Solanco (1-11) - 0.368993

30. Dover (1-10) - 0.331254

31. York Suburban (0-9) - 0.275445

32. Milton Hershey (0-6) - 0.229156

 

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Central Dauphin (9-1) - 0.822545

2. Cumberland Valley (8-1) - 0.810593

3. Governor Mifflin (13-0) - 0.802871

4. Warwick (10-1) - 0.791916

5. Manheim Township (11-2) - 0.769768

6. Cedar Cliff (8-2) - 0.755470

7. Dallastown (9-3) - 0.725899

8. Hempfield (10-4) - 0.723367

9. Central York (8-3) - 0.707028

10. Red Lion (7-3) - 0.695183

11. Penn Manor (6-5) - 0.639647

12. Carlisle (7-4) - 0.639046

---

13. Chambersburg Area (4-7) - 0.587465

14. Wilson (4-6) - 0.586246

15. Cedar Crest (3-8) - 0.500699

16. Lebanon (4-9) - 0.468412

17. Reading (2-8) - 0.419059

18. J P McCaskey (2-10) - 0.410885

19. York County School of Technology (3-6) - 0.394747

20. Central Dauphin East (1-8) - 0.364291

21. William Penn (0-8) - 0.275967

22. Harrisburg (0-3) - 0.223343

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News