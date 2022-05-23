District 3 Baseball: Middletown holds off Big Spring in 4A opener

MIDDLETOWN — Playoff hopes did not look too promising for 10th-seeded Big Spring two weeks ago, but the Bulldogs found a way into the field and went down despite many scoring opportunities. The Bulldogs fell to Middletown 8-4 at Middletown in the first round of the district 3 Class 4A Tournament Monday.

Every pitcher who took the mound struggled with the strike zone. The three Bulldog pitchers walked eight batters, five of whom crossed the plate.

“We struggled to throw strikes and it was the difference in the game,” Bulldog coach Jesse Bortner said. “I am not sure how many that we walked scored but it was too many. When you walk the guys, you must make the plays and we did not execute when we had runners in scoring position. When you throw strikes and make the plays, you have the chance and we did not give ourselves a chance. It is tough to come back from a six-spot.”

Big Spring (7-14) took an early lead as Brady Singer laced a double to left. Caleb Stewart singled to third to score Singer. Aidan Sallie flied out to the fence in center for the final out.

Middletown (13-9) responded in the bottom of the first, as Tyson Leach walked and Jonah Troup hit an infield single to short. Max Dupes singled to left to score one and Ryan Souders singled to left to give the Blue Raiders a 2-1 lead. Souders had three hits in the game.

Big Spring tied the game in the third. Josh Motter reached second on an infield throwing error. Grant Chestnut laid down a perfect bunt for a hit and moved Motter to third. Singer hit a long fly to center to score Motter. Big Spring left two runners in scoring position in the fourth, and the Blue Raiders took advantage in the bottom of the inning.

After a strikeout to start the inning, Sallie walked two runners, and the Blue Raiders had runners at the corners. Braelen Huber looped a single behind short to score one and after another walk, Sallie departed for Seth Griffie. Leach dropped one behind first base to score another run. Dupes walked to force in a run and Souders roped a single to plate two more runs and the Raiders led 8-2. Stewart came on in relief to get out of the inning.

In the sixth, Bulldog pinch-hitters Josh Hockensmith, Adam O’Leary and Caden Clarke all walked and then Hockensmith scored on a 4-3 ground out. O’Leary scored as Motter’s grounder was bobbled. Chestnut walked to load the bases and Singer absolutely ripped a one-hopper to second for the 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Big Spring loaded the bases in the seventh on two singles by Sallie and Hockensmith, as well as a walk to Wyatt Barrick. Dupes got two strike outs looking to end the game and the Bulldog season.

Big Spring left 10 men on base in the contest and struck out eight times.

“It seems like all year we have been a victim of bleeders and bloops by other teams, and today we got a couple of them to fall,” said Middletown coach Mike Lupia. “That double play was huge for us, especially the way we pitched. We must clean up the errors for a tough game on Thursday against East Penn.”

Middletown moves on to play at East Pennsboro at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

In Class 5A games

Red Land 7, South Western 6: The Patriots escaped a heart-racer in Monday’s first round, as Cooper Artley’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh inning secured a 7-6 win for Red Land at Brandt Cook Field. The Patriots garnered a 5-2 edge through four innings before the Mustangs tacked on a pair of runs in both the fifth and seventh frames. Along with Artley’s heroics, Brady Ebbert drove in two runs for the Pats while Kaden Peifer, Anderson French, David Thomas and Evan Keefer each recorded one RBI.

No. 7 Red Land will face No. 2 Manheim Central in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The Barons edged No. 15 New Oxford 2-1 Monday. The game will be a rematch from last season’s PIAA state semifinals, where the Patriots grabbed an 8-0 win.

Susquehannock 1, Northern 0: Oskar Dees pitched a gem, but the Polar Bears’ bats never came around as the No. 6-seeded Warriors blanked No. 11 Northern 1-0 Monday in first-round action. Dees spun six innings, allowing three hits, an unearned run and struck out five. At the plate, Northern mustered all of four hits off Susquehannock pitchers Joe Smith, Josh Preston and Brayden Heaps.

Northern finished its season at 13-8.

